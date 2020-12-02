 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Catholic priest who is a noted homophobic and ETWN TV personality is accused of sexually assaulting a security guard who said he attacked her after she walked in on him while he was watching gay porn. Throw in an altar boy and that's a bingo   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.


If you're a Catholic, you follow the Church. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares? It's not like a cardinal doesn't have George Pell's benefactor on speed-dial already, so it's not like this asshole priest is going to see any punishment for his (alleged) criminal acts.

Oh, and fark George Pell.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rev. George William Rutler, the 75-year-old pastor at Church of St. Michael the Archangel in Manhattan, allegedly forcibly touched Ashley Gonzalez on Nov. 4, according to News12. The assault allegedly happened during the overnight security guard's second day on the job,moments after Gonzalez says she saw the priest watching gay porn on an office computer in the church rectory.

Cripes.  Two days in.  If that doesn't tell you about the turnover rate of security, nothing will.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

If you're a Catholic, you follow the Church. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.


You cant tell me one is weirder than the other.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

If you're a Catholic, you

support a church fully knowing that it is full of pedophiles and leadership that covers up for the pedophiles. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.

sigh
?Why laity why?
??Why do you give your money to this organization?  The Vatican recently spent half the giving to the poor on itself.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they investigated for real every televangelist in the US, I'm sure all of them are into gay porn/gay sex/pedo/sexual harrassment.

100% of the most anti-gay/anti-trans people are gay/trans themselves, they are just in denial.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
need to go back and punch it up.  your script is too on the nose.

come back with something less obvious.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.


Did you bat an eye when you learned Biden is a Catholic?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Arkanaut: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

If you're a Catholic, you follow the Church. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.

You cant tell me one is weirder than the other.


Catholic > Mormon >>> Scientology
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

Did you bat an eye when you learned Biden is a Catholic?


There's no way an agnostic or atheist could ever get elected as President. But Biden being Catholic is a stain on his character, as it is with much of the SC.

/but he's still better than Trump
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.


Only if you ignore their relative population sizes.

/username does not check out
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
The allegations have rocked the church led by Rutler, who has condemned "abortionists and the sodomites," criticized Pope Francis, and once hosted former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at the inauguration of a shrine for persecuted Christians. He also once defended former Pope Benedict XVI after he seemingly referred to Islam as a religion inherently flawed by fanaticism.

Oh gee, a "conservative" is an amoral hypocrite who wants everyone else to follow rules he has no intention of following and would sexually assault someone?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

If you're a Catholic, you follow the Church. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.


Fark user imageView Full Size

What a religion!
 
chaotoroboto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EWTN broadcasts from one neighborhood over. It's in the way of a planned road expansion, and I have opinions about that no one cares about.

Not like Italian Catholic families are scarce in Birmingham, but I think we have a few that live in Irondale just to be close to the transmitter. Our pizza place certainly comes across that way.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: dothemath: Arkanaut: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

If you're a Catholic, you follow the Church. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.

You cant tell me one is weirder than the other.

Catholic > Mormon >>> Scientology


Transsubstantiation

Your move.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: Kumana Wanalaia: dothemath: Arkanaut: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

If you're a Catholic, you follow the Church. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.

You cant tell me one is weirder than the other.

Catholic > Mormon >>> Scientology

Transsubstantiation

Your move.


Raise you: Seer stone and stovepipe hat
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: Transsubstantiation


Like the hunt for red october?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Dave2042: Kumana Wanalaia: dothemath: Arkanaut: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

If you're a Catholic, you follow the Church. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.

You cant tell me one is weirder than the other.

Catholic > Mormon >>> Scientology

Transsubstantiation

Your move.

Raise you: Seer stone and stovepipe hat


All in: Xenu, thetans
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The minimum criteria for a security guard is that they should be able to beat off a 75 year old priest easily.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: dothemath: Arkanaut: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

If you're a Catholic, you follow the Church. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.

You cant tell me one is weirder than the other.


Sithrakism >Catholic > Mormon >>> Scientology

FTFY
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If China made a knock off version of Christianity, it would be Mormonism.
Mormonism is a Jesus-themed cult for the easily tricked.

Scientology is just crazy ass bullshiat with no redeeming values, full of nutcases and idiots. Even moreso than "regular" religions. And the fact that I include Mormonism as a "regular" religion (compared to Scientology) should impress any reasonable person how friggin' nutty Scientology is.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chaotoroboto: Not like Italian Catholic families are scarce in Birmingham, but I think we have a few that live in Irondale just to be close to the transmitter. Our pizza place certainly comes across that way.


I think we have more Greek and Lebanese Catholics in BHM. Well, at least they have better food festivals. And most of the old school restaurants ...(even the pizza places and sandwiches places "The Saris Family") are Greek or Lebanese Catholics, not "Italian". Purple Onion, Saris, Bright Star...etc. The Big Italian "Family" owned restaurants in BHM where owned by the Bruno Family. They had a supermarket chain the kids cashed in a couple of decades ago.
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

If you're a Catholic, you follow the Church. If you're a Scientologist, the Church follows you.


At the head of every cult, there's a person at the top who knows it's all a scam. In a religion, that person is dead.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: If China made a knock off version of Christianity, it would be Mormonism.


It's called "Eastern Lightning"
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bet he wishes he'd just had a zoom conference and didn't wear pants.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No way. Wow.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: dothemath: Its a little odd that if you say youre a scientologist (im not) people look at you like an insane person but if you say youre catholic they dont bat an eye.

Did you bat an eye when you learned Biden is a Catholic?


please. what was the alternative? Satan?
 
nyclon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: If China made a knock off version of Christianity, it would be Mormonism.
Mormonism is a Jesus-themed cult for the easily tricked.

Scientology is just crazy ass bullshiat with no redeeming values, full of nutcases and idiots. Even moreso than "regular" religions. And the fact that I include Mormonism as a "regular" religion (compared to Scientology) should impress any reasonable person how friggin' nutty Scientology is.


How about Falun Gong and the Epoch Times?
 
Conthan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
EWTN is some wild shiat. They're pretty much the same as Bott Radio or American Family Radio when it comes to most subjects. You'll even hear them doing anti-evolution programming, and they're also pushing the election was stolen nonsense. I wonder what the Pope would say about the network if he ever gave it a listen.
 
