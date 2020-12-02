 Skip to content
The cheerleader championship must go on
16
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And the incels thought they couldn't get laid before.
Now they want to kill off prime breeding stock.

Mom is a job title not a name. It is time to mom up.
Sorry no, you can't go. And no means no. You can hate me for this but the answer is still NO.
That is a rough road but so is a plague.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

blender61: And the incels thought they couldn't get laid before.
Now they want to kill off prime breeding stock.

Mom is a job title not a name. It is time to mom up.
Sorry no, you can't go. And no means no. You can hate me for this but the answer is still NO.
That is a rough road but so is a plague.


Well put.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Go, Covid, go!
Go, Covid, go!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Save the cheerleader from COVID, save the world from COVID
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Cheersport.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I must spend my time watching the wrong cheerleaders

Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Cheersport.


Goddammitsomuch.

Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion:

Sometimes I Doubt Your Commitment to Sparkle Motion
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was at Disney World a few years ago during the cheerleader competitions. I got on the bus to go back to my room one night, and I found myself crammed in a bus with a massive amount of high school cheerleaders. I started to whine about the situation, then looked around and realized - I WAS CRAMMED ON A BUS FULL OF FEMALE ATHLETIC TEENAGE HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS. The trip was far too short.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: I was at Disney World a few years ago during the cheerleader competitions. I got on the bus to go back to my room one night, and I found myself crammed in a bus with a massive amount of high school cheerleaders. I started to whine about the situation, then looked around and realized - I WAS CRAMMED ON A BUS FULL OF FEMALE ATHLETIC TEENAGE HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS. The trip was far too short.


Um, those were children. Gross.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I was at Disney World a few years ago during the cheerleader competitions. I got on the bus to go back to my room one night, and I found myself crammed in a bus with a massive amount of high school cheerleaders. I started to whine about the situation, then looked around and realized - I WAS CRAMMED ON A BUS FULL OF FEMALE ATHLETIC TEENAGE HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS. The trip was far too short.


"Dear Penthouse..."
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kirkenhegelstein: CruiserTwelve: I was at Disney World a few years ago during the cheerleader competitions. I got on the bus to go back to my room one night, and I found myself crammed in a bus with a massive amount of high school cheerleaders. I started to whine about the situation, then looked around and realized - I WAS CRAMMED ON A BUS FULL OF FEMALE ATHLETIC TEENAGE HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS. The trip was far too short.

Um, those were children. Gross.


No, no they were not. They were juniors and seniors in HS, many of legal voting age, all of them well past puberty. As long as he wasn't trying to actually do anything to them there is nothing wrong with him enjoying the view, legally, ethically, or biologically.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: edmo: Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Cheersport.

Goddammitsomuch.

Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ouFnQTq6​gNQ]


Sometimes it boggles my mind why some lines go mimetic. I watched that movie, and I never would have guessed that I'd be seeing that line quoted 15 years later.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Uhhhh, you know they still don't have crowds at those sportsball games being stupidly propped up, right?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CruiserTwelve: I was at Disney World a few years ago during the cheerleader competitions. I got on the bus to go back to my room one night, and I found myself crammed in a bus with a massive amount of high school cheerleaders. I started to whine about the situation, then looked around and realized - I WAS CRAMMED ON A BUS FULL OF FEMALE ATHLETIC TEENAGE HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS. The trip was far too short.


Sounds about right for a cop.  More than a few around here are screwing teenagers against their will.

Somehow the complaints against them magically disappear though.
 
