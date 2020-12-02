 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 2001, Enron filed for bankruptcy after giving a lot of people gas pains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something they leave out is how this company and its power supply games put a lot of Silicon Valley startup companies out of business.

They definitely  did thier share to collapse the stock market on the name of personal profits.
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An event that directly affected my life for years to come. My Father in Law had retired, and his financial advisor had recommended going all in on Enron. Wiped out most of his retirement and he lost his house. He lived with us for the next 14 years.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't worry, insanity wolf remembers everything
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ken lay and andy kaufman currently chilling on a beach in fiji.

jeffrey skilling is probably stealing fruit cups from second graders and cornering the crutch market in order to choke supply down next to nothing.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned a huge lesson from Enron. So many people said they were afraid to ask questions because nobody else did, and they didn't want to look dumb. They just assumed everybody else got it. It turns out everybody else in the room was thinking the same thing. This was was early in my career and told myself "never be that guy." I think I've applied the lesson pretty well. Make people slow down. Don't be afraid of appearing a bit dense. Sometimes, the proposal doesn't add up. Sometimes, it does add up and the presenter understands it better than you -- and then you'll have learned something. Can't go wrong.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Wall Street gave Arnold $15M to run for governor and then he ended the investigation of the $15B robbery from California voters?

That was awesome.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a stock analyst at the time.  Airlines and industrials.  Probably the hardest time of my life.  Even our bonuses were hit hard.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Arthur Andersen.

/not really, just remembered the commercial, before the company went completely under the water
//I mean, why raise red flags when bonuses are great, and the guys at the top are happy, right?
///because I'm a darned boat-rocker. We need more people willing to rock that boat
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only good that came out of that was The Women of Enron.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Try being 20 at the time and making 8.00 an hour living on your own. i was near completing technical school, and between that and 9/11 and the war and everything else in that era, i was pretty much like "fark the world, ill be lucky to ever get ahead".  at that point the best thing in my months were payday and being able to buy a 20 dollar carton of marlboros on said payday.  I know shiat goes wrong in every generation but that was a hard one-two punch.

career ended up coming along in 2002, slowly i quit living and believing like there was no tomorrow and realized Ihad hope for the future, but fark me if something hasn't came along every few years make me question things again.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was working as a financial analyst at Boeing....started in August of 2001....laid off by mid December.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enron execs are still littered throughout local businesses.  One in particular that I was very adamant my prior employer break off their relationship with was a company that did consulting for non-profits on how to hide money.  This entity consistently underreported payroll estimates and would cry hardship when premium audit hit(me).  They did it every year, and I knew what they were doing, but no middling VP had the gonads to cancel them or make they pay up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And, we still don't regulate enough.
 
meathome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

One other lesson to learn add on to your observation.

Enron C-level execs were famous for talking down to people who asked questions during shareholder meetings, as in, people who asked legitimate, intelligent questions.

Whenever you see that, run as far away from that person as possible. They know they're up to no good and will happily rob you blind or toss you under the bus.
 
goddamndroogs!
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dean of the Harvard Business School, upon interviewing Jeff Skilling for admission to the graduate program:

"Jeff, are you a smart person?"

Jeff Skilling:

"I'm farkINGsmart."

True story.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Luckily, we really shored up our regulatory system after that. cough
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

You could almost entirely solve that problem by requiring transparency.  Any business that is granted limited liability should have to have open books.

/free market economics is heavily predicated on freely available information, but we allow business to be opaque af
//our system of commerce is nonsensical
 
dustman81
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeff Skilling called an investor an "asshole" during a shareholder conference call.
 
goddamndroogs!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Always made me think of Fredo.   
Same energy.
 
goddamndroogs!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jesus, sorry about the multi image spam there.  I'm not smart, and don't want respect.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

😁
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From the tapes:

"They're (expletive) taking all the money back from you guys?" complains an Enron employee on the tapes. "All the money you guys stole from those poor grandmothers in California?"

"Yeah, grandma Millie, man"

To which the Enron trader responds with utter contempt: "Yeah, Grandma Millie, man. But she's the one who couldn't figure out how to (expletive) vote on the butterfly ballot."
 
