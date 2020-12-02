 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   There's trying to get blood from a stone, and then there's trying to get unemployment benefits back from unemployed people   (kiro7.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people who have depended on unemployment benefits for months due to the pandemic impacting their jobs are experiencing a frightening new road bump: demands from the state's Employment Security Department to repay that money.

I just don't ... unbelievable.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the past, the most common way that the unemployment agencies recover their money is really the most brutal, they keep the account open and setoff the amount you owed them from the benefits you should be getting the next time you are laid off.  So when you need it the most, they yank it away from you.

The wage garnishment is the next most likely.  The agencies almost never can effectively go after your physical stuff.

Most courts say they can do the offsets from future benefits (but not the other collection options) even if you file bankruptcy and discharge the overpayment debt (except the courts in the federal 2nd Circuit region).

So there's an incentive, if you do owe an overpayment and can't get out of it somehow, to pay it when you have the ability to do so because you are rebuilding your meagre safety net of benefits for later.


And are most overpayment situations actually created by the agencies not responding timely to changes in your situation and therefore no fault really lies with you?  Oh yes.

Do some folks work under the table or take jobs and fail to report them so they can double-dip and then get in trouble later on?  Also yes.

Does this happen because the agency is vastly underfunded and understaffed and the benefits they payout are often far less than the minimum people need to get by?  Completely, absolutely yes.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a solution : dont pay. Tell them to get farked.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Here's a solution : dont pay. Tell them to get farked.


While I agree with your sentiment 100%, as wejash said above, the state will get theirs back one way or another.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I've been fighting for 6 months to get paid unemployment. They've done everything online, then they sent me something in the mail with a phone number they say couldn't be provided online. Then they make you fax in documents to prove you are eligible for unemployment. They then tell you they didn't see the fax come in.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Many people who have depended on unemployment benefits for months due to the pandemic impacting their jobs are experiencing a frightening new road bump: demands from the state's Employment Security Department to repay that money.

I just don't ... unbelievable.


This happened to my girlfriend. Turns out it was because her employer lied to the unemployment office. It was a whole thing that ended with her being able to keep the money and quit the job.
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can't billionaires not be as billionairey for a couple of years?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nowhere in this article does it state that any of the people actually owe the money. It appears to be a glitch.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Here's a solution : dont pay. Tell them to get farked.


WORD
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
make more money duh
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: Can't billionaires not be as billionairey for a couple of years?


Why do hate America, mom, and apple pie?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Nowhere in this article does it state that any of the people actually owe the money. It appears to be a glitch.


You're a glitch.
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: whidbey: Can't billionaires not be as billionairey for a couple of years?

Why do hate America, mom, and apple pie?


Chevrolet, too.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It definitely peaks my anxiety and is nerve-wracking," Whitmore said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: Tonight at 5 p.m. on KIRO 7 News, reporter Linzi Sheldon finds out what led to thousands of people getting overpayment notices in early November, what the state plans to do next with that group, and what you should do if you've received a notice of overpayment from the Employment Security Department.

I, for one, am glad that Kiro 7 is going to make everyone wait a day after panicking in their shorts, to say what the solution is. Thank God that getting eyeballs on whatever they're selling is more important than performing the duties of the fourth estate.

/ I might vomit
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
there will be a lot more effort in getting money back from poor people than there will be getting money back from churches, think-tanks, and white-collar professionals who scooped up the free small business money even though the business was in no risk of failing.  You know, the same ones who have good solid banking relationships where the bankers did the paperwork for them.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When you owe the government money, it'll find a way to get it. Take it out of your tax refund, refuse to issue you a driver's license, whatever it takes. Look at what it does to people who owe child support if you want some examples.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whidbey: Can't billionaires not be as billionairey for a couple of years?


I'd love to hear KUOW play a story about how Bill Gates walked around Seattle giving checks out to small businesses. I guess I'll just keep dreaming.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: "It definitely peaks my anxiety and is nerve-wracking," Whitmore said.

[Fark user image image 310x366]


At first glance this could be an error, but it does make sense in the context in which it's used so I'm going to allow it.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Why are so many people getting hit with these overpayment bills?"

"Because pay up and go fark yourself," a spokesman for the governor's office said.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: there will be a lot more effort in getting money back from poor people than there will be getting money back from churches, think-tanks, and white-collar professionals who scooped up the free small business money even though the business was in no risk of failing.  You know, the same ones who have good solid banking relationships where the bankers did the paperwork for them.


You make the process so difficult that only large corporations have the legal manpower to deal with the bureaucratic red tape.  That's a feature of the system, not a bug.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why not go after the landlords that the benefits were quickly handed to?
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm in Nevada. I was laid off for five weeks. I filed each week and eventually got paid for two, long after I got my job back. With the extra $600 a week, it came out to like $2000. A couple of months ago, I got a letter saying I'd been overpaid and that I owed them $1500! I got paid out for my remaining vacation time and got paid an additional two weeks when I got laid off and I made sure to record all of that when I filed so the mistake was on their end. I haven't responded and they haven't sent any follow-ups yet. If it is going to mess with my credit, I'll have to pay them back.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trump and Kushner were given trucks of cash in the form of forgivable pandemic aid. They won't pay back a dollar.

But single Mom struggling to put food on the table? Give it back!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FishSlap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It definitely peaks my anxiety and is nerve-wracking," Whitmore said.

It piques my anxiety when "peaks my anxiety" gets past an editor.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: Can't billionaires not be as billionairey for a couple of years?


Fark user image

Loeffler knows what it's like to wait on a paycheck.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: Can't billionaires not be as billionairey for a couple of years?


When was unemployment removed from the government bureaucracy?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Here's a solution : dont pay. Tell them to get farked.


My ex did that.  Then they took his federal tax return for a couple of years until it was paid off.  Freaked me out the first time and I had to file paperwork in order to get mine separated from his.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live on California. Due to combination of errors and uncertainty i got overpaid. I know I got overpaid. I want to return the money. But i can't until I get a letter. So I'm waiting for the damn letter, since receiving the overpayment all the way at the start of the pandemic.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
there's two people you never want to owe money to, the Government and Sears.
 
