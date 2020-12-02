 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Ten years ago, the rent was too damn high   (youtube.com)
    More: Vintage  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And it's even higher now.  I'm not sure how much blood is left in these stones.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How high was it?
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MrHormel: How high was it?


Too damn high. Pay attention next time!
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Only a crackpot dares to speak the truth.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My rent is reasonable but my landlord is f*cking weird. He sets up in his garage all day and just watches everything

Yes, if I ride up on my bike it's highly probable I just went for a bike ride. We don't need to have a 10 minute discussion about it, every time
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't tell the Boomers that though; they'll just tell you to get a side-hustle and stop eating avacado toast.
 
DJanomaly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I of course knew the memes that went along with this but I've never actually seen this clip before or even knew the content that it was mentioned it (Governor debate).

/CSB
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
HERO tag.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But for real though, the rent is too farking high.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrparks: Only a crackpot dares to speak the truth.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size

What about screwballs and drips?
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ten farking years?! Jumped-Up Jesus Sweet Baby Back Ribs On a Platter Christ, I feel old...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Our landlord is trying to raise our rent.  In the middle of a pandemic.

Portland passed an updated ordinance earlier this year saying that any landlord who tries to raise rent from September to March has to pay a certain amount to their tenants to help them move if they choose to move out because of the increase.  So of course our landlord is fighting us on that despite him having no legal grounds to do so.  The best part was him saying, "I'm a reasonable landlord"--no "reasonable" landlord raises rent in the middle of a goddamned pandemic, asshole.

Even when you have protections, it's miserable.  Someone really needs to step in at the federal level and strip a massive amount of power away from landlords.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: Our landlord is trying to raise our rent.  In the middle of a pandemic.

Portland passed an updated ordinance earlier this year saying that any landlord who tries to raise rent from September to March has to pay a certain amount to their tenants to help them move if they choose to move out because of the increase.  So of course our landlord is fighting us on that despite him having no legal grounds to do so.  The best part was him saying, "I'm a reasonable landlord"--no "reasonable" landlord raises rent in the middle of a goddamned pandemic, asshole.

Even when you have protections, it's miserable.  Someone really needs to step in at the federal level and strip a massive amount of power away from landlords.


Do you have a signed, notarized lease? That's your best protection against such. If he raises after the lease is up that sucks, but he can't alter it while the lease is valid
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: And it's even higher now.  I'm not sure how much blood is left in these stones.


Federal minimum wage is exactly the same too.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: Our landlord is trying to raise our rent.  In the middle of a pandemic.

Portland passed an updated ordinance earlier this year saying that any landlord who tries to raise rent from September to March has to pay a certain amount to their tenants to help them move if they choose to move out because of the increase.  So of course our landlord is fighting us on that despite him having no legal grounds to do so.  The best part was him saying, "I'm a reasonable landlord"--no "reasonable" landlord raises rent in the middle of a goddamned pandemic, asshole.

Even when you have protections, it's miserable.  Someone really needs to step in at the federal level and strip a massive amount of power away from landlords.


Mitch McConnell will get right on that.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: austerity101: Our landlord is trying to raise our rent.  In the middle of a pandemic.

Portland passed an updated ordinance earlier this year saying that any landlord who tries to raise rent from September to March has to pay a certain amount to their tenants to help them move if they choose to move out because of the increase.  So of course our landlord is fighting us on that despite him having no legal grounds to do so.  The best part was him saying, "I'm a reasonable landlord"--no "reasonable" landlord raises rent in the middle of a goddamned pandemic, asshole.

Even when you have protections, it's miserable.  Someone really needs to step in at the federal level and strip a massive amount of power away from landlords.

Do you have a signed, notarized lease? That's your best protection against such. If he raises after the lease is up that sucks, but he can't alter it while the lease is valid


He is trying to raise the rent after our lease is up, which he has informally told us he's planning to do.  Doing so requires him to serve us a notice of the rental increase either by mail or handed to us in person (posting alone doesn't count), which he didn't do.  The law entitles us to demand relocation assistance, and we've done so.  He is refusing to pay.  The funds were due to us by the 30th of November--not paying on time incurs an additional penalty.  He is trying to argue that his non-formal informing us of his intention to raise the rent qualifies as proper serving.  (It does not.)
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The power structure of America wrote off Sanders as an aberration, and, until recently, didn't take Trump seriously. A respected political insider recently told me most Americans were largely content with the status quo. 'The economy is in good shape,' he said. 'Most Americans are better off than they've been in years.'

Recent economic indicators may be up, but those indicators don't reflect the insecurity most Americans continue to feel, nor the seeming arbitrariness and unfairness they experience. Nor do the major indicators show the linkages many Americans see between wealth and power, stagnant or declining real wages, soaring CEO pay, and the undermining of democracy by big money.

Median family income is lower now than it was 16 years ago, adjusted for inflation. Workers without college degrees - the old working class - have fallen furthest. Most economic gains, meanwhile, have gone to top. These gains have translated into political power to elicit bank bailouts, corporate subsidies, special tax loopholes, favorable trade deals and increasing market power without interference by anti-monopoly enforcement - all of which have further reduced wages and pulled up profits.

Wealth, power and crony capitalism fit together. Americans know a takeover has occurred, and they blame the establishment for it." -- Robert Reich
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't it come out that this fit had his rent paid by some program?

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local​/​rent-is-too-damn-high-candidate-doesnt​-pay-rent/2115623/

He also endorsed Trump in 2016, so that's fun.
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 Up until August of this year I rented a house from a sweet old couple. My rent was never raised in the five years I was there.  Then the sweet old couple died. The kids sold the house to pay off the medical bills. The new owner PROMISED nothing would change. A month later they raised my rent $150 a month. I was on a month to month with the old couple and despite asking twice about it I could not get a new lease from the new people. We just go along with what we got I was told. $150 a month more was still less than it could be so I shrugged my shoulders and paid.

Two weeks later I get hit with a Writ of Quit. Says because the owners want to move in I gotta move out. In the middle of a pandemic. Assholes. They were required to give me two months and either pay  for my move or not charge me for a month.  I went with the month and spent those two months looking for a place to live.  No one but apartment building are renting during a pandemic. I hate apartment buildings. I hate greedy people. I hate my tiny place and my loud stinky neighbors.

I can't wait til covid is over and I can start looking for a place to buy next time.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too High, the Rent is.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
10 years? What the actual fark is even happening?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bought my house 5 years ago and thankful for it every day.

Renting is for suckers. Throwing money into a pit every month. Sucks. I hated it when I had to do that.

Nowadays my mortgage payment is higher than my rent used to be, but it's equity that I'll get back in the end. And even the mortgage interest isn't that bad, since it's tax deductible.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: pastramithemosterotic: austerity101: Our landlord is trying to raise our rent.  In the middle of a pandemic.

Portland passed an updated ordinance earlier this year saying that any landlord who tries to raise rent from September to March has to pay a certain amount to their tenants to help them move if they choose to move out because of the increase.  So of course our landlord is fighting us on that despite him having no legal grounds to do so.  The best part was him saying, "I'm a reasonable landlord"--no "reasonable" landlord raises rent in the middle of a goddamned pandemic, asshole.

Even when you have protections, it's miserable.  Someone really needs to step in at the federal level and strip a massive amount of power away from landlords.

Do you have a signed, notarized lease? That's your best protection against such. If he raises after the lease is up that sucks, but he can't alter it while the lease is valid

He is trying to raise the rent after our lease is up, which he has informally told us he's planning to do.  Doing so requires him to serve us a notice of the rental increase either by mail or handed to us in person (posting alone doesn't count), which he didn't do.  The law entitles us to demand relocation assistance, and we've done so.  He is refusing to pay.  The funds were due to us by the 30th of November--not paying on time incurs an additional penalty.  He is trying to argue that his non-formal informing us of his intention to raise the rent qualifies as proper serving.  (It does not.)


I don't know how easy it might be to relocate in your area, but personally I wouldn't want to live under such a landlord even if I could keep my rent the same

Best of luck to you
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "The power structure of America wrote off Sanders as an aberration, and, until recently, didn't take Trump seriously. A respected political insider recently told me most Americans were largely content with the status quo. 'The economy is in good shape,' he said. 'Most Americans are better off than they've been in years.'

Recent economic indicators may be up, but those indicators don't reflect the insecurity most Americans continue to feel, nor the seeming arbitrariness and unfairness they experience. Nor do the major indicators show the linkages many Americans see between wealth and power, stagnant or declining real wages, soaring CEO pay, and the undermining of democracy by big money.

Median family income is lower now than it was 16 years ago, adjusted for inflation. Workers without college degrees - the old working class - have fallen furthest. Most economic gains, meanwhile, have gone to top. These gains have translated into political power to elicit bank bailouts, corporate subsidies, special tax loopholes, favorable trade deals and increasing market power without interference by anti-monopoly enforcement - all of which have further reduced wages and pulled up profits.

Wealth, power and crony capitalism fit together. Americans know a takeover has occurred, and they blame the establishment for it." -- Robert Reich


sAnDeRs LoSt gEt OvEr iT
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Renting is for suckers.


Buying is for privileged people with money.

I would KILL to own my own house, and it'd probably save me money in the long run, but even if you can afford $X for rent, banks still won't give you a mortgage that would cost $(X/2), because you can't be trusted with money somehow.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: Ten farking years?! Jumped-Up Jesus Sweet Baby Back Ribs On a Platter Christ, I feel old...


I always preferred Jesus H. Christ on a popsicle stick, or Christ on a cracker for something short and sweet.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: Doc Daneeka: Renting is for suckers.

Buying is for privileged people with money.

I would KILL to own my own house, and it'd probably save me money in the long run, but even if you can afford $X for rent, banks still won't give you a mortgage that would cost $(X/2), because you can't be trusted with money somehow.


The current homeownership rate in the US is around 67%.

https://tradingeconomics.com/united-s​t​ates/home-ownership-rate

I mean, it's not like homeowners are some privileged elite minority. It's actually most of the country.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "The power structure of America wrote off Sanders as an aberration, and, until recently, didn't take Trump seriously. A respected political insider recently told me most Americans were largely content with the status quo. 'The economy is in good shape,' he said. 'Most Americans are better off than they've been in years.'

Recent economic indicators may be up, but those indicators don't reflect the insecurity most Americans continue to feel, nor the seeming arbitrariness and unfairness they experience. Nor do the major indicators show the linkages many Americans see between wealth and power, stagnant or declining real wages, soaring CEO pay, and the undermining of democracy by big money.

Median family income is lower now than it was 16 years ago, adjusted for inflation. Workers without college degrees - the old working class - have fallen furthest. Most economic gains, meanwhile, have gone to top. These gains have translated into political power to elicit bank bailouts, corporate subsidies, special tax loopholes, favorable trade deals and increasing market power without interference by anti-monopoly enforcement - all of which have further reduced wages and pulled up profits.

Wealth, power and crony capitalism fit together. Americans know a takeover has occurred, and they blame the establishment for it." -- Robert Reich


Look, it's too soon to talk about making America a better country for the poors. It's also too soon to talk about gun control, healthcare, and anything else that ruffles the feathers of the loud minority whites.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: austerity101: pastramithemosterotic: austerity101: Our landlord is trying to raise our rent.  In the middle of a pandemic.

Portland passed an updated ordinance earlier this year saying that any landlord who tries to raise rent from September to March has to pay a certain amount to their tenants to help them move if they choose to move out because of the increase.  So of course our landlord is fighting us on that despite him having no legal grounds to do so.  The best part was him saying, "I'm a reasonable landlord"--no "reasonable" landlord raises rent in the middle of a goddamned pandemic, asshole.

Even when you have protections, it's miserable.  Someone really needs to step in at the federal level and strip a massive amount of power away from landlords.

Do you have a signed, notarized lease? That's your best protection against such. If he raises after the lease is up that sucks, but he can't alter it while the lease is valid

He is trying to raise the rent after our lease is up, which he has informally told us he's planning to do.  Doing so requires him to serve us a notice of the rental increase either by mail or handed to us in person (posting alone doesn't count), which he didn't do.  The law entitles us to demand relocation assistance, and we've done so.  He is refusing to pay.  The funds were due to us by the 30th of November--not paying on time incurs an additional penalty.  He is trying to argue that his non-formal informing us of his intention to raise the rent qualifies as proper serving.  (It does not.)

I don't know how easy it might be to relocate in your area, but personally I wouldn't want to live under such a landlord even if I could keep my rent the same

Best of luck to you


We have some options!  But we are really counting on those fees to finance our move.  We'll see.  It sucks because I've lived here for over 5 years and the landlord only started becoming a dick once the pandemic hit.  Everything changed at that point, and it feels like he's trying to push us out any way he can.  I used to compliment him as a good landlord, until March, when he began demonstrating that he doesn't give one flying f*ck about us. 

Well, as it stands right now, he technically owes us almost 13 grand for his refusal to pay. We'll see what happens.  This might get dragged out for months.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: austerity101: Doc Daneeka: Renting is for suckers.

Buying is for privileged people with money.

I would KILL to own my own house, and it'd probably save me money in the long run, but even if you can afford $X for rent, banks still won't give you a mortgage that would cost $(X/2), because you can't be trusted with money somehow.

The current homeownership rate in the US is around 67%.

https://tradingeconomics.com/united-st​ates/home-ownership-rate

I mean, it's not like homeowners are some privileged elite minority. It's actually most of the country.


You do realize you can be privileged and still be the majority, right?  I mean, we call them "minorities" for a reason.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Bought my house 5 years ago and thankful for it every day.

Renting is for suckers. Throwing money into a pit every month. Sucks. I hated it when I had to do that.

Nowadays my mortgage payment is higher than my rent used to be, but it's equity that I'll get back in the end. And even the mortgage interest isn't that bad, since it's tax deductible.


I think more and more about buying, but my area (Los Angeles) is getting impossible to buy in, and despite the pandemic, house prices are actually going up.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Update: Rent is too damn high guy Jimmy McMillan's facial hair is no longer so carefully coiffed and he's forgone the leather gloves but the message is still the same
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
