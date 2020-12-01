 Skip to content
Full Beaver Moon is the name of subby's satirically porn-themed Tom Petty cover band
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  
All i know, is that as I got up yesterday, the moon was huge and bright, even at 7am. Just stunning. I went to take a picture, but the clouds blew in, but it IS a pretty spectacular view.
 
NikolaiFarkoff
1 hour ago  
We always play "Don't come around here no more" as the encore.
 
Mad_Radhu
54 minutes ago  

What about "Into the Great Wide Open"?
 
Super Chronic
50 minutes ago  
November's full moon brought with it an iconic visual spectacle, seen around the world.
However, the shading is slight, so most people needed a telescope to truly see the penumbral eclipse, NASA said.

Yeah. "Iconic."
/stop overusing that farking word, everyone
 
Priapetic
46 minutes ago  

Ok, then we'll use "epic".  Happy?
 
abhorrent1
45 minutes ago  
/obscure?
 
bughunter
45 minutes ago  
Sunday night's Full Beaver Moon must have sat on the toilet too long.

It had a ring around it.

/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/22%C2​%B0​_halo
 
Dork Gently
41 minutes ago  

And, by the way, the penumbras are real... and they're epic spectacular!
 
Super Chronic
35 minutes ago  

"Epic" doesn't bother me so much. I accept that it's taken on a slangy meaning in the 21st century.

"Iconic," though, should be reserved for rare things. The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. The first four notes of Beethoven's Fifth. That picture of Marilyn Monroe standing on a grate in a white dress. The McDonald's golden arches. Pericles' funeral oration. The Beatles landing in New York. That picture of Che Guevara looking all dreamy. The Playboy bunny logo. Abe Lincoln's image on the five dollar bill. Those things are all iconic. One sort-of-visible lunar eclipse? Not iconic.
 
DRTFA
20 minutes ago  

"Epic" doesn't bother me so much. I accept that it's taken on a slangy meaning in the 21st century.

"Iconic," though, should be reserved for rare things. The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. The first four notes of Beethoven's Fifth. That picture of Marilyn Monroe standing on a grate in a white dress. The McDonald's golden arches. Pericles' funeral oration. The Beatles landing in New York. That picture of Che Guevara looking all dreamy. The Playboy bunny logo. Abe Lincoln's image on the five dollar bill. Those things are all iconic. One sort-of-visible lunar eclipse? Not iconic.


I've noticed that "literally" it's still vastly overused, but fortunately it seems to be on its way out.
 
SBinRR
16 minutes ago  
Does Subby's band jam with John Cafferty?
 
Ex Parrot
14 minutes ago  

Not at all.
 
