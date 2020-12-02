 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Welcome to OHIO! Ha ha, now you are stuck in Ohio as the Ohio Department of Health officially recommends Ohioans not travel to Ohio   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I live in Ohio, so I'm technically an Ohioan traveling to another point in Ohio whenever I get up and move. so... I'm stuck to my chair.  I'm so very scared.  Help.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course you shouldn't go to Ohio. Everything is Ohio there. This is the first good decision Ohio has made in a long time.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
State: Travel should be restricted as much as possible.

Manufacturing industry: They didn't say "lockdown", did they? STFU and GBTW. Also, you're working the weekend because everyone's calling off for some reason...
 
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IlGreven: State: Travel should be restricted as much as possible.

Manufacturing industry: They didn't say "lockdown", did they? STFU and GBTW. Also, you're working the weekend because everyone's calling off for some reason...


State Republicans: *file another article of impeachment against Republican Governor Mike DeWine*

Majority of Ohioans: "F*ck, I'm surrounded by assholes!"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My brother-in-law has a ticket for a steamer to Cleveland. Should he cancel?
Signed
Anonymous
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When you're in Ohio and travelling to Ohio it's not about getting to Ohio, it's about the friends you made along the way.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

oblig ...
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WTF PA, 29%?!
 
ohioman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
HASTILY MADE CLEVELAND TOURISM VIDEO
Youtube ysmLA5TqbIY

Also oblig...
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every time I've found myself to be in Ohio, I've found that the best course of action was the one that took me out of Ohio, so I agree. If you're in Ohio and can read and understand words, I don't know what you're doing there, but get out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.kym-cdn.com image 599x373]


Illusion of safety: Hawaii and Alaska
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love my state but christ there are a shiatload of morons here.
 
