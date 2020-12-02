 Skip to content
"And as ye sow, so shall ye reap"
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well.
We've heard this story a hundred times before and we are going to here it a thousand times in the future.

The only reason it made the news is because of the large numbers. If it was only 30-50 people involved it wouldn't even be news worthy.

There apparently is a large proportion of our population that needs to unarse themselves and get with the program.
Goddamn retreads.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And the lord taketh away.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh no anyway
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good.  One less religious nut job we have to deal with.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nurgle embraces some of His grandchildren more quickly than others.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like a big fat bag of comorbidities. Asses to asses, dumbass.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should I feel bad about laughing out loud that they used "Quickly" to describe his Covid death?

Because I don't. At all.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...there are even more people who have spent weeks in an ICU in a medically induced coma and on an incubator.

Incubator?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Looks like a big fat bag of comorbidities. Asses to asses, dumbass.


I thought it was some weird amalgamation of Rush Limbaugh and Harvey Weinstein at first.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe God should have sent another helicopter.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Midwestern Presbyterian pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March. There's no reason to with all of this happening.
We worship online, we feed the hungry, care for those in need, pray, study scripture, fellowship, do all the work of the church. We're lucky to have the technology to do so. It's a slap in God's face to risk the people God told us to love and care for.

/end sermon
 
freidog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I need a "Nelson HA-HA" image that can be seen from space for this...
 
pounddawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image 720x720]


dammit wrong one.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Before someone comes in talking about callousness and vengefulness, they should read Ecclesiastes.

And this dude was the opposite of Job.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oblig:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: ...there are even more people who have spent weeks in an ICU in a medically induced coma and on an incubator.

Incubator?


Well, that takes being "born again" to a new level.
 
davynelson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
well my last name is Nelson, so....Haha?


mega church means mega rich and mega hypocrisy
so hooray
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If karma was real and people really reaped what they sowed, Trump would be dead 250,000 times over. Things don't happen for a reason. What goes around does not come around. People do not get what they deserve. The world is a garbage fire of coincidences and randomness that is grossly unfair and unequal except for that time Roger Ailes slipped in his kitchen and died.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

Farking plague rats can fark off and die.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: ...there are even more people who have spent weeks in an ICU in a medically induced coma and on an incubator.

Incubator?


I think incubator is referring to the patient.  Kept alive while the virus replicates.
 
polle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably trying to find a lawyer to sue his way out of hell .
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From the article:  " Tragedy, young man with a wife and son.", 58 is a young man?  I must be a really young man at 57.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: ...there are even more people who have spent weeks in an ICU in a medically induced coma and on an incubator.

Incubator?


Gotta keep them warm
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was a true believer, and God called him home. How many others can God call home? Is this the Rapture?

Please?
 
xalres
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was either one of the BFE-towns you pass through once you get 40 miles from major metro area, like Bakersfield, or one of the southern/coastal filing cabinets for rich assholes, like Rancho Santa Margarita.

Fontana...yeah...
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Midwestern Presbyterian pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March. There's no reason to with all of this happening.
We worship online, we feed the hungry, care for those in need, pray, study scripture, fellowship, do all the work of the church. We're lucky to have the technology to do so. It's a slap in God's face to risk the people God told us to love and care for.

/end sermon


Yes, but he doesn't get to loot his followers if they aren't in person.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The October 22, 2020 update from his church's senior pastor seems awkward now.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: If karma was real and people really reaped what they sowed, Trump would be dead 250,000 times over. Things don't happen for a reason. What goes around does not come around. People do not get what they deserve. The world is a garbage fire of coincidences and randomness that is grossly unfair and unequal except for that time Roger Ailes slipped in his kitchen and died.


The astounding thing is that it doesn't have to be that way, but people make it that way by coice because people suck. We can choose to be better, but we won't.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lordduzi: From the article:  " Tragedy, young man with a wife and son.", 58 is a young man?  I must be a really young man at 57.


I'm a children at 54.
Yes, yes, I'm getting off your lawn now.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Midwestern Presbyterian pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March. There's no reason to with all of this happening.
We worship online, we feed the hungry, care for those in need, pray, study scripture, fellowship, do all the work of the church. We're lucky to have the technology to do so. It's a slap in God's face to risk the people God told us to love and care for.

/end sermon


You worship a good God. I don't think he did.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Midwestern Presbyterian pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March. There's no reason to with all of this happening.
We worship online, we feed the hungry, care for those in need, pray, study scripture, fellowship, do all the work of the church. We're lucky to have the technology to do so. It's a slap in God's face to risk the people God told us to love and care for.

/end sermon


Well said backed by sound reason.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SBinRR: lordduzi: From the article:  " Tragedy, young man with a wife and son.", 58 is a young man?  I must be a really young man at 57.

I'm a children at 54.
Yes, yes, I'm getting off your lawn now.


Maybe the speaker is 96?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SBinRR: lordduzi: From the article:  " Tragedy, young man with a wife and son.", 58 is a young man?  I must be a really young man at 57.

I'm a children at 54.
Yes, yes, I'm getting off your lawn now.


hmm, are all us farkers old?    I hadn't really thought about Fark being an antique web site before, but is everyone here grey hair?
 
Taketombo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thorpe: The October 22, 2020 update from his church's senior pastor seems awkward now.


Gotta say, the repeated shots of the woman with the mask below her nose looking adoringly at the stage did not make me feel good about how this was gonna go...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SBinRR: lordduzi: From the article:  " Tragedy, young man with a wife and son.", 58 is a young man?  I must be a really young man at 57.

I'm a children at 54.
Yes, yes, I'm getting off your lawn now.


Dang, I'm only 51.
Could someone get me my binky?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.