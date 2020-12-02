 Skip to content
(PBS)   The CDC issues a statement clarifying that, yes, shopping in crowded stores during the holiday season is a high-risk activity during a pandemic. Because, yes, we are in fact stupid enough that they need to clarify that   (pbs.org) divider line
posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 5:09 PM



johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No shiat.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


spydersden.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


rd.comView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Because people are stupid.

I work across the street from a mall.  I've been watching the parking lot get increasingly full as the weeks have moved towards Christmas.  Farking insane.
 
daffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is so sad that we have to say these things, but people are stupid.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

daffy: It is so sad that we have to say these things, but people are stupid.


Except there's so much mixed messaging going on right now I honestly can't blame people for being confused and frustrated. Schools are switching to all-remote while bars and restaurants are either chugging along indoors or creating indoor environments outside. When the tale of COVID-19 in America is written, there's going to be a whole chapter on risk communication. and how the almighty dollar influenced state and local recommendations.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And people are still gonna do it and kill people doing it and it wont be illegal.

Driving drunk and killing people : not legal.
Being dumb and killing people : not legal.
Knowingly spreading a deadly disease killing people : legal.

Because fark logic.
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm ordering everything online and having it shipped. If I have to go to a store I'll go right when they open or an hour before they close.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hold on, what if I went to a store with 5000 people in it, but my heart was full of the spirit of giving? Doesn't that get me any points for good behavior? I was told that Sky Daddy watches out for idiots.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I ran to Best Buy in the evening on Black Friday. I thought that was the smart call, all the goons who camped out for PS5s would be long gone and I could pick up some cheap PS4 games for the kids.

I think the PS5 camping goons hung out there all day. It wasn't too crowded until I got to the long checkout line, and I felt oogy as fark.

Fortunately here in Rochester, most people are good about masking and I didn't see any renegade douchebags. Still, I'm not making that farkin mistake again.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes people are stupid, selfish, short-sighted.  Hasn't this been taught enough this year?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Warning: Do not release child from containment vessel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, indeed we are stupid.  Just last night I unwittingly ate the silica packet that came with my beef jerky.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: daffy: It is so sad that we have to say these things, but people are stupid.

Except there's so much mixed messaging going on right now...


No,no,no,no,no. The only message that should be heard:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Hold on, what if I went to a store with 5000 people in it, but my heart was full of the spirit of giving? Doesn't that get me any points for good behavior? I was told that Sky Daddy watches out for idiots.


You don't put the Lord to the test.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bowen: Warning: Do not release child from containment vessel

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I've made that mistake twice in my life.  Last time I listen to my wife when she says it is time to go to the hospital.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tbhouston
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But what if you're bored of all this?
/s
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And people are still gonna do it and kill people doing it and it wont be illegal.

Driving drunk and killing people : not legal.
Being dumb and killing people : not legal.
Knowingly spreading a deadly disease killing people : legal.

Because fark logic.


I'm curious how people worried about the virus would unknowingly catch it from somebody at this point?

Like if you're worried about catching it, it should be pretty simple right? Just don't walk outside your house unless absolutely necessary.

So if you're a person who thinks the risk is too great to leave your home.  How would you get it?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Pop-Tart box includes a warning to take them out of the foil packet before toasting.

Folding baby strollers have warnings to remove the baby before folding the stroller.

The Anal Destroyer 5000 (with the floor bolts and Diesel engine that pays for itself in the long run) has a label reading "This product will destroy your anus."
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, at least you can't smoke in most malls and everybody knows smoking kills more people than the crown virus.
 
dlatino3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh, call it a shopping protest and there should be no problems.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd rather let evolution run its course.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wear a mask.  What's the problem?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: lolmao500: And people are still gonna do it and kill people doing it and it wont be illegal.

Driving drunk and killing people : not legal.
Being dumb and killing people : not legal.
Knowingly spreading a deadly disease killing people : legal.

Because fark logic.

I'm curious how people worried about the virus would unknowingly catch it from somebody at this point?

Like if you're worried about catching it, it should be pretty simple right? Just don't walk outside your house unless absolutely necessary.

So if you're a person who thinks the risk is too great to leave your home.  How would you get it?


If our government had made it possible for people to stay home you'd have a point, but they need to go work in order to pay for food and a place to live.

And refrigerators.
 
bambi121899 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tbhouston: But what if you're bored of all this?
/s


But it's haaaaaaaaaaaaaaard! I don't know how much more I can taaaaaaaaaake! also /s
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Bunyip: Except there's so much mixed messaging going on right now I honestly can't blame people for being confused and frustrated.


What is confusing? After ten months everyone knows what the virus is, they know how to lessen the chances of becoming infected, and they know that the very best way is to stay away from other people because that virus is transmitted through human contact and contact with human byproducts. There cannot be anyone on the planet that does not know this. What's open, what's not, does not matter. Crowds of people = NO.

Distance.
Quarantine.
Hygiene.
Masks.
Do that.

People know how. Do not wait for what someone else tells you. Do it. Real simple.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ketkarsa: I was told that Sky Daddy watches out for idiots.


Watching for idiots so he could say "get a load of this guy" to the devil. The devil, of course, facepalms because yet again he gets blamed, and he then watches out for them like how you watch out for drunk drivers on New Year's.
 
