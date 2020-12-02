 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   And the winning numbers in South Africa's national lottery are 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10. Well, why not?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
54
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 12:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah. That's totally normal.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That combination of numbers has the same chance of turning up as any other.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, true randomicity allows for this sequence to occur. Not saying that someone wasn't behind it, but I've seen some weird things in my work on statistics.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....which reminds me, I need to change the combination to my luggage.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the 20 people winning was the only fishy part
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Yep, true randomicity allows for this sequence to occur. Not saying that someone wasn't behind it, but I've seen some weird things in my work on statistics.


Correct. In fact, this Lotto is probably more trustworthy. I say this because my State actually runs the numbers multiples times and then draws the official numbers. The above numbers probably came from one clean run.
I think.
Complete conjecture in my part
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me to change the combination on my luggage
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: ....which reminds me, I need to change the combination to my luggage.


Dooh, missed it by that much
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a friend who used to always say that I was buying into "the tax on the poor" when I'd get lottery tix.

Well, I'm poor and pay that tax every week because hey, maybe this week's my week?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always play 1-2-3-4-5-6 and try to explain to people that it's the same odds as any other winning combination.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were going to rig a lottery, you wouldn't do it with a combination that draws attention unless you were trying to make a point.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....I love you.
All together now,
all together now...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I say this because my State actually runs the numbers multiples times and then draws the official numbers.


So, they run multiple draws and can rig it by choosing which draw is declared the winner? That's amazingly unethical.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I say this because my State actually runs the numbers multiples times and then draws the official numbers.


I caught management at my job rigging a vacation bid in this manner. It wasn't pretty.
 
RichPoorBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: I always play 1-2-3-4-5-6 and try to explain to people that it's the same odds as any other winning combination.


The only problem with that and this African lottery is that it is unoriginal and you get an unusual amount of winners when it hits.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: I always play 1-2-3-4-5-6 and try to explain to people that it's the same odds as any other winning combination.


But you split the eventual jackpot with every other smartass doing the same thing.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the 20 people winning was the only fishy part


Why?

I'm sure plenty of people pick sequences.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hai guise! What's going on in this thread?"

lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The winner lives at 10 Main Street.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sciencealert.comView Full Size
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's my universal password
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I had a friend who used to always say that I was buying into "the tax on the poor" when I'd get lottery tix.

Well, I'm poor and pay that tax every week because hey, maybe this week's my week?


It's mathematically impossible to win if you don't play.

Also, "You miss every shot you don't take" - Wayne Gretzky - Michael Scott.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: waxbeans: I say this because my State actually runs the numbers multiples times and then draws the official numbers.

So, they run multiple draws and can rig it by choosing which draw is declared the winner? That's amazingly unethical.


I'd assume it's more "we first do 5 test runs in a row, return the balls after each draw, and #6 will be the real one" to ensure maximum randomness & reduce the odds that the entire setup has been tampered with.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife, the actuary, just told me that's no less possible than any other sequence of numbers.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

F-14Tomcat: That combination of numbers has the same chance of turning up as any other.


Thank you.  We're done in two here.

But the incident does highlight how little the average person understands about basic math and science.

"The election/lottery was rigged because the numbers don't match my desires/expectations."

"I feel something is wrong.  Therefore something is wrong."

"I believe in evidence until it challenges my beliefs."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: ....which reminds me, I need to change the combination to my luggage.


I got the lights.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I had a friend who used to always say that I was buying into "the tax on the poor" when I'd get lottery tix.

Well, I'm poor and pay that tax every week because hey, maybe this week's my week?


That smells fishy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally won?!
cdn.hipwallpaper.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: I always play 1-2-3-4-5-6 and try to explain to people that it's the same odds as any other winning combination.


I'm too lazy and stupid to do the math, but now I want to know the odds of any sequence of 6 numbers (n, n+1, n+2... n+6) showing up (with both independent and dependent selections).
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the 20 people winning was the only fishy part


Actually, no, apparently this combo is frequently played.  I bet at least 20 people played 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 as well.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schlemiel!
Schlimazel!
Hasenpfeffer incorporated!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Excuse me, but I'm the real "South African Lottery" winner
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: mrmopar5287: waxbeans: I say this because my State actually runs the numbers multiples times and then draws the official numbers.

So, they run multiple draws and can rig it by choosing which draw is declared the winner? That's amazingly unethical.

I'd assume it's more "we first do 5 test runs in a row, return the balls after each draw, and #6 will be the real one" to ensure maximum randomness & reduce the odds that the entire setup has been tampered with.


You cannot determine any randomness with 5 test runs. It isn't enough data.

The only way to ensure the setup hasn't been tampered with is to have it thoroughly audited and verified by whatever professional firm you want to contract that out to, and then leave it under lock & key the entire time it's not being used.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: mrmopar5287: I always play 1-2-3-4-5-6 and try to explain to people that it's the same odds as any other winning combination.

I'm too lazy and stupid to do the math, but now I want to know the odds of any sequence of 6 numbers (n, n+1, n+2... n+6) showing up (with both independent and dependent selections).


How many numbers are in each draw?

Powerball uses 5/69 and 1/26 for the last 5 years. Odds are 1 in 292,201,338.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: "I feel something is wrong. Therefore something is wrong."


The human brain evolved to recognize patterns in animal migration on the plains of Africa. That, and the pattern recognition goes to that predator/prey relationship, because having the base level of your brain recognize that SOMETHING is wrong could save your life. It's an instinct.
 
Stantz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

King Something: ....which reminds me, I need to change the combination to my luggage.


I submitted this with this headline
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny. I have the same combination on my luggage.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would think if you were going to commit massive lottery fraud, you wouldn't make it so obvious.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I would think if you were going to commit massive lottery fraud, you wouldn't make it so obvious.


You mean have a good plan to claim the winnings? And don't wait until the last minute?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hot_Lot​t​o_fraud_scandal
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: mrmopar5287: I always play 1-2-3-4-5-6 and try to explain to people that it's the same odds as any other winning combination.

I'm too lazy and stupid to do the math, but now I want to know the odds of any sequence of 6 numbers (n, n+1, n+2... n+6) showing up (with both independent and dependent selections).

How many numbers are in each draw?

Powerball uses 5/69 and 1/26 for the last 5 years. Odds are 1 in 292,201,338.


I presume that you could write the equation for X number of balls, yeah?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I always play 1-2-3-4-5-6 and try to explain to people that it's the same odds as any other winning combination.


I funnyed this because you try to explain to people
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Dead for Tax Reasons: the 20 people winning was the only fishy part

Actually, no, apparently this combo is frequently played.  I bet at least 20 people played 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 as well.


that's pretty dumb - it's a 6 number draw
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I always play 1-2-3-4-5-6 and try to explain to people that it's the same odds as any other winning combination.


I always have the computer generate the numbers for me... because I don't play all that often and wouldn't want to have "my numbers" come up on some week I didn't play and then be kicking myself over it
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: mrmopar5287: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: mrmopar5287: I always play 1-2-3-4-5-6 and try to explain to people that it's the same odds as any other winning combination.

I'm too lazy and stupid to do the math, but now I want to know the odds of any sequence of 6 numbers (n, n+1, n+2... n+6) showing up (with both independent and dependent selections).

How many numbers are in each draw?

Powerball uses 5/69 and 1/26 for the last 5 years. Odds are 1 in 292,201,338.

I presume that you could write the equation for X number of balls, yeah?


For lotteries that use one pool of balls to draw all numbers (let's say 25 balls, 5 drawn, all out of the same pool), it is 25 x 24 x 23 x 22 x 21.

If each numeral drawn has it's own pool of balls, it is 25 x 25 x 25 x 25 x 25

Pick 3 in my state? 10 x 10 x 10. Pick 4 is 10 x 10 x 10 x 10.

So on and so forth for any lottery you want to do the math.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: I had a friend who used to always say that I was buying into "the tax on the poor" when I'd get lottery tix.

Well, I'm poor and pay that tax every week because hey, maybe this week's my week?


BUT But but... it's for edictmacation! Can't have schools without a lottery.

/Chances are, the kid's gonna be a methhead anyways...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: "The election/lottery was rigged because the numbers don't match my desires/expectations."


Believe me, I hear the complaints.

I'm the union steward at my job. As part of our process for bidding shifts and vacation, people who have the same Entry-On-Duty date (the date they are hired with the agency) have to have a tie-breaker. We used to do it with a random number generator, but when things don't turn out the way they want they start blaming the computer for some voodoo going on.

The way I've solved it is by purchasing dice. A set of three 10-sided dice works for the three people with the same EOD date. I have them all together at once and they all roll their die together. If all three of them get different numbers, the lowest number goes first and then second and third place the same. If there are any ties, they all roll again until all three of them have different numbers.

By putting fate into their hands, it gives them the illusion of control. It doesn't matter if they actually have no control. All that matters is that they personally feel the outcome is better because they did it themselves, right in front of everyone involved.

The RNG in the computer done behind closed doors doesn't satisfy them, and rightfully so since I've uncovered abuse in the past.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Salmon: I had a friend who used to always say that I was buying into "the tax on the poor" when I'd get lottery tix.

Well, I'm poor and pay that tax every week because hey, maybe this week's my week?

BUT But but... it's for edictmacation! Can't have schools without a lottery.

/Chances are, the kid's gonna be a methhead anyways...


I'll make sure my guy can afford coke, not meth.
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
mrmopar5287
For lotteries that use one pool of balls to draw all numbers (let's say 25 balls, 5 drawn, all out of the same pool), it is 25 x 24 x 23 x 22 x 21.

..divided by 5!=120 if the order of the drawing doesn't matter.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.