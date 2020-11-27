 Skip to content
(Nola.com)   Covid-19 had a blast at a swinger's convention in New Orleans two weeks ago, and nearly a quarter of the attendees went home with a special souvenir thanks to the virus   (nola.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I can tell you where you got Covid, you have to give me $10!

OK...

You got Covid right here in New Orleans. Now gimme my farkin money.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It truly was a super-spreader event.
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a swingers convention, people were destined to be testing positive for something.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Orleans:  STD-COVID?  I don't care if it does have Scott Bakula with a funny accent.  I'll pass.

/If Scott had a kid, could he name him Count?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said Chlamydia, "Covid, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish, but gonorrhea had one of the best orgies of all time!"
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a convention? how stupid are they? don't hang out with groups of people. how farking hard is that?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play gross games, win gross prizes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: a convention? how stupid are they? don't hang out with groups of people. how farking hard is that?


Real farking hard for Real Farkin' Murrikans, because FREEDUMBS is more important that slowing the spread of the pandemic.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Over 50% of our attendees had the antibodies..."

Holy shiat. Talk about a diseased population... I like ducking around but keep me away from these people.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww... the event will weigh heavy upon him for a long time because of what happened.
Well, how about if a few people die? Weighed down for the rest of your life. Like a 50lb ballsack, resting upon your chest, every time you go to sleep.
SCHWING!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50% had the antibodies before attending?

Oh, hello excellent opportuinty to study second and third infections.

Maybe their absolutely idiotic rationalizations might pay off somehow if we keep tracking them.

I did read the article, and I can't believe anyone is counting on antibodies still, when even the vaccine candidates will allow everyone to be infected and everyone with the vaccine will still be contagious. If the vaccines can't protect us except for a milder infection, then how would each person's antibodies do any better?
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, just to be pedantic, but 16% is not "nearly a quarter".  And really, 41 out of 250 attendees is nowhere near as bad as I would have expected.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Im certainly shocked seeing as how swingers generally are risk averse
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the ones that escaped unharmed wil be saying that going out to this type of thing is fine. They did it and didn't get sick so it must be safe.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the shiat you can get into in South La. (swamp rat pie poisoning, herp-mydia, the vampyre lestat feasting on the blood of the innocent) im fine with COVID.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have worn that gimp mask.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If I could go back in time, I would not produce this event again," he wrote Friday in a blog post about this year's event. "I wouldn't do it again if I knew then what I know now. It weighs on me and it will continue to weigh on me until everyone is 100% better."

If you had listened to what virologists, epidemiologists and immunologists have been telling you constantly for literally months on end then you would have known. Zero sympathy for this plague rat.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How 2020 -- a sexually transmitted respiratory disease!
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did the venereal disease say as it was about to expire?

I'm a gonorrhea.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Let the plague rats die horrible deaths gasping for breath as their lungs fill with pus.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care. Got laid.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just evacuate New Orleans and let the ocean have it back.  If people won't voluntarily leave, have the military nuke the site from orbit.  Make people fear having super spreader swingers conventions in their city.  Make everybody have skin in the game.  If a convention center in your town is going to have a swingers convention in corona world, the people of the town better take measures against the convention center.  Shut the motherfarker down, by any (legal) means necessary.  Have the county drop the rippers on the tractors and rip up the roads to the convention center if necessary.  Revoke their permits.  shun the operators and don't sell them food or educate their children.  Make them know that their actions cause the downfall of society, and they don't get to get out of the downfall.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAYoung: How 2020 -- a sexually transmitted respiratory disease!


COVID-19 is basically airborne-hiv in that it infects the same cd8 t-cells. (It's also Ebola-lite in that it infects endothelial cells. )
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are farking stupid.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I wouldn't do it again if I knew then what I know now."

YOU DID KNOW THEN WHAT YOU KNOW NOW, YOU GIANT FARKING TOOLBOX! YOU JUST THOUGHT IT WAS ALL A BIG HOAX!
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer - I got it from Agnes | SUB ITA
Youtube R6qFG0uop9k
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: "If I could go back in time, I would not produce this event again," he wrote Friday in a blog post about this year's event. "I wouldn't do it again if I knew then what I know now. It weighs on me and it will continue to weigh on me until everyone is 100% better."

If you had listened to what virologists, epidemiologists and immunologists have been telling you constantly for literally months on end then you would have known. Zero sympathy for this plague rat.


That guy is full of shiat. He knew better. But his desire for some freaky farking overcame his  common sense. When the dick leads, the body will follow.

Not shaming, but goddamn, man. If your party results in folks getting naked and kissing and slobbering all over each other, what the fark do you think would happen? He knew goddamned good and well he was hosting a superspreader event. Miss us with that phony ass apology. You'll be lucky to have any of that sweet, sweet cash you made left after all the lawsuits. But then again, who's gonna admit they attended such an irresponsible, "bacchanal buffet?"
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's just swim in the exchange of fluids.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: "If I could go back in time, I would not produce this event again," he wrote Friday in a blog post about this year's event. "I wouldn't do it again if I knew then what I know now. It weighs on me and it will continue to weigh on me until everyone is 100% better."

If you had listened to what virologists, epidemiologists and immunologists have been telling you constantly for literally months on end then you would have known. Zero sympathy for this plague rat.


I was gonna post the same shiat....

We're 9 months into this.  You could've paid me to read tea leaves* and tell you the same thing.

*not really, I would've just used common farking sense.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Oztemprom: Um, just to be pedantic, but 16% is not "nearly a quarter".  And really, 41 out of 250 attendees is nowhere near as bad as I would have expected.


We're only 2 weeks out from when it happened.  There are more likely more asymptomatic carriers and possibly secondary or tertiary infections not in that number.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: "If I could go back in time, I would not produce this event again," he wrote Friday in a blog post about this year's event. "I wouldn't do it again if I knew then what I know now. It weighs on me and it will continue to weigh on me until everyone is 100% better."

If you had listened to what virologists, epidemiologists and immunologists have been telling you constantly for literally months on end then you would have known. Zero sympathy for this plague rat.


I'm real tired of quotes like that.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: 50% had the antibodies before attending?

Oh, hello excellent opportuinty to study second and third infections.

Maybe their absolutely idiotic rationalizations might pay off somehow if we keep tracking them.

I did read the article, and I can't believe anyone is counting on antibodies still, when even the vaccine candidates will allow everyone to be infected and everyone with the vaccine will still be contagious. If the vaccines can't protect us except for a milder infection, then how would each person's antibodies do any better?


Where on earth are you getting your information about antibodies, infection and vaccination?
 
nucal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: What did the venereal disease say as it was about to expire?

I'm a gonorrhea.


+1 for a dirty dad joke
 
Saturn5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We live in strange times when you get tested and are relieved to find you only have gonorrhea.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Never realized how much of a double joke the buffet at the swingers party wss in Its Always Sunny.  Those are two germtastic human ideas.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: "If I could go back in time, I would not produce this event again," he wrote Friday in a blog post about this year's event. "I wouldn't do it again if I knew then what I know now. It weighs on me and it will continue to weigh on me until everyone is 100% better."

If you had listened to what virologists, epidemiologists and immunologists have been telling you constantly for literally months on end then you would have known. Zero sympathy for this plague rat.


He probably realized that they forgot to include a liability waiver for COVID, and now people are going to sue.
 
huntercr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: a convention? how stupid are they? don't hang out with groups of people. how farking hard is that?


groups like this tend to think they are super safe because they go to a lot of effort to have safe sex. Everoyne says they're regularly tested and don't engage in risky behavior... but human nature is that at least a few people are lying and playing the odds. There's a huge difference in the liklihood of transmitting covid vs. STDs.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Gordon Bennett: "If I could go back in time, I would not produce this event again," he wrote Friday in a blog post about this year's event. "I wouldn't do it again if I knew then what I know now. It weighs on me and it will continue to weigh on me until everyone is 100% better."

If you had listened to what virologists, epidemiologists and immunologists have been telling you constantly for literally months on end then you would have known. Zero sympathy for this plague rat.

That guy is full of shiat. He knew better. But his desire for some freaky farking overcame his  common sense. When the dick leads, the body will follow.

Not shaming, but goddamn, man. If your party results in folks getting naked and kissing and slobbering all over each other, what the fark do you think would happen? He knew goddamned good and well he was hosting a superspreader event. Miss us with that phony ass apology. You'll be lucky to have any of that sweet, sweet cash you made left after all the lawsuits. But then again, who's gonna admit they attended such an irresponsible, "bacchanal buffet?"


Probably done for money more than horniness; they'd have been taking money since before COVID, and may have had nonrefundable financial commitments to meeting facilities, vendors, and speakers. This is a business, and from their website, it looks very professionally run. $100/year annual memberships, $600ish/couple for the "conference" (they're taking reservations for August 2021). Attendance was way down this year (2019 had 1300, so around $800,000 gross revenue just from attendees), but running this sort of event, even if you're a total horndog, can't leave a lot of time to fark around.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

T Baggins: 2019 had 1300, so around $800,000 gross revenue just from attendees


Oops, it's roughly $600 per couple, so $400,000.
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lice??
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

erik-k: Bennie Crabtree: 50% had the antibodies before attending?

Oh, hello excellent opportuinty to study second and third infections.

Maybe their absolutely idiotic rationalizations might pay off somehow if we keep tracking them.

I did read the article, and I can't believe anyone is counting on antibodies still, when even the vaccine candidates will allow everyone to be infected and everyone with the vaccine will still be contagious. If the vaccines can't protect us except for a milder infection, then how would each person's antibodies do any better?

Where on earth are you getting your information about antibodies, infection and vaccination?


I think it was the Moderna people said something about even if vaccinated still wear masks because of asymptomatic carriers or some shiat.

I do know one of them said something to that effect.  But it's not all doomy and gloomy like above poster is saying.

I'll try to find it.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

huntercr: some_beer_drinker: a convention? how stupid are they? don't hang out with groups of people. how farking hard is that?

groups like this tend to think they are super safe because they go to a lot of effort to have safe sex. Everoyne says they're regularly tested and don't engage in risky behavior... but human nature is that at least a few people are lying and playing the odds. There's a huge difference in the liklihood of transmitting covid vs. STDs.


Risk compensation at it's finest!

Same idea as people wearing helmets while riding bikes take bigger risks because they think they're being safe.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does this mean we can have a covid fark party now? Let's get to planning people!
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dkulprit: erik-k: Bennie Crabtree: 50% had the antibodies before attending?

Oh, hello excellent opportuinty to study second and third infections.

Maybe their absolutely idiotic rationalizations might pay off somehow if we keep tracking them.

I did read the article, and I can't believe anyone is counting on antibodies still, when even the vaccine candidates will allow everyone to be infected and everyone with the vaccine will still be contagious. If the vaccines can't protect us except for a milder infection, then how would each person's antibodies do any better?

Where on earth are you getting your information about antibodies, infection and vaccination?

I think it was the Moderna people said something about even if vaccinated still wear masks because of asymptomatic carriers or some shiat.

I do know one of them said something to that effect.  But it's not all doomy and gloomy like above poster is saying.

I'll try to find it.


How much the vaccines impede transmission is still an open question because that's not really practically testable in a trial where maybe a dozen people in the vaccination arm develop symptoms. That doesn't mean the vaccines are completely ineffective at blocking transmission, that's just a leap of illogic.
 
