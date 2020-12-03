 Skip to content
 
(KRQE News)   The peppered chub would make great bait   (krqe.com) divider line
invictus2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Beavis And Butthead - Boing!
Youtube hoS1MCF8AeI
 
mateomaui
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like spotted dick has a cousin.
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the upper South Canadian River in New Mexico and Texas
the lower South Canadian River in Texas and Oklahoma

The invasion has apparently begun. Get used to milk in a bag, folks.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Peppered Chub is what my lady friends calls my unit.  It also is great chick bait.  In my experience even ladies way "above my scale" are impressed when they hear tales of the legendary Peppered Chub.  It gets to be embarrassing at times.  Really, imagine that you are me with my Peppered Chub eating dinner at a very well respectable restaurant with a good client and his grandmother.  Invariably my Peppered Chub will come up (the subject of it in conversation, not literally it coming up).  It is awkward as I do not want to share Peppered Chub with my client's grandma, but I also do not want to lose the tenuous relationship with my client.

It is a very fine line that you have to walk when you are endowed with a Peppered Chub.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't eat spicy chips on the couch with your lover if there is any chance of canoodling. One thing leads to another and suddenly you find out the hard way that the peppered chub is real.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SNL - PBS/The Chubb Group (1980s) [60fps]
Youtube uKl6n5tdvEk
 
invictus2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uKl6n5td​vEk]


Now it's a corporation welcome to the New Chubb

hahaha

Welcome to the New Chubb
Youtube EAjl8oHqRNY
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

invictus2: invictus2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uKl6n5td​vEk]

Now it's a corporation welcome to the New Chubb

hahaha

[YouTube video: Welcome to the New Chubb]


Nice one Committee!!!
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It literally looks like a lure.

Poor thing.
 
