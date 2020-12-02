 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Model says Pa. could run out of ICU beds soon, Gov. says mitigation efforts will work. But why are Models predicting things? Enough with the expertise of celebrities   (wjactv.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, ICU beds, Pamela Anderson, Gov. Wolf, Cricket, Model, Vidya Balan, Laws of cricket, Abhishek Bachchan  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 10:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitigation efforts require the cooperation of a large percentage of the general public. It's Pennsylvania. Good luck with that.

/the entire country is screwed
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mitigation measures all of his hick sheriffs are ignoring?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitigation?! We talking 'bout mitigation?!?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why male models?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because not enough experts have maps and such as.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too sexy for a mask
Too sexy for a mask
Life's going to leave me

/cough, cough, cough, cough
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We came in just shy of 3000 dead today.
It was 2600+ Yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The dark winter is starting.
 
anwserman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Mitigation efforts require the cooperation of a large percentage of the general public. It's Pennsylvania. Good luck with that.

/the entire country is screwed


Hey there! I may live in Pennsylvania now, but I was originally raised in Wisconsin...

... and I agree, the staggering amount of idiots I've witnessed in both states suggests we're farked.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anwserman: cyberspacedout: Mitigation efforts require the cooperation of a large percentage of the general public. It's Pennsylvania. Good luck with that.

/the entire country is screwed

Hey there! I may live in Pennsylvania now, but I was originally raised in Wisconsin...

... and I agree, the staggering amount of idiots I've witnessed in both states suggests we're farked.


probably drunk if they're staggering
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just a data scientist with a side gig?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So I will say in the limited time I've been out going to the store and whatnot I'd say even in central rural PA people are at least mostly complying with masks.

I mean I'm sure 80% of them voted for Trump by the signs out in the yards, but at least they aren't actively trying to kill me personally with disease.

Granted I only leave the house to go get groceries or a pizza so my same size of places where masks might be worn may be giving me a false sense of security over how many people are wearing them.
 
anwserman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: So I will say in the limited time I've been out going to the store and whatnot I'd say even in central rural PA people are at least mostly complying with masks.

I mean I'm sure 80% of them voted for Trump by the signs out in the yards, but at least they aren't actively trying to kill me personally with disease.

Granted I only leave the house to go get groceries or a pizza so my same size of places where masks might be worn may be giving me a false sense of security over how many people are wearing them.


Also depends on how they're wearing the masks - they're pointless when worn incorrectly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A good portion of the central part of the state is convinced masks are a worthless joke. Mission accomplished someone.

CSB: I was in my local Giant (supermarket) and I couldn't help but say "for God sakes, just put on a damn mask" to a couple (with an infant)....the woman of the pair calmly said " we don't participate in that stuff".
I replied "You mean you can simply opt out of infectious diseases? That's FABULOUS "
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image 220x221]


They lied!  The song DID NOT fade out.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PA farker here.

We will, soon enough, be in for a world of hurt. My better half lost her father last Saturday. In the interim, it had come to light that both her mother and father had tested positive for covid. After the dust had settled from a whirlwind week of horror, a cluster of 15 confirmed cases (myself included) had sprung up from one irresponsible fark. One dead, two currently in the hospital.

I returned home today, after making sure my better half's mother had cleared the worst of her symptoms. My neighbors were throwing a party, some thirty people deep. No masks. No social distancing.

A world of hurt might be an understatement.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: But why male models?


Think about it!  Male models are genetically constructed to be perfect hospital utilization rate forecasters.  They're in peak physical conditioning.  They can gain entrance to the most secure hospital records rooms in the world.  And most important of all, models don't think for themselves.  They do what they're told.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's new?  Two years ago they put my mom in a hallway.  Hospitals are always cutting corners.
 
raulzero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear about Pa. What about Ma?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.