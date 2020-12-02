 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Spiffy's Restaurant opens in spite of Covid-19 restrictions, as owner says 'enough is enough' and 'has a plan B' in case he gets sued into a smoking hole in the ground for spreading the plague. Which, actually, would be kind of spiffy   (kiro7.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're the reason this has gone on so long.  I, too, miss bars and dining out.  If you assholes would simmer down, we could get back to that.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have you know my cat Spiffy most certainly does NOT approve...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Plan B involves crying and begging on OANN until his GoFundMe is fully funded by rubes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Spliffy's?
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what the morning after pill will do to him but I hope he blogs the results.
 
comrade
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Imagine catching COVID for a farking patty melt...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I don't see anything wrong with it. I don't feel like they're doing something that is going to spread germs or anything like that," said Ivan Bachman.

The virus will definitely take your feelings in to account.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If we had any leadership at the national or local levels, restaurant owners and workers would have gotten paid to stay closed and we wouldn't be having these issues.

Billions for the airlines, but not a cent for the Restaurant industry.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Clearly all you naysayers skipped Biology on the day when the professor taught the class about how everything you learned up to that point can be nullified by feelings and opinions.
 
