 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Parler has a porn problem. Although considering it also has a racist problem, a white nationalist problem, a misogyny problem, a bigotry problem, a conspiracy theory problem, and a privacy problem, that seems like a fairly minor one   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
51
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

588 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 12:32 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With conservatives it's probably some really demented stuff.  Diarrhea porn.  Horse farking.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't even attempted to look to deep into parler, but what's the long term revenue options for a site like this?  Are there really enough companies willing to associate with this stuff to make this a social media site?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: With conservatives it's probably some really demented stuff.  Diarrhea porn.  Horse farking.


or kids

With that group, it's only a matter of time.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*profitable social media site
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I haven't even attempted to look to deep into parler, but what's the long term revenue options for a site like this?  Are there really enough companies willing to associate with this stuff to make this a social media site?


Since it's free, the users are the product. I imagine there's some data mining going on for potential donors, etc. That, and radicalizing people.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing a lot of interracial stuff, rape, abuse, animals and worse
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I haven't even attempted to look to deep into parler, but what's the long term revenue options for a site like this?  Are there really enough companies willing to associate with this stuff to make this a social media site?


You don't need advertisers if you have angel investors propping you up.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First paragraph

Anyone following the #sexytrumpgirl hashtag on Parler, a social media site increasingly popular with conservatives, got an eyeful one recent Thursday evening as images of topless women and links to hardcore pornography websites appeared at a rapid-fire rate, often more than one per minute.


Oh so American pornography but what the rest of the Western World see as benign
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the problem too much porn, or not enough porn?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is the problem too much porn, or not enough porn?


is it possible to have enough?
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is the problem too much porn, or not enough porn?


They're conservative right-wing viewers so it's gay/lesbian/trans porn,
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maga hunter, COVID edition, part 2:
Watch them tread on each other's "2nd amendment."
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Driedsponge: I haven't even attempted to look to deep into parler, but what's the long term revenue options for a site like this?  Are there really enough companies willing to associate with this stuff to make this a social media site?

Since it's free, the users are the product. I imagine there's some data mining going on for potential donors, etc. That, and radicalizing people.


I have read that if you want a verified account you have to scan and send photo id like a drivers license
It will be 6 months before all users have had their identities stolen and make facebook/tiktok data thefts look like child's play
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I haven't even attempted to look to deep into parler, but what's the long term revenue options for a site like this?  Are there really enough companies willing to associate with this stuff to make this a social media site?


I really hate to tell you, but there are entire sectors of the economy devoted solely to selling tat to right-wing fundiban terrorists (but I repeat myself).  An entire site dedicated to removing any normies that might force them to moderate their advertising in the slightest is a goldmine for those companies.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All incest porn, right?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uranus Megahertz: Gubbo: Is the problem too much porn, or not enough porn?

They're conservative right-wing viewers so it's gay/lesbian/trans porn,


We shall not kink shame.

/we can call them arseholes though for their dangerous hypocrisy
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I'm guessing a lot of interracial stuff, rape, abuse, animals and worse


Parlers ought to have BMWF cuck porn as far as the eye can see
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Driedsponge: I haven't even attempted to look to deep into parler, but what's the long term revenue options for a site like this?  Are there really enough companies willing to associate with this stuff to make this a social media site?

You don't need advertisers if you have angel investors Russianspropping you up.


FTFY.

/shhh....don't let Dan Bongino hear you say that. It makes him angry when you accuse his beloved 'investment' as a probably Russian propaganda and disinformation circle-jerk.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Uranus Megahertz: Gubbo: Is the problem too much porn, or not enough porn?

They're conservative right-wing viewers so it's gay/lesbian/trans porn,

We shall not kink shame.

/we can call them arseholes though for their dangerous hypocrisy


No kink-shaming here. Hypocritical closet cases, yes
 
anfrind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uranus Megahertz: Gubbo: Is the problem too much porn, or not enough porn?

They're conservative right-wing viewers so it's gay/lesbian/trans porn,


Probably lots of interracial porn, as well.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: With conservatives it's probably some really demented stuff.  Diarrhea porn.  Horse farking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Jake Havechek: With conservatives it's probably some really demented stuff.  Diarrhea porn.  Horse farking.

or kids

With that group, it's only a matter of time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Two words you won't see in conservative kinks are consenting and adults.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well duh.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love a good shiatshow.  I should prob get a Parler acct.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Keep in mind the nexus of the people that frequent these sites and their association with sites that have trafficked child porn for a very long time.

It's only a matter of time before it starts showing up there. Cesspits don't get cleaner.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shocked it's not 100% child porn at this point.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Conservatives porn must include being tied up, forced wearing of a mask, your wallet being gone through and the money handed directly to children in cages with the door missing, your guns taken by Muslims and used to shoot holes in trump billboards.
Oh yes, and don naked rolling in beef gravy...that may or may not be beef gravy.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I can describe in painstaking detail how an axe cleaves through the skull and brain of a man and no one bats an eye, but the second I write about sex, the American public is outraged."
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I go over there every once in awhile to keep an eye on the local militia nutters and to try to pick things out of the chatter if possible, I was pleased that my look at #wwg1wga last night was over 90% pornbots schilling their sites.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time before they realize that they have a big pedo porn problem, and Boy Howdy is it going to get more convoluted when folks realize that the BIGGEST QANON supporters are just fine with trafficked children, so long as they have a camera and some free time.

This li'l experiment is gonna end in tears. And a lot of indictments. So many indictments.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Racists love them some roadkill porn.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: With conservatives it's probably some really demented stuff.  Diarrhea porn.  Horse farking.


So japanese?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are there deepfakes of Donnie porking Ivanka or are they real?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I haven't even attempted to look to deep into parler, but what's the long term revenue options for a site like this?  Are there really enough companies willing to associate with this stuff to make this a social media site?


Well Facebook, AOL, MySpace and ICQ all made a ton of money...
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jim32rr: pxlboy: Jake Havechek: With conservatives it's probably some really demented stuff.  Diarrhea porn.  Horse farking.

or kids

With that group, it's only a matter of time.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


Shows just how much of a pedo you are looking at that and thinking it is sexual. What is wrong with you?
 
orissus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yet again another area George Carlin called 40 years ago?  Lol.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBAjv​4​gbjKc
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Their problem is that someone has been 'shopping Dan Bongino's face onto all the testicles in the porn.

/and nobody noticed
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can we ban the paywall known as The Washington Post?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can Guilfoyle gape her asshole?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jim32rr: pxlboy: Jake Havechek: With conservatives it's probably some really demented stuff.  Diarrhea porn.  Horse farking.

or kids

With that group, it's only a matter of time.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


🙄
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I'm guessing a lot of interracial stuff, rape, abuse, animals and worse


Genuine question, I'm probably just ignorant.  Why is interracial sex lumped in with rape and animal abuse?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Parler once banned all pornography but in recent months revised its terms of service to permit essentially anything that's legal, making its policy close to Twitter's, if slightly more permissive.

Not a bug but a feature.  Plan is to get the base to push to make porn illegal.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: spongeboob: I'm guessing a lot of interracial stuff, rape, abuse, animals and worse

Genuine question, I'm probably just ignorant.  Why is interracial sex lumped in with rape and animal abuse?


Because Republicans traditionally claim to hate it.
Like cucking and gay stuff.
 
inelegy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not a problem if I don't go there and don't give a shiat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I haven't even attempted to look to deep into parler, but what's the long term revenue options for a site like this?  Are there really enough companies willing to associate with this stuff to make this a social media site?


This and this.

I would check it out for the sake of curiosity but they want way too much info.

And how long until "Boycott company X for advertising on Parler" because a knee jerk reaction?
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I haven't even attempted to look to deep into parler, but what's the long term revenue options for a site like this?  Are there really enough companies willing to associate with this stuff to make this a social media site?


As of right now they don't have one.  It's running off private interests.  Who may keep doing it if the payoff is deregulation because people keep voting against their own interests by being insulated on parler.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Can Guilfoyle gape her asshole?


If she gave him enough cocaine, probably.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is the problem too much porn, or not enough porn?


maybe a problem of Minor porn
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Jake Havechek: With conservatives it's probably some really demented stuff.  Diarrhea porn.  Horse farking.

or kids

With that group, it's only a matter of time.


Underserved category (except in South Carolina):  Lady Bug Porn
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.