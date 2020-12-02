 Skip to content
(Whiskey Riff)   "Umm yeah, so there is a bear eating a deer in my backyard?" "Sir, this is Colorado"   (whiskeyriff.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a wasted opportunity. The family could have bagged a fresh deer and a fresh bear at the same time!
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea a deer could even make that sound.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes the neighborhood.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live in the Springs and saw deer and bear in my back yard all the time. Would have to throw rocks at the dumpster to scare of the bears before they tipped it over and made a mess. Got chased a couple of times, but I did not go to far from the door.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo ... I'm not the only one who, at first, didn't think the bear was 'mauling' the deer, right?

Guys? Hellooo ...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they're making beers...
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not watching. Bears may be powerful predators, but it's well known to be a slow, agonizing way for anyone or anything to die.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the ultimate NIMBY...

"Hey! Nature, stop eating Nature in my back yard! CALL SOMEBODY!"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their kids got a life lesson upfront
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Sooo ... I'm not the only one who, at first, didn't think the bear was 'mauling' the deer, right?

Guys? Hellooo ...


I've heard that bears maul dears like that in prison. But, no, seriously, if you've hunted, the second you hear that scream, you know exactly what it is (and, most likely, that you've farked up and you're about to go on a 'I'm very sorry' run to kill the damned thing as quickly as you can, to end the suffering of your shiatty shot...)
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah..I don't need to see that.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Call somebody!"

LOL, you wanted to live closer to nature, you got it.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: I had no idea a deer could even make that sound.


Hell, I'm pretty sure *I* would make that sound if a bear was eating me alive.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Their kids got a life lesson upfront


There are only 2 kinds of people in life, Deers and Bears. Which one of the 2 do you want to be?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In nature, there is no right or wrong, only actions and consequences.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2015
Rare moment caught on camera as bear mauls deer in Colorado backyard - TomoNews
Youtube 29smom7jvZI
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go bears!

I have 50+ vultures finishing off a deer they worked over pretty well yesterday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Sooo ... I'm not the only one who, at first, didn't think the bear was 'mauling' the deer, right?

Guys? Hellooo ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That didn't seem like a particularly large bear.  I mean, I guess it was big/strong enough to kill the deer; but I'd expect something larger to go after deer.  I don't know.  *shrug*
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: 2015
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/29smom7j​vZI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The article does say that within the first paragraph, mind you, that "this video went viral back in 2015, but is making the rounds once again on the interwebs."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm not watching that
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Sooo ... I'm not the only one who, at first, didn't think the bear was 'mauling' the deer, right?

Guys? Hellooo ...

[Fark user image image 272x185]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Dang it, didn't work.

No tears...only dreams.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I met a bear by Twin Sisters mp3
Youtube 8iMuPMxUsck
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Call somebody"

That's rude to make a call while someone is eating.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I used to live in the Springs and saw deer and bear in my back yard all the time. Would have to throw rocks at the dumpster to scare of the bears before they tipped it over and made a mess. Got chased a couple of times, but I did not go to far from the door.


I had a chase a bear out of under my deck a few years back. I still have a pic somewhere. I see them constantly but am right next to garden of the gods where they live. We had a new neighbor move in and was upset that the city wouldn't "clean up" a mountain lion kill in a nearby field. They don't seem to get that nature is going to take care of that, as it should.

I've also had a bobcat wander directly behind me while doing yard work and
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB: My parents decided our little house in the city sucked and bought a great big house in the woods, just as my brother and I were getting ready to go to college.

I woke up in the middle of the night to my dad pacing up and down the hall with the cordless phone.

"What's going on, dad?"

"Some drunken asshole is in our backyard saying, 'Who' and I'm thinking about calling the police."

Then I heard it too.

"Dad... that's an owl."

/bonus points: he's an Eagle Scout
//my mom was dying laughing
///to be completely fair he was also on some interesting medication
 
ar393
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
sucks because one would want to put the deer out of its misery quickly, but the shot would scare off the bear....and then you've just wasted a deer for no reason.

all the nature docs use a nice soothing voiceover instead of what nature actually sounds like.
 
Burchill
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, I'm glad I watched that.

/spoiler, I'm not.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also - does Colorado Springs have suburbs? I never consider us as big enough for that.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn,  nature
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Umm yeah, so there is a bear eating a deer in my backyard?" "Are you asking me or telling me, you ignorant fark?"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Bare Necessities [Jungle Book]
Youtube 5dhSdnDb3tk
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My BIL bought a house next to the forest preserves in suburban Cook County, IL. They regularly saw deer walking through their backyard. One winter morning my SIL heard her 6 year old daughter say, "Mommy, those dogs are being mean to the deer." It was a pack of coyote chasing and attacking a doe. There was blood and guts all across the snow. My nieces were horrified. My 8 year old nephew, on the other hand...
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"What?  Yes, I know this is Colorado.  I just thought you guys might be interested in first dibs on the video."

"Jerks."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
See now most bears would have simply gone in dry.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: "Umm yeah, so there is a bear eating a deer in my backyard?" "Are you asking me or telling me, you ignorant fark?"


No no.  That's the thing they do?  Where they sound like 12-year-old girls?  And for some reason, they raise pitch at the end of their sentences?  Until they come to an end."

/ my totally hot HR bimbo speaks this way
/ and I mean "HR bimbo" in the "totally unmisogynistic I have respect for woman" kind of way
/ seriously, though, listening to her is like listening to nails on a chalkboard
/ totally hot, though
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sometimes a cat jumps on my car and leaves footprints.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Also - does Colorado Springs have suburbs? I never consider us as big enough for that.


We are pretty much just sprawl, but population wise COS (and El Paso County) is really no slouch. what are we up to, 600,000+ now?

In any case, I wonder when this happened because looking at the article, there hasn't been anywhere around here that damn green for a couple months.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Call somebody!"


beep boop beep beep boop.

"Hello, Mutual of Omaha?"
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We are detached and removed from nature. Most of humanity knows how to exploit nature and very few have any respect or know how to protect it.  It is a loss to nature and humanity.  Without nature thriving we are nothing.  Nature can be cruel.  For several years I had rabbits coming during winter to graze in the vegetable garden.  We loved seeing them and then a hawk showed up.  Now there are no bunnies.  Even in the summer a raptor would show up and land on my laundry line, looking around and few minutes later take off.  My cat unfortunately would bring birds to the door as a gift I presume.  Next cat I get will be indoor kitty.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Really? I thought it was an Arby's.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had a possum get in my house through an old stove vent bla bla bla anyway I am freaking out. The little f*cker is hissing and STINKS to high heaven but was totally unbothered.  Filthy little beast.  I am on the phone to 911 saying send that f*cking halftrack and the SWAT team. Nope. No help. F the Police.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: duckpoopy: "Umm yeah, so there is a bear eating a deer in my backyard?" "Are you asking me or telling me, you ignorant fark?"

No no.  That's the thing they do?  Where they sound like 12-year-old girls?  And for some reason, they raise pitch at the end of their sentences?  Until they come to an end."

/ my totally hot HR bimbo speaks this way
/ and I mean "HR bimbo" in the "totally unmisogynistic I have respect for woman" kind of way
/ seriously, though, listening to her is like listening to nails on a chalkboard
/ totally hot, though


Unfortunately for me, I read all of that in her voice.

//Nothing more annoYING
 
v2micca
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus, the sound that deer is making.  I know it is just the course of nature and all of that.  But if it was happening in my back yard, and I heard that deer making that noise, I would intervene.  I wouldn't just sit there filming it.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Call me when the buffalo return.
 
fatkang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
June 16, 2020
Youtube tlbhdKgo6Fo
Maryland bears are more laid back and settle for my trash.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ar393: sucks because one would want to put the deer out of its misery quickly, but the shot would scare off the bear....and then you've just wasted a deer for no reason.


Wasted what? You just scored fresh venison that the bear chased right into your back yard.
 
fatkang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatkang: [YouTube video: June 16, 2020]Maryland bears are more laid back and settle for my trash.


Sigh thats not the right video!
 
fatkang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Giant Trash Panda
Youtube DTG58HSU8Ds
 
