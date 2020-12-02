 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mashable)   Aliens are stealing our phalluses   (mashable.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

804 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the Utah monolith wasn't as good of a dildo as they hoped.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where would wood wander I wonder??
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Serve Mankind, they can have allthe dildoes.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Termites thinking they were Cockroaches.

THEY ATE THE BIG WOODY.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a good episode of Futurama. Not as good as the single female lawyer, but good enough.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention what they're doing to the soil.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Service Man
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Not to mention what they're doing to the soil.


Um...what are hey doing to the soil? Nobody tells me anything.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might want to check with the local beavers.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm Abraham Lincoln, and I approve this headline." -some dildo philosopher
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I took this at Arches Natl Park the other day.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Achtung! Mein wiener!"

That was an impressive number of dick synonyms in that article. It had more peens than a hammer factory. More wangs than a Chinese phone book.
 
InflamedGonads
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, with its secretive and unceremonious removal over the weekend, Germany's big dick is now permanently closed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is vagina cave still open?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's merely been transgendered. Nothing to see here ....
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
the80smovieclub.co.ukView Full Size

To be honest I'd let her steal my phallus.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, detachable penis.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.