(Gothamist)   ♪ Rockin' around the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ... tickets in advance, wait in a pod, you can stay for only five minutes, wear a mask, no pumpkin pie, no caroling, in the new old-fashioned way ♪   (gothamist.com) divider line
silverjets
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the lighting will be off-limits and only available through an NBC broadcast (which takes place from 8 to 10 p.m. on December 2nd).


A two hour television event to cover turning on the Christmas tree lights?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What happened to that cute little owl that was living in the tree?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

silverjets: the lighting will be off-limits and only available through an NBC broadcast (which takes place from 8 to 10 p.m. on December 2nd).


A two hour television event to cover turning on the Christmas tree lights?


They could've shortened that by 90 mins and aired the Ratbirds - Stillers game at the normal time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guests will be directed to delineated pods, spaced six feet apart, with no more than four people in one pod. Groups of more than four people will be separated into two pods.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Oh please!  This is supposed to be ah,, happy occastion!"
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: What happened to that cute little owl that was living in the tree?

[Fark user image image 425x518]


Who?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Wendigogo: What happened to that cute little owl that was living in the tree?

[Fark user image image 425x518]

Who?


Funny.

I read that he made it back to the wild.  At least they didn't kill an owl this time.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Guests will be directed to delineated pods, spaced six feet apart, with no more than four people in one pod. Groups of more than four people will be separated into two pods.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 300x449]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Trumpy... you do stupid things.  Trumpy... I named you after Donald Trump."
 
