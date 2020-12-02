 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Freighter runs aground in the Detroit River. Gordon Lightfoot and Journey fighting for the song-writing credits   (mlive.com) divider line
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grosse Pointe Antifa strikes again
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We're gonna need a smaller boat.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA: "where it loaded coke on Zug Island"  Hell yeah!!!
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just a small town girl livin' on a carefree highway.  She took the midnight freighter going up the Detroit River.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenboof: FTFA: "where it loaded coke on Zug Island"  Hell yeah!!!


Next summer, I'm vacationing on lovely Zug Island.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: Just a small town girl livin' on a carefree highway.  She took the midnight freighter going up the Detroit River.


That's the Windsor River.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The shipping industry news site Boatnerd


I am irrationally happy that this exists.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought the Edmund Fitzgerald was rammed by the Cat Stevens.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The ship's name is 'The Harvest Spirit'?
'Geez, boys - we shouldn't drank the cargo. Everyone oot - we gots to portage fer a few klicks!'
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: I thought the Edmund Fitzgerald was rammed by the Cat Stevens.


I believe that's the Yusef Islam.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: stevenboof: FTFA: "where it loaded coke on Zug Island"  Hell yeah!!!

Next summer, I'm vacationing on lovely Zug Island.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Been there.  Had to make a report because some of our pipefitters caught the ground on fire.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: stevenboof: FTFA: "where it loaded coke on Zug Island"  Hell yeah!!!

Next summer, I'm vacationing on lovely Zug Island.

[Fark user image 850x566]


You can see Kid Rock's house in that picture.  He has river frontage.
 
