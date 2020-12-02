 Skip to content
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's like that time I bought a garden gnome and put it in my neighbor's yard. He asked if I did it, which I denied. Then he put it in our other neghbor's yard. That neighbor asked us if we did it, which we denied. Then it ended up in my yard. I asked my neighbors if they did it, which they promptly denied.

Over the next few years, that gnome made the rounds of about six houses. People moved away. New people moved in. I like to think he's still there, sneaking around at night, causing mischief, and giving people something to argue about during block parties.
 
farrrrrt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it's copycats. And damn, it's nice to have something silly and weird going on right now.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who had random monoliths for December?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, they aren't really monoliths now are they?
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Given that the first one at least had man-made rivets, I'm going with 'marketing stunt'. Or 'modern art project', but those are basically the same thing these days.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's either Comcast, or Christo.

And Christo's dead, so...
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Romania one was a copycat. It was badly brushed aluminium and didn't look like the other two that are apparently stainless.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why am I getting a Simpson's Angel vibe from all of this?

/ There is no way anyone is opening a mall ... is there?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Well, they aren't really monoliths now are they?


Polyliths?
 
Stibium
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Given that the first one at least had man-made rivets, I'm going with 'marketing stunt'. Or 'modern art project', but those are basically the same thing these days.


When I saw the fasteners I thought the same thing. Are there any good up-close pictures? I'm curious about what it's made from. One site said the Romanian monolith had "swirly" marks on the metal. Buffing wheel scratches, perhaps?

It almost looks like it's a stainless alloy, but you can brush aluminum to a similar finish. You can't hide the green/red diffraction that aluminum puts out though...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have the QAnon conspiracy theorists tried to appropriate this into their beliefs yet?
 
crinz83
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
what better way to advertise you have a monolith for sale?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, the monolith in 2001 was black and had very specific dimensions.  Does this one have either qualification?
 
Birnone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Photo taken by Mariya Avtanska, as seen on Google maps
Fark user imageView Full Size

Clearly the monolith's name is Mariya Avtanska, mystery solved.
 
Stibium
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Xenosaga 4-6, anyone?

Hey, it's as good a guess as any!
 
bisi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Well, they aren't really monoliths now are they?

Polyliths?


Polysideri?

/They're neither "mono", nor "lith", damnit
 
Somme One
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farrrrrt: I think it's copycats. And damn, it's nice to have something silly and weird going on right now.


Originally I thought it was someone with enough money to travel all over, but that really doesn't make any sense, it's a group of artists (or whoever) working together; there's more than one of these objects and they're putting them up and taking them down in concert with each other to make it appear it's moving all over the place.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More of a plinth.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My guess is that its a marketing ploy to announce the movie Cats 2 since the first one was so good.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somme One: farrrrrt: I think it's copycats. And damn, it's nice to have something silly and weird going on right now.

Originally I thought it was someone with enough money to travel all over, but that really doesn't make any sense, it's a group of artists (or whoever) working together; there's more than one of these objects and they're putting them up and taking them down in concert with each other to make it appear it's moving all over the place.


That's the most logical explanation.  But that's never stopped conspiracy theorists before.

I'm actually kind of surprised a certain reverse-SpaceBevets hasn't been in here to enlighten us all about the aliens that are clearly visiting us.
 
