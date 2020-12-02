 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Alabama's Jackson Lake Island, the setting for the town of Spectre in Tim Burton's movie Big Fish, is now facing rash of baby goat kidnapings by tourists   (al.com) divider line
10
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet they were all wearing shoes, too.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really interesting place to visit, just a few minutes off I-65. They have regular campsites and the entire (slowly rotting) set is still intact and makes for some cool photo settings.

Oh, and the goats. My god, the goats...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tourist Goat Kidnapping" is the name of my Crazyhorse/Marilyn Manson mashup band.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How sad. I have goats (four-legged lawnmowers, but still pets), and all the females we've had have been excellent mothers. They would start screaming and calling if the kid got out of sight, usually because we were checking them out. Or playing with them. Kids are ridiculously adorable and bouncy.

People suck.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The travel and tourism industry is an evil, narcissistic invention for people who want to make their friends jealous with the most pointless, extravagant displays  of conspicuous consumption that someone else can think up.

Enjoy your vacation.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: The travel and tourism industry is an evil, narcissistic invention for people who want to make their friends jealous with the most pointless, extravagant displays  of conspicuous consumption that someone else can think up.

Enjoy your vacation.


Username checks out
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: The travel and tourism industry Social media is an evil, narcissistic invention for people who want to make their friends jealous with the most pointless, extravagant displays  of conspicuous consumption that someone else can think up.



FTFY
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If the kidnappers are found, have them tried.  And if found guilty, part of the punishment should be that they are strapped to the ground, and goats are to shiat in their mouth and face for 24 hours.  Stream in all on youtube, in 4k.  I bet people stop kidnapping if they know that the punishment includes a whole day of cleavland steamers to the face from goats.  Dozens of goats.  and water sports.  Make people fear kidnapping.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Residents  plan to discuss the missing goats next week at the annual Jackson Lake Island Gyro Picnic.
 
cravak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My friend in Kentucky told me that goat baby's kids I guess go for thousands of dollars, idgaf. If you steal it know how to take care of it so it doesn't die, if you don't know don't steal it, this family has been very nice far nicer then I would be, if it was my island no more visitors allowed and I would be prosecuting the thief not thinking about it.  Animals may have price tags. But that doesn't mean it gives anyone the right to mistreat them.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.