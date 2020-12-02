 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Blue side up, green side down, guys   (local10.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

1417 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I always thought it was red, right, returning
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if you're over the ocean?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any plane landing you get to walk away from is a good plane landing.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pembroke Pines sounds like a runner up for Brokeback Mountain, but who's to judge these days.  I'm thinking of becoming trans-Sylvania myself next Halloween.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Any plane landing you get to walk away from is a good plane landing.


Any one you can use the plane again is outstanding.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"on its roof" ? Why not just say the plane landed upside-down?

I didn't know planes had a "roof"
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably crashed 'on porpoise'
https://www.boldmethod.com/blog/2014/​0​1/the-danger-of-porpoise-landings/

/I'm here year round
//I'll let myself out
///Rule of three
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cut the blue wire.

/or is it the red?
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phillips said. "I was thinking, something is going to explode, so I was like, let me back up a little bit."

Ah, the old Hollywood myth that any crash is going to end in a fiery inferno.
Hey,... they might be ok...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the pilot disoriented or dumb?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Push the stick forward, the houses get bigger.
Pull the stick back, the houses get smaller.
Pull the stick back too far, the houses get bigger again.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alicechaos: Was the pilot disoriented or dumb?


The pilot probably attempted an emergency landing with the plane oriented normally and it flipped over after hitting something on the ground.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting it to be a plane from F.I.T.

/Class of 88
//They call it Florida Tech now
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: Push the stick forward, the houses get bigger.
Pull the stick back, the houses get smaller.
Pull the stick back too far, the houses get bigger again.


That's what she said.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good landing. Not a great one.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Push the stick forward, the houses get bigger.
Pull the stick back, the houses get smaller.
Pull the stick back too far, the houses get bigger again.


Take offs are optional.  Landings are mandatory.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

alicechaos: Was the pilot disoriented or dumb?


I don't think they actually landed upside down. I think they rolled over, possibly after a hard off-runway landing. Airplane landing gear are pretty tiny compared to the size of the plane and so tend to sink into soft ground.

As for why they landed off runway, matching video landmarks to a google maps view of the airport that is pretty close to the threshold of the 28R runway. Might have stalled on base to final turn or the final approach. It is really pretty easy to do if you get distracted. That phase of flight is where about 50% of accidents occur.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"Hmm odd. This seems to be the opposite of what I'm seeing"
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How the hell do you land on the planes roof. Isnt that a crash?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Piper Traumahawk. As we used to call them.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alicechaos: Was the pilot disoriented or dumb?


I revise me previous statement to dumb.

From another article: "The plane reported engine problems shortly after takeoff and the pilot tried to turn around when it fell."

It is a cardinal rule that you do not try to turn the plane around, because you won't make it, and you will stall.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If there's grass on the field...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.