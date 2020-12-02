 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hey everyone, we're back from our 8 month research trip on a remote Pacific atoll, what did we miss? Oh dear God   (cnn.com) divider line
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they have email if they had no internet?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Limited internet, so likely not good for anything heavier than email.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has an Ernest Shackleton feel to it.

In 1917 when Shackleton found rescue from a doomed expedition he took to the Antarctic in August, 1914, he asked how the war turned out. The answer was "the war isn't over. Millions are dead. Europe is mad. The world is mad."

Also, what is he wearing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think I saw it way back when for Survivor, Discovery Channel, or Discovery doing a tie in show about nature islands like Survivor (the first 3 seasons).

You either use a SAT phone or erect a 90 foot tower and get signal from something able to relay the data you are trying to get.

I would agree it probably isn't any better than 1x or 2x service.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

those are migratory coconuts
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one chick and three guys for 8 months?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but DID THEY HAVE SEX???
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine waste makes excellent jewelry

/ Back to the Island, pack some rum
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They look like Mardi Gras beads. Or the necklace from a mid-80s martial arts based anime.
 
6nome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

solokumba: So one chick and three guys for 8 months?


What if she blew all three of them?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

You can use a BGAN. We have a couple of Explorer models we use in remote Pacific locations. Luckily one of the Inmarsat satellites is right over New Guinea, so you can point the thing nearly straight up to avoid interference from trees. It's slow and expensive, but good for emergency communications and getting your critical data offsite so you don't lose several weeks of work if your bag goes over the side of the boat on the way home.

/Of course, you still put copies on every laptop and tablet in your group, and everyone has an SD card in a waterproof case in their pocket.
 
Snort
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The odds are good but the goods are odd.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thank you for going there first...

That was the first thing I thought of...  in somewhat more explicit detail...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby's gullible.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
so it's just like having AT&T then?
 
orbister
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Iridium satphone? 2400 baud, just like the old days.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Is that Team Ralph or Team Jack ?

WHERE'S PIGGY AT?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm making a claim of amnesia. Please explained the excruciating dilation of time that fits neatly between now and then. I'm also wearing an eye-patch. And I have an evil twin. Who secretly traffics in orphans who a Duke from an ambiguously named country quite gothic in its appeal refuses to recognize.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"...volunteer researchers are drawn to the promise of complete isolation..."

Throw in an 8 month supply of wine or beer and sign me up.
 
DrFuko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should have never left the atoll.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, it's true.

Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup, and the Browns have clinched a winning season.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

There's a limited reality series in that.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cheaper to get a Garmin inReach Mini.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sounds like you've had your share of adventures. What do you do out in the remote Pacific?

/ No snark, genuinely curious
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This reminds me* of the notes found from the guy who'd been out boating for 3 months.


* in The Last of Us
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My niece disappeared during the Bande Ache tsunami.  A month later she called home saying "It turns out that big wave was a bigger deal than people thought on the island I was on."
 
Slypork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

There's a limited reality series in that.


Gilligan's Island 2: Erotic Boogaloo
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gmail's low bandwidth mode is wonderful when you're out in the middle of the ocean.

Don't knock email.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RFC1149?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So do the guys each build a nest of driftwood and shells, with a palm frond or two, and the lady then chooses the best nest to hook up in?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yar, INMARSAT prioritizes emergency messages so anything else may take hours to make its way through the queue. There is also the IRIDIUM network that offers global coverage and more suited to general purpose use, not sure how expensive it is because I never see the bill.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Theeng: Gmail's low bandwidth mode is wonderful when you're out in the middle of the ocean.

Don't knock email.


heh, at work we have a system we call EMAS or email at sea because it's not useful for much else, more to do with the shiatty bandwidth on the ground being shared with the entire fleet than the actual satellite link. It likes to break a lot when they beam down an updated config file while the ships happens to be sailing in a direction where the mast blocks the signal.
 
