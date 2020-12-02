 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Well, 2020 in pictures is sure going to stand out in comparisons to its predecessors   (apnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1373 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 7:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Random Internet Persona [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kobe Bryant's death sure does seem like it happened longer ago than January of this year.

2020 has really messed with my perception of time.
 
Beokitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cubans look happy!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


/pretty much sums it up
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
And the last known picture of Carole Baskin's husband...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone...even trump supporters...RELAX.  The USA will be USA again.  Even without that scientist guy in Iran who bit an unfortunate bullet, Or bullets so I'm being told.  

You will still have your farm.  You will still have your small business that employs degenerates cuz they nead jobs to,

RELAX PEOPLE,
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It ended on a high note
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:A crowded refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece, engulfed in flames, disgorges a string of migrants fleeing this hell on Earth.

So, Hot Lesbos?

2020 couldn't have been all bad!

/Aisle seat please.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good ol' 2020  This would be a huge improvement for me. My mom is dying and we see her through glass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This one has a Children of Men vibe:

"South African National Defense Forces patrol the Men's Hostel in the densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg on March 28, 2020, enforcing a strict lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x566]

It ended on a high note


Fark user imageView Full Size

Year ain't over yet.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I remember most of those pictures.  Most years, I've seen a few.

I've also been told I'm overly obsessed with the news this year, and should try to put it down for my own health.  I've not done well at that.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

COVID19: [Fark user image 600x400][Fark user image 780x513][Fark user image 780x520]And the last known picture of Carole Baskin's husband...
[Fark user image 600x315]


OMFG I CAN'T BREATHE! Lololol. I'm dying over here! That's the funniest thing I've seen in weeks! I'm in tears!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Beokitten: The Cubans look happy!


Yeah cause the picture was taken before this whole shiatshow.

/has friends in cuba
//and its a total shiatshow since theres virtually zero tourist
///and you think you have it bad quarantining in your house/condo watching netflix and doing zoom? If you ever lived in an average cuban house you have no idea how shiatty it probably is

The worst thing about Cuba is that the cuban government is in a unique situation (just like north korea) where they could have given money every month to every one with zero problem (since their money isnt traded/doesnt go out of the country) but they still didnt do it because the dictatorship doesnt give a flying fark
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We take too many pictures for any of them to mean a damn thing anymore.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.