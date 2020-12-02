Fark NotNewsletter: Get ready to kick some Flash

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-12-02 2:24:06 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
I'm currently working hard on trimming the finalists for Headline of the Year. It's incredibly hard, my first pass through all submissions to Main for example ended up with a pool of 300 candidates. You all are some funny sons-of-whatsits. One thing that struck me while reviewing the past 12 months of the news cycle is how -much- stuff happened since last year. I've seen people joking that 2020 has lasted 100 years, but after reviewing all the submitted links in 2020, I wholeheartedly feel that sentiment.
Hang in there folks - vaccines are coming, as is spring weather eventually.
Fark News Livestream at 5 p.m. today. Also, for Fark Friday Movie Night we're going to start watching Flash Gordon serials from the 1930s that appeared before movies, kind of how Pixar does it with their short films. Art films are great and all, but the pacing can be slow - these serials don't have a pacing problem, they move along just fine. Can't wait to check them out.
________________________
A message from DisseminationMonkey:
________________________
We reopened the Farketplace thread over the weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and it was great to see Farkers supporting each other's really cool businesses. The thread is now closed to new comments, but still available for your shopping needs. Be sure to bookmark it or click "Favorite" next to the little star under the headline (you have to be logged in) so it'll be listed on the tools tab of your Fark bio - visible only to you - where you can easily find it whenever you want to do some browsing. Thanks everyone for making the Farketplace such a success.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Mike_LowELL is making all the right moves and still striking out
jtown shared a scary fact about tanks
TorpedoOrca answered a question for a baby who was alarmed at meeting her dad's twin for the first time
brap guessed at why an overturned tank had smoke coming out of it
ZAZ was in the wrong place at the wrong time while reading about COVID-19
Cythraul knew what would piss off racist neighbors even more than putting up a Black Santa decoration
Cake Hunter thought the overturned tank was spewing smoke for a different reason
ArkAngel wanted to spend some quality time with Chris Hemsworth
Mike_LowELL did not appreciate criticism of the aforementioned gym pickup technique
whither_apophis pointed out apparent bias in a news article
Smart:
Znuh had advice for anyone worried about vaccine side effects
eurotrader pointed to an app designed to help if you need to take video of police officers
EvilEgg figured this year's Thanksgiving had one thing going for it
Megathuma shared a story about a family member's pandemic-time wedding
Cythraul knew what would piss off racist neighbors even more than putting up a Black Santa decoration
Xai pointed out a country that got it right
anwserman's 90-year-old grandma kicks ass
Purple_Urkle thought PETA was on to something with their Thanksgiving tweet
That Guy What Stole the Bacon will finally be able to enjoy the holidays this year
tasteme shared what it's like to receive help when you're homeless
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: Brawndo made three moderators quit that day
Smart: Old Man Winter was grateful for help with a spider bite that unfortunately didn't confer any superpowers
Smart: Brawndo had a handy tip for someone looking at buying a single serving cup of wine from a gas station
Smart: buttercat made some yummies and didn't offer to share
Politics Funny:
kevlar51 pointed out something horrible that could happen if Parler were hacked
teto85 showed us what was happening outside a car while a Trumper made a video of herself ranting about the election
Madison_Smiled found out why the administrator of the General Services Administration was hesitant to begin the transition
scottydoesntknow told us what it would be like if Parler were hacked
Kat09tails had a very important reminder for us
Politics Smart:
scottydoesntknow told us what it would be like if Parler were hacked
Nicholas D. Wolfwood laid out an argument for why Joe Biden should not pardon Donald Trump
Madison_Smiled found out why the administrator of the General Services Administration was hesitant to begin the transition
Diagonal suggested the kind of classified briefings Trump should receive when he's no longer in office
Ambivalence had an idea of how Trump's alleged crimes could be handled once he's no longer president
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
hail2daking gave the Sphinx an overdue update
I_Am_Weasel looked a little deeper to find out what the "monolith" that was in the Utah desert really was
GoodDoctorB revealed what everyone's getting for Christmas this year
samsquatch showed us what the Sphinx actually looked like when it was first built
#2 wanted us to prove we're not robots
samsquatch came up with an enterprising use for these side tables
west.la.lawyer followed some conspicuous panther tracks
jaylight2003 yelled at another cat for not eating its vegetables
Kick The Chair showed us a man who's breaking a universal law
#2 found Princess Allura driving a loaner
Captions:
From Write a caption for this Norwegian political cartoon:
whither_apophis shared the conversation during Trump's downfall
WoolyManwich knew what Trump was concerned about
Fartist Friday: Tributes to Mars
RedZoneTuba proved there's life on the red planet
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of the Arecibo radio telescope, write a far-out limerick about astronomy. And if you like, illustrate it however you want: Photoshop, MS Paint, Giphy, a moon made of actual cheese, etc.
Farktography: Giving Thanks 3
CiliarySpasm is thankful for cold winter mornings for some reason?
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although I'm still not sure what to do with all this leftover turkey. Due to a glitch in the matrix (well, actually, me not checking a box) the first few dozen quiztakers got all 14 questions available on the Quiz. So I'm giving a special shout-out to Autoerotic Defenestration, who managed to get all 14 correct in the short time before I corrected the issue. The rest of the top 10 is below:
Autoerotic Defenestration 1281
leafslinger 1177
Denjiro 972
Dallymo 943
avratt 934
buckwebb 932
Mztlplx 928
DemonicGerbil 923
rick42 921
true okie doke 916
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which US state is paying people $10,000 and offering a free mountain bike to get them to move there. Only 35% of quiztakers knew that it was Arkansas that felt this was sufficient enticement. Unfortunately, no one involved in this decision thought about maybe not being Arkansas,
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over the "Blues Brothers" quote uttered by a 41-year-old meth-addled home invader in Oklahoma City. 89% of quiztakers knew he had insisted to police that he was "on a mission from God." No word yet on whether said mission was a success or what his next task issued by the Almighty might be, but he'll likely have to accomplish it from behind bars.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which '80s and '90s action star had joined the cast of The Suicide Squad, Only 36% of quiztakers knew that Sly Stallone will be slurring his way through his lines in an unspecified role. IT should be interesting to see how they fit him, being that filming supposedly wrapped in March of this year. But, you know, CGI.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over those wacky Canadians and their antics with local wildlife. 96% of quiztakers knew that "DO NOT LET MOOSE LICK YOUR CAR" was an actual message posted by Parks Canada on a roadside LED board. Which makes one wonder, what exactly should one do about it? I mean, have you ever tried telling a 1400 lb. animal to not do something? Should one threaten to ground it or take away the Wi-Fi?
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up right here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
