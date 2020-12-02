 Skip to content
 
(Lifehacker)   Fake covid testing sites are real and will take your cash and identity. And possibly satisfy some rather peculiar swab fetishes   (twocents.lifehacker.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was worried about this months ago. A "Free Covid Testing" sign, a tent in a parking lot, swabs and a clipboard with a form where an individual fills in all their personal info, adds a signature, and likely shows (and has recorded) their ID--that's a recipe for deep-dish identity theft.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You telling me the anal swab is fake?
It sure felt real to me.
All 6 times.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Privatizing health care is stupid and always, always, fails to deliver services. Which sounds extreme, but here is a case where fraud is running rampant because privatization farks up standard signs of professional legitimacy that people can interpret. What's also sickening is that Americans are happy to commit this fraud and kill each other for such small sums of money and such inefficient identity theft.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still keeping my parking lot recreational gynecology practice open.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its off middle school property, ok? So the law cant touch me as long as im covered in latex.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: I'm still keeping my parking lot recreational gynecology practice open.


Well obviously.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sticking with my Mammogram testing
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article links to a story from the AARP's magazine, which quotes a "retired police officer" who totally saw through a scam and told the crowd of people that it was a scam and the scammers left and no one was arrested but everyone clapped, and also he got a perfect score bowling.

The AARP's magazine also brings you fun stories like "Hackers may have hacked your toaster and is your bread listening to you now?" and "Bitcoin is a wise investment for Boomers", so I'd take these reports with a huge grain of salt. I think the bigger issue is the AARP telling seniors to avoid testing sites in parking lots since, y'know, that's where many of the legitimate sites are.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: I'm still keeping my parking lot recreational gynecology practice open.


court record:
when i pulled into the parking lot, i knew something was a little off, something smelled fishy but i couldn't put my finger on it. i got the exam and a few days later developed a UTI.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Pinner: I'm still keeping my parking lot recreational gynecology practice open.

court record:
when i pulled into the parking lot, i knew something was a little off, something smelled fishy but i couldn't put my finger on it. i got the exam and a few days later developed a UTI.


I was walking to work through Boston's Downtown Crossing a few years back and there was one of those portable lab vehicles from Mass General with a doctor standing out front drinking a cup of coffee, and a sign that said "Free Prostate Exams". I wagged my finger at him and said "not falling for it this time".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Will also take your clothes, boots, and motorcycle.
 
Slypork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You telling me the anal swab is fake?
It sure felt real to me.
All 6 times.


It was also the thickest Q-tip I every felt.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pinner: I'm still keeping my parking lot recreational gynecology practice open.


I thought you were more professional than that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That is why I only get tested at the Department of Health.  Lately it has been a health employee assisted by some NM Air National Guard security force people.  The health person does the lobotomies, the security force people get names and confirmation codes from the state online registration system from the drivers.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So this wouldn't be a story for someone vaccinated?

Nevermind I'll just go ahead and be afraid anyway.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think I might have gotten scammed. Wife thought she might have been exposed, so we went to a testing place that had been set up on at a truck stop.
I didn't think the testers would be wearing blue jeans and a Garth Brooks T shirt, but they assured me it was fine.  I really got suspicious when they said they had to test vaginally since they had been doing nose swabs all this time, but they said it was the newest thing.  Now why the tester had to use his penis is beyond me, but as he said "I'm the one that went to that there med-i-cal school, not you."
Anyway he said he didn't have covid and sent us on our way. I haven't seen any unexplained charges, but my has gone back for testing 4 more times now.  I guess you can't be too safe.
 
