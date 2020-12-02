 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Will County Herald-News)   It wouldn't be 2020 without police chasing a wallaroo around an Illinois town for more than an hour before being rescued from a local river by a fishing boat   (theherald-news.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Yakety Sax isn't involved somewhere, I'm going to be very disappointed.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While that's certainly a 2020 headline, it feels more like an April story, not December.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did the police need to be rescued from the river?

Grammar is not just that nice old lady who gives you cookies.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wally Walk-About.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then come to find out it was just some giant mouse. FFS.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's so weird seeing my area's weirdness on Fark.

/not subby
 
xcheopis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: If Yakety Sax isn't involved somewhere, I'm going to be very disappointed.


That llama chase was hilarious
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thufferin' thuccotash, did you see the size of those mice?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wally was crated and transported to Bridgeview Animal Hospital. Dr. Allison Spayer treated Wally.

Awesome name.
 
scalpod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cartoonresearch.comView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was us! It was good times on the scanner, let me tell ya. :-)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inelegy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hate Illinois wallaroos.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmm apparently they go for around 2 grand, males can reach 100 lbs, and average lifespan is 18-19 years, and they are expensive to feed. Thats wild. If I was going to get a pet that wasn't a cat or dog or something standard it would be a skunk.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ltnor: It's so weird seeing my area's weirdness on Fark.

/not subby


Awww no ! There's a roo loose in me trailah !!!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.