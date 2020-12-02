 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   I felt a great disturbance in the force, as if millions of stoners in Washington and Oregon cried out in terror   (oregonlive.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Am I the only stoner in the world who never gets the munchies?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost. There are far better munchies.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As long as Juanita's remains, all is well in the world.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Am I the only stoner in the world who never gets the munchies?


depends on the strain for me.

Sativa gets me active with projects which usually makes me thirsty for beers and margaritas, Indica makes me want to watch movies and eat popcorn and eat chocolate and munchie food.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I f they can't get back up to speed, this will be a big deal in 2022, when the chips they're making now would expire.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lol, you had me worried there subby. Bravo. 2020 has got me jumping at shadows.

/...and some funions... and water! Lots of water maaan...
//Just bought a new bong last night.
///RIP old bong (pun intended)
 
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not likely. Frito-Lay products arent organic or gluten free. And are made by a corporation that doesn't list its pronouns.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As someone who is stoned in Washington, I'm fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Old Dutch is superior.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nooooooooooooooooo.
Heads must roll.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Am I the only stoner in the world who never gets the munchies?


I don't, but if I stop smoking for a long period, I'll get them again. Some people say the munchies are imaginary, but everyone I know of who started smoking weed mentioned the horrible munchies.

I guess you can train yourself out of it. I used to have eating disorders. I'm better off not doing that. .
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Vancouver plant ceased operations Nov. 25
Frito-Lay stated that the sanitation process had been completed and the plant would resume limited operations Tuesday evening

Phew, that was a close one. It's OK folks, our six day nightmare that we didn't even know about is over.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you open a bag of hickory smoked bbq Ruffles and huff the air will you get the 'rona?

/asking for a friend
 
