(Conde Nast Traveler)   Bad, but obvious news, 75 million people voted for him. Far worse news: 10 million were willing to get on a plane and ruin your bad meal -- and later kill you -- talking about him   (cntraveler.com) divider line
31
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we great again yet?
 
TheAlgebraist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the implication here.  10 million other people were ruining my flight

You aren't stuck in traffic, you are traffic.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sincerely don't understand the headline.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish reasonable people formed cool cults and stuff and that civics was fun to pay attention to.
 
kore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: I love the implication here.  10 million other people were ruining my flight

You aren't stuck in traffic, you are traffic.


My thought exactly. I'm no Trumpian apologist but if you're one of the 10 million you're part of the problem, not the exception.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you went to Thanksgiving Dinner with them, you are just as much at fault.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a single lib traveled. Sure, Jan.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday is 10 days after, yes?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next year's Thanksgiving Dinner will cost a whole lot less.

/Cuz everyone died

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archy Medes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I clicked and the obvious question came to mind ...

Does she have pokies?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My people all stayed home.

That is what they told me, at any rate.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I wish reasonable people formed cool cults and stuff


assets0.dostuffmedia.comView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Archy Medes: I clicked and the obvious question came to mind ...

Does she have pokies?


Yes.

I examined it reallllll hard.

/boobies.tag
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't blame me.  I suggested the FAA offically say all planes outside of military should be grounded, and the military should have daisy cutter bombed all the runways of commercial airports in the US.  And that they should have F22 strike teams on the ready to ground any planes that somehow got in the air.

If we had taken my approach, this wouldn't be a problem.  Asking people nicely to stay home and not go to thanksgiving ass eating orgies failed.  Now we have to up the ante, or accept our fate.  IF, we are just going to accept our fate, open up everything, so that we can at least go to the wonderwoman movie in a theater before the collapse of society.  A slow collapse with the good people on lockdown, and the trumpian plague rats running free is the worst of all outcomes.

Either we have martial law, and weld the non essential people into their homes, or we do nothing.  I know what I would pick, but I have a feeling we are going with "Having politicians make speeches telling people to stay home while still going to the french laundry, and the plague runs rampant, while the economy is crushed"
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So what we're saying here is that Trump is personally responsible for every single bad decision anyone in the country makes?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: So what we're saying here is that Trump is personally responsible for every single bad decision anyone in the country makes?


No.

Last week I stepped on a Lego.

/Thanks Obama
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: So what we're saying here is that Trump is personally responsible for every single bad decision anyone in the country makes?


I'm okay with that. It's better than the current situation.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Are we great again yet?


Ask the mayor of Austin, TX
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And people are gonna fly even more at christmas and gonna do even bigger parties.

Thanksgiving is usually only family. Christmas is between friends, families and basically anyone.

Even a bunch of my COVID is real and a danger friends say they will have a christmas party even if the state says they cant.

January will be a busy month at the morgue.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
10 million people on one plane? That's a big plane.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Archy Medes: I clicked and the obvious question came to mind ...

Does she have pokies?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And people are gonna fly even more at christmas and gonna do even bigger parties.

Thanksgiving is usually only family. Christmas is between friends, families and basically anyone.

Even a bunch of my COVID is real and a danger friends say they will have a christmas party even if the state says they cant.

January will be a busy month at the morgue.


Are they friends if they willingly accept the virus into their bodies and become walking bio terror weapons platforms?  Of their own free will?  Sure some people get the bio terror nano particles that bio convert them into nano particle weapons manufacturing and dispersal platforms without knowledge.  And those people deserve sympathy (even the micro amount I have).  But people that have parties in corona world are willingly becoming bio terrorists.  Can you be friends with bio terrorists?  You might as well be friends with the guy that sawed heads off at charlie hebdo because they printed a picture of muhammed.
 
mjbok
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Next year's Thanksgiving Dinner will cost a whole lot less.

/Cuz everyone died

[Fark user image 850x148]


Isn't the incubation period like 7-10 days?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Either we have martial law, and weld the non essential people into their homes, or we do nothing.  I know what I would pick, but I have a feeling we are going with "Having politicians make speeches telling people to stay home while still going to the french laundry, and the plague runs rampant, while the economy is crushed"


I agree. Drone snipers and welding people in their homes, or stop whining.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: So what we're saying here is that Trump is personally responsible for every single bad decision anyone in the country makes?


When a liberal catches COVID in a bar, it's because there must have been a Trumper there that gave it to them (in their minds.)

I guarantee you a lot of people were Ridin' With Biden on their way to see grandma last weekend.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Archy Medes: I clicked and the obvious question came to mind ...

Does she have pokies?

[Fark user image image 468x678]


I'm willing to bet those are piercies, not pokies.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Sensei Can You See: So what we're saying here is that Trump is personally responsible for every single bad decision anyone in the country makes?

When a liberal catches COVID in a bar, it's because there must have been a Trumper there that gave it to them (in their minds.)

I guarantee you a lot of people were Ridin' With Biden on their way to see grandma last weekend.


It defies all logic that a political party leading the coronavirus "response," which has whipped its followers into a frenzy about a hoax and mask refusal, doesn't get first blame in your mind.

I'm sure you're just asking questions.
 
wantingout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But far worse is all the idiots who voted for old 'Uncle Touchy' Joe Biden.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Don't blame me.  I suggested the FAA offically say all planes outside of military should be grounded, and the military should have daisy cutter bombed all the runways of commercial airports in the US.  And that they should have F22 strike teams on the ready to ground any planes that somehow got in the air.

If we had taken my approach, this wouldn't be a problem.  Asking people nicely to stay home and not go to thanksgiving ass eating orgies failed.  Now we have to up the ante, or accept our fate.  IF, we are just going to accept our fate, open up everything, so that we can at least go to the wonderwoman movie in a theater before the collapse of society.  A slow collapse with the good people on lockdown, and the trumpian plague rats running free is the worst of all outcomes.

Either we have martial law, and weld the non essential people into their homes, or we do nothing.  I know what I would pick, but I have a feeling we are going with "Having politicians make speeches telling people to stay home while still going to the french laundry, and the plague runs rampant, while the economy is crushed"


We are doomed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: AmbassadorBooze: Don't blame me.  I suggested the FAA offically say all planes outside of military should be grounded, and the military should have daisy cutter bombed all the runways of commercial airports in the US.  And that they should have F22 strike teams on the ready to ground any planes that somehow got in the air.

If we had taken my approach, this wouldn't be a problem.  Asking people nicely to stay home and not go to thanksgiving ass eating orgies failed.  Now we have to up the ante, or accept our fate.  IF, we are just going to accept our fate, open up everything, so that we can at least go to the wonderwoman movie in a theater before the collapse of society.  A slow collapse with the good people on lockdown, and the trumpian plague rats running free is the worst of all outcomes.

Either we have martial law, and weld the non essential people into their homes, or we do nothing.  I know what I would pick, but I have a feeling we are going with "Having politicians make speeches telling people to stay home while still going to the french laundry, and the plague runs rampant, while the economy is crushed"

We are doomed.

[Fark user image image 744x831]


Nuke the site from orbit.

If we can't trust our grandmas, we can't trust anybody.  We must institute martial law.  And likely permanently.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pointing out that some Biden voters are idiots doesn't dilute the fact that all Trump voters were idiots. 

Biden had nothing to do with Covid, and Trump actively fought and propagandized against taking it seriously for most of the last year. He made an issue that effects everyone regardless of party into a partisan issue.

So take your right-wing accusational pointer finger and shove it up your ass.
 
