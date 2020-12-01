 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WABI Bangor)   New "playground for seniors" article comes complete with unhelpful video still image   (wabi.tv) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 6:50 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was contracted to do a lot of the work on this, it should be a great resource for seniors in need of additional outdoor activity during the pandemic.

I'm especially proud of the loop-de-loop we installed in "The Hipbreaker" playground slide experience.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No shuffleboard or bocce ball?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like Mayor Quimby came through again.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ich bin ein Ellsworther"
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Looks like Mayor Quimby came through again.

[Fark user image 850x478]

"Ich bin ein Ellsworther"


I am a jelly Ellsworther?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Looks like Mayor Quimby came through again.

[Fark user image 850x478]

"Ich bin ein Ellsworther"


I might be leery of exercise machinery that Stephen King was involved in procuring
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: No shuffleboard or bocce ball?


A old fart came into a dog park where I was and started to try and practice bocce ball there.  Then he got confused as to why dogs were trying to chase the balls and angry because they were moved from position and interfered with.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went there and Stephen King and Tabitha were holding the jump rope for the double-dutch contest. I was coming in second until old crabby Lucy fell hard and broke her hip.
 
davynelson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Logan's Run.  NOW.

/i'll be dead but....utilitarianism!
//greatest good for the greatest number
///hooray
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.