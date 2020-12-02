 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   How to check if you're losing too much hair or "2020: The gift that keeps on giving"   (lifehacker.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you didn't notice that you hadn't been to the barber in 9 months
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my first gray hair in 2020. Thanks a lot Trump.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS- just shave your head already.
 
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Oh, FFS- just shave your head already.


I am definitely past the point in the balding process where shaving became THE choice and I have been actively rooting for my hair to give up faster so I won't even have to do that quite as often.
 
Cache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm gonna take a wild stab at this one...

Mirrors?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I manscaped last week for an audience of ... myself
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: you didn't notice that you hadn't been to the barber in 9 months


To be fair, the fact that I haven't been to the barber in the past 9 months has nothing to do with whether I'm losing my hair or not.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: TomFooolery: Oh, FFS- just shave your head already.

I am definitely past the point in the balding process where shaving became THE choice and I have been actively rooting for my hair to give up faster so I won't even have to do that quite as often.


I still have 95% of my hair and I wish the shiat would just fall out and stop growing.
 
ar393
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: TomFooolery: Oh, FFS- just shave your head already.

I am definitely past the point in the balding process where shaving became THE choice and I have been actively rooting for my hair to give up faster so I won't even have to do that quite as often.


lost about 40% of my hair on my head towards the end of puberty. I joke that it went south and never came back. No pattern, just thinned out everywhere.
been using clippers for 25 years. balding clippers for the last 18 or so (once I found out what they where).
At 41 there isn't too much difference between now and when I was 21 (in terms of the hair on my head anyways)...but yeah, I'm ready to stop cutting my hair every week.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hate losing my hair. I don't mind being bald, it's this "halfway" that is annoying.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have LOTS to spare if anyone needs a transplant.
I have to part the thatch on my arse just to pass flatus through it.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I hate losing my hair. I don't mind being bald, it's this "halfway" that is annoying.


Yup. I have nearly black hair so my thinner spots are obvious, but I'm also not quite at the "shave it all off" point

This limbo sucks
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Most of it has migrated from my head to my ass.

You guys are welcome to it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So both of the methods the article describes (the "pull test" and the "comb test") have you actively trying to pull out your hair.  If you are losing your hair, why exacerbate it by yanking it out?
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I buzzed my own hair even before the pandemic and got called a Nazi more times than I can remember, which is... interesting.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My hair is about a meter long but don't seem to be losing too much at this point in my late 30s. I have to clean out the shower drain about twice a year mostly because the hair is three feet long and clogs the drain easily. I figure I'll start to lose my hair slowly over the next 15-20 years as my forehead proceeds towards a five and sixhead and it goes full white. I'm at about 2% white right now, mostly around the temples and in my beard. I'll never go for the bald look.. I don't have the skull structure for it. I'd rather go through a combover phase or just keep the long hair forever.

Smoke it if you got it is what I say.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm losing just enough hair, thank you.

It's falling out on top just as fast as it's growing on the ends.
 
gbv23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: I buzzed my own hair even before the pandemic and got called a Nazi more times than I can remember, which is... interesting.


I've been getting buzz cuts since I was 6 (I have thick, course hair. Buzz cuts get me at least a month before I start getting cow licks that refuse to yield)

I know the feeling
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The nice part the new normal of telecommuting is that I give less of a rats ass what my hair looks like than I did before. It has always been a somewhat thin mass of unruly curls that do whatever they want to do once they reach 'critical length'. Over the past 20 years it has slowly been getting thinner. Would get a decent cut at the salon every 3 months before covid.. because the head massage was well worth the cost.

Mrs.4335 will say something every few months. So I get out the clippers, attach the #2, and have her go at it. Maybe investing in a Flowbee might be the way to go now.

Bonus of not having to shave often because the few times I do go out most of the scraggle will be covered by a mask. Unfortunately im one of those that growing a beard would 1) take months and 2) would look like I superglued oldfarthenry 's spare to my face.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My hair has been thinning.  This article actually gives me some hope that it might come back once this period of high stress is over with.
 
