(Forbes)   At this rate, the entire population of North Dakota will be gone by the new year   (forbes.com)
1896 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 5:50 PM



I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
3 hours ago  
"Excellent. Soon." -- Justin Trudeau
 
vygramul
3 hours ago  
And they'll still get 3 electoral votes.
 
leeto2
3 hours ago  
So?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
3 hours ago  
Problem?
 
weddingsinger
2 hours ago  

leeto2: So?


MaudlinMutantMollusk: Problem?


au.reachout.comView Full Size


/not everyone who lives here is a Republican ahole denier.  Some of us are desperately trying to keep ourselves, our aging parents, and our triple open heart surgery wives with auto-immune diseases alive.
 
lolmao500
2 hours ago  
Nationwide, that would mean 415 000 dead from COVID... so North Dakota is about the same rate as the rest of the country if you count excess death.

January 1-Oct 1 excess death was 350 000.

By the end of the year its gonna probably be 50%+ that.

We'll see the real death numbers in 2021 or 2022 and it will be much worse than what is reported right now.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: leeto2: So?

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Problem?

[au.reachout.com image 400x225]

/not everyone who lives here is a Republican ahole denier.  Some of us are desperately trying to keep ourselves, our aging parents, and our triple open heart surgery wives with auto-immune diseases alive.


Can we still make fun of your state for thinking Olive Garden is exotic?

https://www.today.com/food/food-criti​c​-back-another-review-olive-garden-8-ye​ars-after-t173199
 
Ginnungagap42
1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Excellent. Soon." -- Justin Trudeau


"South Manitoba"
 
mudesi
1 hour ago  
And if only one of them is left, he'll still get two senators.
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Nationwide, that would mean 415 000 dead from COVID... so North Dakota is about the same rate as the rest of the country if you count excess death.

January 1-Oct 1 excess death was 350 000.

By the end of the year its gonna probably be 50%+ that.

We'll see the real death numbers in 2021 or 2022 and it will be much worse than what is reported right now.


There's some tool I've seen on Twitter, spamming the local news twitter feed with a chart showing that deaths this year aren't that much higher than in previous years.

I know its probably taken out of context at best and deceptive at worst but where is this new round of deep coming from?
 
nyseattitude
1 hour ago  
Good, f*ck them and every other red state being run by the dumbest morons on the planet. We're in this situation because of you! Hurry up and die assholes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
1 hour ago  

mudesi: And if only one of them is left, he'll still get two senators.


If less than 10 are left I suspect Canada will annex them.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
1 hour ago  
Then why is Dakota fanning the flames of the pandemic?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
1 hour ago  
Hope that bike thing was worth it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
1 hour ago  
Most of them voted for this. So ... *shrug*

Sorry for the minority essentially held hostage by stupid.

This is why I say stupid can fark us just as surely as "competent evil."
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Hope that bike thing was worth it.


Wrong Dakota.
 
Hendawg
1 hour ago  
Cool.  We don't need 2 Dakotas anyway
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
Tell the Republicans this will kill fetuses.
Then maybe they will care.
 
Geotpf
1 hour ago  

mudesi: And if only one of them is left, he'll still get two senators.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotten_​a​nd_pocket_boroughs
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  
In before the "99.8% success rate means it's better than the flu" morons.
 
Nick Nostril
1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Excellent. Soon." -- Justin Trudeau


The Canuckistanis can invade and have access to all their.... snow?
 
anfrind
1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Then why is Dakota fanning the flames of the pandemic?


Because STIGGINIT!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
1 hour ago  
Honesty, it's just self-preservation at this point. Those people want to die from COVID, I don't care. But they're not taking me with them.
I haven't eaten out in months. I wear a mask when I go to the store. I haven't seen my family since I don't know when. I go to work. I go to Publix or Sam's Club. I go home.  Y'all wanna die, that's your business.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
1 hour ago  
Saskatchewan looks to it's west, east and south and just mutters F#CK.
 
mrmopar5287
1 hour ago  

mudesi: And if only one of them is left, he'll still get two senators.


That one person left gets to be Governor and they can appoint themself to the Senate. Don't know what to do about the rest of the empty positions in state and federal government.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: leeto2: So?

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Problem?

[au.reachout.com image 400x225]

/not everyone who lives here is a Republican ahole denier.  Some of us are desperately trying to keep ourselves, our aging parents, and our triple open heart surgery wives with auto-immune diseases alive.


I hope you and your family stay safe, healthy and sane amidst this covid chaos.
 
king of vegas
1 hour ago  

anfrind: Bennie Crabtree: Then why is Dakota fanning the flames of the pandemic?

Because STIGGINIT!


You didn't see what he did there
 
DarwiOdrade
1 hour ago  
AND NOTHING OF VALUE WAS LOST
Youtube agELcTCN2Rw
 
SpaceyCat
1 hour ago  
This is what the majority wanted.  This is what they get.  Congrats on being an example to the rest of the derpers.  Maybe, just maybe, the others will learn from your example, but I'm not holding my breath on it.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  
Yeah but look at all the "freedom" they have!
 
dericwater
1 hour ago  

mudesi: And if only one of them is left, he'll still get two senators.


Do they contract one of them out to some Indian guy in Kolkata?
 
TheThighsofTorgo
1 hour ago  
I don't want any of them to die.
But when you see someone sitting on the train tracks, and you see a train in the distance, and you try and warn them, but they curse and spit on you and tell you the train is a hoax...
WHAT ARE WE SUPPOSED TO DO?
 
neongoats
1 hour ago  
Look how hard they're owning the libs.
 
Schlubbe
56 minutes ago  
32% of voters in ND went for Biden. It's way easier to sit in a blue enclave and post 'why are there 2 dakotas anyway?' and 'good, hope they die' comments with your buddies than to live here and work to change it from within.

It would be really helpful for that process if you all could not give more fuel to the 'see? Democrats all hate you' rhetoric these republican assbags use to keep this state red.

Some of us are actually trying.
 
cravak
54 minutes ago  
I agree with half the people above, no one cares my life is a living hel* why should we care about yours?
 
manitobamadman
52 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Excellent. Soon." -- Justin Trudeau

"South Manitoba"


Approves 😜
 
SomeAmerican
50 minutes ago  
NJ and NY were actually hit even worse.  About 1 in every 550 NY and NJ residents are dead.

Also, if you think about this, it's proof that COVID-19 is in fact deadlier than the flu, assuming you needed further proof.  The death rate from the flu is 0.1%... 1 in every 1,000 people who catch the flu.

For 1 in every 800 people in ND to die of COVID-19... even if 100% of the population had COVID-19 (which they haven't), that's still a clearly worse outcome than if everyone in ND had caught the flu instead.
 
cravak
50 minutes ago  
Can we give it to the 2.5 million homeless children in america?
 
doomsdayaddams
49 minutes ago  
Wow. This thread is really exposing some assholes, and not in a fun way. It's one thing to criticize people's poor choices. It's another to revel in their deaths. Quite a few of these people likely fell ill because of the actions of others. Have some humanity.
 
MythDragon
49 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Cool.  We don't need 2 Dakotas anyway


And why is there a new Mexico?
 
studebaker hoch
48 minutes ago  
I sure hope they got enough revenue from that Sturgis motorcycle rally to pay for all the medical care.

And the graves.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
47 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I sure hope they got enough revenue from that Sturgis motorcycle rally to pay for all the medical care.

And the graves.


Er you may want to invest in a map...
 
some_beer_drinker
47 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Excellent. Soon." -- Justin Trudeau


what's this aboot, eh?
 
Bennie Crabtree
46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hendawg: Cool.  We don't need 2 Dakotas anyway

And why is there a new Mexico?


And if all this salsa comes from Old El Paso, how come I can only find the regular El Paso on Google Earth?
 
SomeAmerican
45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hendawg: Cool.  We don't need 2 Dakotas anyway

And why is there a new Mexico?


That last one isn't our fault... we're only responsible for American states.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher
44 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: leeto2: So?

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Problem?

[au.reachout.com image 400x225]

/not everyone who lives here is a Republican ahole denier.  Some of us are desperately trying to keep ourselves, our aging parents, and our triple open heart surgery wives with auto-immune diseases alive.


☹ Be very careful. Mask, face shield and my favorite, just holding your breath when near people.

I hope when the vaccine comes your family is at the front of the line.

// So many people have respiratory illnesses. And this thing is making life a slow moving horror movie.
 
The Why Not Guy
41 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Maybe, just maybe, the others will learn from your example...


I suppose there's a first time for everything.
 
studebaker hoch
41 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: studebaker hoch: I sure hope they got enough revenue from that Sturgis motorcycle rally to pay for all the medical care.

And the graves.

Er you may want to invest in a map...


Oh right, I forgot that horrifyingly contagious and deadly viral infections can't cross into adjacent states.

Good catch.
 
