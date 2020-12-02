 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Twitter typo of the year goes to analytical chemist, Dr. Joanna Ellis. Come collect your prize   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slip of the tongue.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so she's gonna go down that road?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one really caught her with her pants down.  It will certainly take a cunning linguist to get her out of this tight spot.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe typo.  Maybe not.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
\
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you give benefits to your friends? Good on you, Doc.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Maybe typo.  Maybe not.


Yeah, reading through her feed, it's obvious this was a planned "typo."

I'm sorry to say this, but a bit of an attention whore, frankly.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine is here, she'll be dining at the Y again in no time.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ME TOO LESBIAN LADY, ME TOO.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: dionysusaur: Maybe typo.  Maybe not.

Yeah, reading through her feed, it's obvious this was a planned "typo."

I'm sorry to say this, but a bit of an attention whore, frankly.


I am shocked! I mean, she had that correction ready to go in less than a minute. It would've taken the same amount of time to delete the old tweet and send it again corrected.

But then she wouldn't get attention...

This is shocking to me.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this pandemic, I miss bowling with my friends
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: fark this pandemic, I miss bowling with my friends



*blowing my friends
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice that young people, even doctors and politicians, are much more apt to use casual swearing in official communications.  We need to get rid of the Fark filter as we are probably showing our age by being prudes.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a cunning linguist.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's the problem with Twitter, the character limits make you leave out some words.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I notice that young people, even doctors and politicians, are much more apt to use casual swearing in official communications.  We need to get rid of the Fark filter as we are probably showing our age by being prudes.


It's not Fark's issue. It's the prudish workplace filters. Until workplaces stop blocking sites for naughty words, you won't see the Fark filter go anywhere.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think they call that a Freudian slit
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was it though?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Christmas list:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I notice that young people, even doctors and politicians, are much more apt to use casual swearing in official communications.  We need to get rid of the Fark filter as we are probably showing our age by being prudes.


You could always just post on Twitter instead.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The joke's on her.
They're not really her friends.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I notice that young people, even doctors and politicians, are much more apt to use casual swearing in official communications.  We need to get rid of the Fark filter as we are probably showing our age by being prudes.


That's some forking bullshirt right there.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Out-freaking-standing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
Anayalator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

no1curr: fark this pandemic, I miss bowling with my friends


FTFY
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, these pandemic has really increased my cop porn habit.
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait! Pop corn!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dr. Joanna, just sayin', I'm free for lunch today. And sausage is the special of the of the day!
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Christmas list:
[Fark user image image 425x283]


What you did there, I see it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Christmas list:
[Fark user image 425x283]


Nice.
I like this one:
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

More info here.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Dr. Joanna, just sayin', I'm free for lunch today. And sausage is the special of the of the day!


That's adorable, but it seems she prefers the menu at Arby's.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I notice that young people, even doctors and politicians, are much more apt to use casual swearing in official communications.  We need to get rid of the Fark filter as we are probably showing our age by being prudes.


Fark, where you're welcome to support prison rape, but don't you dare say the F word!
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I notice that young people, even doctors and politicians, are much more apt to use casual swearing in official communications.  We need to get rid of the Fark filter as we are probably showing our age by being prudes.


Nah. The Fark filter is a tradition. You won't take this away from us!
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Freudian slip is when you say one thing but mean a mother.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

no1curr: no1curr: fark this pandemic, I miss bowling with my friends


*blowing my friends


Hey buddy.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Chicka chicka bow bow!
 
