 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   White House covid task force does a 180 and is now telling local health departments to ignore states rules and impose tighter restrictions. Trump and Co still telling people to rise up against restrictions. Can we get a coherent message?   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

365 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 12:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would we want to do that? We are the United States. We are exceptional! We don't need coherence or unity or intelligence or anything else! Now watch this drive.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe around January 21st or so.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Maybe around January 21st or so.


If we survive that long
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVFEFE!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just as soon as Trump makes that turn toward acting presidential. Should be any day now.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: No.


Well, yes, after mid January.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is a hoax. Also, I should get credit for developing the vaccine.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gee, it's almost as if they want to stir up conflict.  How unusual for these fine upstanding 'muricans.
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Can we get a coherent message?"

Yes. Beginning on January 21st.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In about 50 days.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can we get a coherent message?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OldRod: OdradekRex: Maybe around January 21st or so.

If we survive that long


Are you collecting Social Security now?

No?

Then you are probably good.

/this disease is in a really weird middle area-not bad enough to kill everybody (especially for those under 65); too bad to completely ignore
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You want multiple people AND Trump to do a coherent message? Trump isn't even capable of that by himself.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: fatassbastard: No.

Well, yes, after mid January.


I hope Biden chooses "Sleepy" as his code name just to fark with Trumpers.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Infrastructure Week? Already?
 
anfrind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A significant percentage of America's elected officials are deliberately trying to kill their own people, so no, we won't get a coherent message.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Without enforcement, even a coherent message will be of little use.  And in a nation -- hell, a huge chunk of the world at this point, because it's not solely an American problem -- where childlike adults are unwilling to wear a mask, what are you going to do?  Have police on every corner, in every store?  Fine them and clog the courts?  Drag them off to jail or shoot them in the street?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't worry folks, press briefing bimbo is about to get in front of the camera... she'll probably announce the pandemic is over and the task force has been disbanded due to incompetence and therefore everyone should ignore anything they've recently said.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How often do you need to be told? Donald Trump does not speak for the president or his administration.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.