(6ABC Philadelphia)   Thoughtful yobs put up cones to redirect traffic before blowing up ATM   (6abc.com) divider line
8
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ex-leo...and i am OK with this.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Thought yobs were only in the UK?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ATM explosion is the name of subby's mom's favorite...whatever.
 
creckert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought you weren't supposed to go ATM
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unless you are an expert with explosives with lots of experience blowing up an ATM sounds like a really good way to not make off with a lot of cash.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Salmon: Thought yobs were only in the UK?


Fark user imageView Full Size

They're everywhere.

WTP 2: ex-leo...and i am OK with this.


Are you now a Pisces?

Mock26: Unless you are an expert with explosives with lots of experience blowing up an ATM sounds like a really good way to not make off with a lot of cash.


media.giphy.comView Full Size

Yup.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFA only mentions that police officers (not perps or suspects or anyone else) were picking up the cash from the parking lot. Interesting.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
