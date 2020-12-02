 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Where would one keep their identity papers while attending an orgy?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fanny pack?
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Instinct is to say prison purse but that doesn't seem like a good idea at that kind of party
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At a well-run gay orgy, there will be a lockbox system.  You would be issued a key that you could wear around you wrist or ankle...  Oh, wait.  This was a rhetorical question, wasn't it?  Don't mind me, then.  I'll just be over here making sure the lube dispensers are full and the condom bowls are stocked...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Fanny pack?


Yes, the question is where you keep the documents during that.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I assume that beard was part of his disguise?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tattooed on the back of 'is neck?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Had he been a bit quicker, that window would've been his hole of glory.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it caters to the older fellas, in their socks.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's like you guys have never been to a gay orgy before.
//Did you even GO to college?
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You keep it in your pants or jacket, which will in a pile off to the side somewhere.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess it depends on your access to a laminating machine.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love this translated comment from a French-speaking newspaper:

"Twenty-five men, in the simplest device, were interrupted in the middle of a game of legs in the air, Friday evening in Brussels, close to the central police station of the capital!"
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Tattooed on the back of 'is neck?


Nixon's face?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Prison pocket, yo.
 
joemax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joemax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: At a well-run gay orgy, there will be a lockbox system.  You would be issued a key that you could wear around you wrist or ankle...  Oh, wait.  This was a rhetorical question, wasn't it?  Don't mind me, then.  I'll just be over here making sure the lube dispensers are full and the condom bowls are stocked...


*condom Truvada
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Owwww.
 
basicstock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hungary has Republicans?
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I didn't see any mention of the buffet.  The freakin' state of journalism today.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Things this man apparently did:

Got gay marriage banned in the Hungarian constitution.
Was getting adoption made illegal for gay couples.
And was working on defining gender as determined by genetics, essentially making trans people illegal/stop existing in the borders of Hungary.

This man isn't just casually anti-gay. He is on a crusade to make LGBT people second class citizens, if not just outright outlaw them, V is for Vendetta style.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Prison pocket, yo.


In a 25 man orgy, there's gonna not gonna be much room up there.

Or maybe there will be after 25 guys and just shoving it right in, Morty. Just...just....RIGHT IN, Morty.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Things this man apparently did:

Got gay marriage banned in the Hungarian constitution.
Was getting adoption made illegal for gay couples.
And was working on defining gender as determined by genetics, essentially making trans people illegal/stop existing in the borders of Hungary.

This man isn't just casually anti-gay. He is on a crusade to make LGBT people second class citizens, if not just outright outlaw them, V is for Vendetta style.


Duh. If teh gheys could get married and have kids, they'd be at home and not available for him to cruise.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
