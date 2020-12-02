 Skip to content
(The Drive)   The US Navy's next frigate to be named the 'USS Congress,' suggesting a bleak operational future in which it does nothing before being destroyed by Mitch McConnell
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will spend most of its time on shore leave?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: It will spend most of its time on shore leave?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So it'll sit in drydock and do nothing besides soak up taxpayer money?
 
drsewell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If I was still in the Navy and had a choice between being station on the USS Congress or stationed only on ships going through shakedown's at Gitmo I would choose Gitmo.  A ship with the name Congress will be lucky to make it out of port and the crew will never get rotated.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Next Generation - USS Lollipop
Youtube tPb8rTtFcZs
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: So it'll sit in drydock and do nothing besides soak up taxpayer money?


Hey now...don't forget the lifetime of tax-payer funded healthcare. Paid for by some folks who can't even afford their own health insurance.

/fark congress
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If the hull gets damaged, half of the troops will half-heartedly try to patch it, while the other half denies there's even a hole, cheering for the rock.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yertle the Turtle can sink ships pretty quick.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The original six frigates of the US Navy were USS President, USS Constellation, USS Chesapeake, USS United States, USS Congress and the USS Constitution (still in commission).

So, they're just calling back to that. Don't be surprised if the next one is named President.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: It will spend most of its time on shore leave?



And it can only turn to starboard*

And whines like ***** when you try to make it turn to port

* to the right, you 'lubbers
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This will cause confusion:

"Sir, The Congress is requesting emergency help"
"Fark 'em"
"Sir?"
"I said Fark the congress up the ass"
"Ok, sir. I'll pass that along"
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The original six frigates of the US Navy were USS President, USS Constellation, USS Chesapeake, USS United States, USS Congress and the USS Constitution (still in commission).

So, they're just calling back to that. Don't be surprised if the next one is named President.


Whereupon, Trumpers will protest that is not named "USS President Trump" and claim it was a conspiracy to leave his name off of it.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hammettman: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The original six frigates of the US Navy were USS President, USS Constellation, USS Chesapeake, USS United States, USS Congress and the USS Constitution (still in commission).

So, they're just calling back to that. Don't be surprised if the next one is named President.

Whereupon, Trumpers will protest that is not named "USS President Trump" and claim it was a conspiracy to leave his name off of it.


...don't give them ideas...
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Definition of congress
1a: the act or action of coming together and meeting
b: COITUS
2: a formal meeting of delegates for discussion and usually action on some question
the Congress of Vienna
3: the supreme legislative body of a nation and especially of a republic
the Congress of the United States
4: an association usually made up of delegates from constituent organizations
the World Energy Congress
5: a single meeting or session of a group

You read it your way and I'll read it mine, Subby.
 
