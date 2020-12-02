 Skip to content
Concealable flasks are making a comeback. Welcome to the roaring 20s
42
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you saying my brown paper bag isn't good enough? Well fark you, Grey Lady!
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are there non-concealable flasks?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do these count?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because they've never gone away, really.

/not my photo
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 170x290]


Hmmmmm. Point taken.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is anyone concealing from right now anyway? Their kids?

Actually, probably. Hell, at this point, the kids are probably drinking just to deal with their parents.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?


No.  Anything is concealable if it fits in your ass.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?

No.  Anything is concealable if it fits in your ass.


I believe the term is prison wallet
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just use a Big Gulp cup like the rest of us?  Dump in the full pint and fill it up with Coke or whatever
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 170x290]


anything is concealable if you're brave enough.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 170x290]


Challenge accepted!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blackhalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a no-longer-drinking-person, I still believe a plastic half-pint is the best flask. Plus when you get blackout drunk and lose it, there are fewer regrets.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Destructor: Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 170x290]

anything is concealable if you're brave enough.


Bob Falfa: Hmmmmm. Point taken.


I love bringing comments together. :-)
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had one for years.
When did they go out of style?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a proper alcoholic you have bottles stashed in many places for any contingency. Car, bathroom, garage, overcoat, etc

/I don't condone this behavior
//Alcoholism is bad, mmmkay
///If you're carrying a flask take a good look at yourself in the mirror
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC who cares about the concealment? That should not even be a Thing right now.

Nobody is supposed to be outside their homes for socializing. There is still a pandemic.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had no idea flasks ever went away.
Then again, I rarely use the ones I have. But they have had their moments.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was at Ohio State, at football games, we'd use wine botas filled the liquor of our choice. Fit nicely via sling under one's arm, under a sweatshirt or jacket. Of course, this was waaaay before 9/11. Now you get finger farked going into the stadium and would probably serve hard time if they caught you with booze.

/ If I was rich enough, I could afford tickets and try to find out
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/was not aware they went away
//mine rarely leaves the house
///nice to have something at my desk for those all-night WFH sessions
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At $15 a cocktail, we should all carry flasks
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to Hide your drinking 101
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: JFC who cares about the concealment? That should not even be a Thing right now.

Nobody is supposed to be outside their homes for socializing. There is still a pandemic.


You can outside your home and drink alone....

...Hey, it's classier than a paper bag.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackhalo: As a no-longer-drinking-person, I still believe a plastic half-pint is the best flask. Plus when you get blackout drunk and lose it, there are fewer regrets.


They fit so well into the side pockets of cargo pants.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 300x300]


I have one of those for going to shows (used it at an AEW card).

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 183x214]

/was not aware they went away
//mine rarely leaves the house
///nice to have something at my desk for those all-night WFH sessions


I have that exact one for roller derby tourneys when I am not on the clock.

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Destructor: Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 170x290]

Challenge accepted!

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Lastly, we used that exact plan to sneak a farkload of booze into a pool party where they were doing bag checks to keep out booze you didn't by from the bars they had set up there. What's a farkload? Two mini fridges full of beer, about 15 full size liquor bottles & assorted smaller ones (and weed too).

/amazingly, I don't think I have had a drink in over 10 months
//drinking alone sucks
///damn you, 2020!!!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Saw one of these at my local liquor store last year.  I wondered about the looks you'd get from people thinking you were drinking sunscreen.
 
inner ted
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does having a flask automatically = having a drinking problem?

/asking for a friend of mine's liver
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been a groomsman 7 times, so I have 7 flasks.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Destructor: Bob Falfa: Are there non-concealable flasks?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 170x290]

Challenge accepted!

[Fark user image image 480x360]


That's... Kinda hot.
 
fark account name
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So the venerable New York Times in now doing native advertising?  I guess that was the obvious next step after click-bait Khardashian stories.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: When I was at Ohio State, at football games, we'd use wine botas filled the liquor of our choice. Fit nicely via sling under one's arm, under a sweatshirt or jacket. Of course, this was waaaay before 9/11. Now you get finger farked going into the stadium and would probably serve hard time if they caught you with booze.

/ If I was rich enough, I could afford tickets and try to find out


Try a pair of barnoculars. Hollow binoculars. Make sure to fill it up completely so theres no air in it so it doesn't gurgle...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I've been a groomsman 7 times, so I have 7 flasks.


I gave out personalized pocket knives at my wedding. I want my groomsman to stab a f*cker if sh*t goes down
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blackhalo: As a no-longer-drinking-person, I still believe a plastic half-pint is the best flask. Plus when you get blackout drunk and lose it, there are fewer regrets.


Nobody get passed out drunk off a pint
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: blackhalo: As a no-longer-drinking-person, I still believe a plastic half-pint is the best flask. Plus when you get blackout drunk and lose it, there are fewer regrets.

Nobody get passed out drunk off a pint


The pint is just for maintenance when out and about
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Flasks shouldnt be a comeback for Farkers
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, they haven't gone out of style, it's just another generation discovering them.

We use these for lightweight travel.  Love them:

rumrunnerflasks.comView Full Size
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Nick Nostril: When I was at Ohio State, at football games, we'd use wine botas filled the liquor of our choice. Fit nicely via sling under one's arm, under a sweatshirt or jacket. Of course, this was waaaay before 9/11. Now you get finger farked going into the stadium and would probably serve hard time if they caught you with booze.

/ If I was rich enough, I could afford tickets and try to find out

Try a pair of barnoculars. Hollow binoculars. Make sure to fill it up completely so theres no air in it so it doesn't gurgle...


So you don't drink out of it? That's farking pointless
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 600x600]

Saw one of these at my local liquor store last year.  I wondered about the looks you'd get from people thinking you were drinking sunscreen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
