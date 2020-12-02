 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   World's biggest iceberg fraying at the edges, what with the layoffs and virtual school and general isolation   (bbc.com) divider line
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone warn the Titanic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And for once, it is not the size of Manhatten or Rhode Island. It is the size of Delaware!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
dogs and cats living together...
 
wantingout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Prob has COVID
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And Trump rolled back some of the ecological and antipollution laws. Probably because of that big coal baron that was getting p$$ed that his business was slowly dropping as more and more people turned to things other than dirty coal.
 
