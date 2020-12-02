 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   That's some nice sugar cane you've got there. It'd be a shame if anything happened to it   (nbc-2.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was hoping it was about doing away with the 4 billion dollars a year US subsidy for US sugar growers. It makes candy more expensive for small chocolate producers because they are not in a free trade sugar area in the US.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Florida fruit salesman arrested for pointing gun at competitor"

I find this headline confusing.  Was he a seller of fruit who aimed a firearm at someone?  Or was he a homosexual working in marketing who directed his phallus towards another person?  I'm too lazy to read TFA so I'll just assume it is the second option.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He shouldn't have tried putting the squeeze on.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First you get the sugar, then you get the power, then you get the women.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sweet!
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
MONROE COUNTY, Fla.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh Monroe!


Seriously, the keys are a whole different world so this doesn't surprise me.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Florida fruit salesman arrested for pointing gun at competitor"

I find this headline confusing.  Was he a seller of fruit who aimed a firearm at someone?  Or was he a homosexual working in marketing who directed his phallus towards another person?  I'm too lazy to read TFA so I'll just assume it is the second option.


It's Florida, so all of the above are possible
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Was hoping it was about doing away with the 4 billion dollars a year US subsidy for US sugar growers. It makes candy more expensive for small chocolate producers because they are not in a free trade sugar area in the US.


But if we don't give socialism to farmers, they'll switch parties and vote for socialism!!!!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Was hoping it was about doing away with the 4 billion dollars a year US subsidy for US sugar growers. It makes candy more expensive for small chocolate producers because they are not in a free trade sugar area in the US.


Nah border zone. Federal patrolled. Cutthroat.

These people should have just put on a mask and wait until they are saved. Barely a month to salvation. Morans.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People drink sugar cane drink?

And sugar cane is a fruit?

/no learning after dinner!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Echo & The Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar (Official Music Video)
Youtube 9hGcJA8fXvU


/assholes
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Professor Science: First you get the sugar, then you get the power, then you get the women.


Your post is polluted.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Florida fruit salesman arrested for pointing gun at competitor"

I find this headline confusing.  Was he a seller of fruit who aimed a firearm at someone?  Or was he a homosexual working in marketing who directed his phallus towards another person?  I'm too lazy to read TFA so I'll just assume it is the second option.


I was going to reply with "We don't call Florida the Gunshine State for nothing" but I realize that doesn't actually clarify much in this instance.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Florida fruit salesman arrested for pointing gun at competitor"

I find this headline confusing.  Was he a seller of fruit who aimed a firearm at someone?  Or was he a homosexual working in marketing who directed his phallus towards another person?  I'm too lazy to read TFA so I'll just assume it is the second option.

It's Florida, so all of the above are possible


Yes. Once again. Stay away!

It's too dangerous. If you already have a home and belongings, let me know, I can give you a few bucks for your home so you can get out of this insanely dangerous place with gas money. Flee!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was going to guess it had something to do with Robert is Here. Their fruit milkshakes are serious business.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9hGcJA8f​XvU]

/assholes


I'll raise you with:


Sonic Youth - Sugar Kane
Youtube RIIEbrMXs20


/No way is this song actually about cocaine.  No way!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: pastramithemosterotic: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Florida fruit salesman arrested for pointing gun at competitor"

I find this headline confusing.  Was he a seller of fruit who aimed a firearm at someone?  Or was he a homosexual working in marketing who directed his phallus towards another person?  I'm too lazy to read TFA so I'll just assume it is the second option.

It's Florida, so all of the above are possible

Yes. Once again. Stay away!

It's too dangerous. If you already have a home and belongings, let me know, I can give you a few bucks for your home so you can get out of this insanely dangerous place with gas money. Flee!


The fishing is good though
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should have talked to their Congressman who is....

Con... Comback Dilbeck. Uh, uh, Con-Congressman, uh, Dildo. I am... Congressman David Dilbeck. And welcome, welcome.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Third Man: solokumba: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9hGcJA8f​XvU]

/assholes

I'll raise you with:


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/RIIEbrMX​s20?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/No way is this song actually about cocaine.  No way!


No way

Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy
Youtube JoXVYSV4Xcs
 
DaAlien
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It ain't his fault that he's out there getting loose. Gotta blame it on his juice.
 
