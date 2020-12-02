 Skip to content
(BBC)   Captain of Conception charged with seaman's manslaughter   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, come on, the sea is known to swallow seamen whether conditions are rough or smooth.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesus, that was just last year?  Seems like years ago.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
God rest those spunky men.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...and the moral of the story is: You can't go through life mishandling your seaman, it will always lead to prosecution.
 
Gheist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nothing like using pre civil war maritime laws to destroy someone over a complete accident. Our world continues on its predatory path.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gheist: Nothing like using pre civil war maritime laws to destroy someone over a complete accident. Our world continues on its predatory path.


Found the guy who drives without insurance!!
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gheist: Nothing like using pre civil war maritime laws to destroy someone over a complete accident. Our world continues on its predatory path.


Meh, these laws are there for a reason.  Firewatch is a thing for this exact reason.  The exits were also blocked, they had highly flammable chemicals on board.

If he had done things right, but they still tried to get him for not going down eith the ship or whatever, I'd agree with you.  But he basically did everything wrong and violated a whole lot of day 1 lessons on captaining a ship and then bailed at first sign of trouble.

Dude farked up pretty bad.  He should have known better.  You never leave a boat unattended overnight while at sea.  Someone should always be at the helm, not even for firewatch, but weather and other possible hazards.  While rare, shiat happens, and this is perfect example of when complacency goes wrong.
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gheist: Nothing like using pre civil war maritime laws to destroy someone over a complete accident. Our world continues on its predatory path.


Agreed.  Libertarians like ourselves long for the days when a sea captain could just knock off for the day by drinking himself to sleep after stuffing his 34 passengers down a single hole in his homemade boat into quarters surrounded by a jerry-rigged lithium-ion battery charging check without a single dry run on what to do should a fire break out and not assigning a crew member to stand watch overnight, as per regulations.
 
