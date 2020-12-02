 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Iran claims that the remote-controlled gun turret used to assassinate their top nuclear scientist had "Israeli logos" on it. Seems legit   (thedrive.com) divider line
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because if there's one thing state intelligence services are known for, it's conspicuously flagging and branding their assassination tools.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least it didn't have truck nuts and a Punisher sticker
 
the_rhino
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Salt Life sticker conspicuously absent.
 
mainsail
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Because if there's one thing state intelligence services are known for, it's conspicuously flagging and branding their assassination tools.


This. What did they find? "Parve"?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nike Jumpman with sidelocks?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: At least it didn't have truck nuts and a Punisher sticker


Which nutz?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Because if there's one thing state intelligence services are known for, it's conspicuously flagging and branding their assassination tools.


*loudly and pointedly slurps his polonium tea*
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Because if there's one thing state intelligence services are known for, it's conspicuously flagging and branding their assassination tools.


It is when you want your targets to KNOW who it was that had attacked them to sow fear


Why the Russians Use Novichok, and the Mossad used ot have a "signature" assassination technique of two shots to the head at point-blank range with a .22
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did it have one of those "If lost return to" stickers on it?
 
lowrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Walter White had one .
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are their license plates drawn with a marker?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How long until these become common domestic terrorist tools?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Are their license plates drawn with a marker?
[Fark user image 425x240]


Or, you know, you could NOT be an ignorant asshat and realize that different languages in different countries with a different alphabet may not print plates the same way...
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Because if there's one thing state intelligence services are known for, it's conspicuously flagging and branding their assassination tools.


Of course, intelligence services know that we know that they wouldn't put brand stickers on their shiat. They may also know that we know, that they know, that they wouldn't put brand stickers on their shiat.
 
Nyuni
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Target acquired.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Of all places, why do Iranian police wear English-language identification?  I don't think I've ever seen that even in places where there's probably a high number of visiting English speakers.  I think maybe I can only remember seeing that in places where English is technically an official language, even if it's not what people speak day-to-day (e.g. parts of Africa).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If ti was an automated turret, then it should be counted as a robot. In which case, there are many reasons why it needs to be investigated. Can we trust that kind of software? Under what conditions is it legal to deploy? How many of them, deployed, would be required before an entire city was basically an extrajudicial lethal prison camp?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It might not be legit

"Property of the oppressive, occupational Zionists of Palestine"?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Of all places, why do Iranian police wear English-language identification?  I don't think I've ever seen that even in places where there's probably a high number of visiting English speakers.  I think maybe I can only remember seeing that in places where English is technically an official language, even if it's not what people speak day-to-day (e.g. parts of Africa).

[Fark user image 440x318]


Nobody will sell Farsi-language tactical jackets.  Too small of a market, might be embargoed.

But they can go through a couple of middle-men and get English (or at least Latin script) stuff easily.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did a gis for "remote-controlled gun turret".
Those things don't seem to be all that portable.
Maybe there's smaller versions available.
Or they fabricated the one used.
And then covered it with identifying logos.
 
Brofar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the poll worker who claimed she went outside for a break and saw people loading ballots into and taking premarked ballots out of a van that said Biden/Harris on the side. Suuuure....
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, and, nice try, Joe @ Thedrive. Way to deflect by imagining a straw man case, rather than investigating Iran's actual evidence and claims. Perhaps what you need to do is attend some of the weapons conventions where designers and sellers demonstrate their products to potential military and security forces' buyers. Then, your article will be valid in some way, instead of this worhtless drek that, at best, serves as a protective layer of spurious propaganda claims to protect whoever is implicated in the assassination.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Are their license plates drawn with a marker?[Fark user image image 425x240]


No, it what happens when a cursive script attempts legible-to-OCR signage.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thing is, if you hack the local terminal you can usually turn off the turrets.

/FallOut 4 providing modern solutions for modern problems
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Of all places, why do Iranian police wear English-language identification?  I don't think I've ever seen that even in places where there's probably a high number of visiting English speakers.  I think maybe I can only remember seeing that in places where English is technically an official language, even if it's not what people speak day-to-day (e.g. parts of Africa).

[Fark user image 440x318]


Probably source their gear from Amazon or Ali baba. Basically cheap China made jackets.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did not have Israeli marking or stickers.
Israeli fingerprints? All over it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Oh, and, nice try, Joe @ Thedrive. Way to deflect by imagining a straw man case, rather than investigating Iran's actual evidence and claims. Perhaps what you need to do is attend some of the weapons conventions where designers and sellers demonstrate their products to potential military and security forces' buyers. Then, your article will be valid in some way, instead of this worhtless drek that, at best, serves as a protective layer of spurious propaganda claims to protect whoever is implicated in the assassination.


Not to mention that an earlier report did not mention any gun/turret, and that the car bomb was set off first to get the scientist to stop so a dozen armed men could shoot him.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who the fark else would it be?
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Ponzholio: Are their license plates drawn with a marker?
[Fark user image 425x240]

Or, you know, you could NOT be an ignorant asshat and realize that different languages in different countries with a different alphabet may not print plates the same way...


They asked a simple question and you go off on them. Seriously, did someone spit in your coffee or piss in your wheaties or something?
 
Nakoma
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lame
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Who the fark else would it be?


Anyone who wanted to hurt Israeli/Middle East relations, or Iran's nuclear program.  How long is that list?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No sir, but everyone still knows who did it.  That was a pointless tale.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone should send Iran the first season of The Expanse.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Ponzholio: Are their license plates drawn with a marker?
[Fark user image 425x240]

Or, you know, you could NOT be an ignorant asshat and realize that different languages in different countries with a different alphabet may not print plates the same way...


That doesn't answer the question...
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Are their license plates drawn with a marker?
[Fark user image 425x240]


That Arabic for ASSMAN.
 
