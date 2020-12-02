 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Children mistakenly given hair restorer for upset stomachs, begin turning into werewolves   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would anyone create a hair restorer for upset stomachs?    Seems that the hairballs would cause more problems.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funfact: Minoxidil started life as a general vasodilator and has applications for heart and vascular issues. The topical hair growth aspect is just a side effect that became its main application.

To say I doubt this story is completely accurate and truthful is a wee understatement.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, this is how you become a werewolf:

Beavis and Butt Head Hobo Bite
Youtube Ds6APi8LeAI
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In other news, Trump is checking details of extradition treaty with Spain.
 
Unreasonable
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Harvey Korman was unavailable for comment...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"SUP BRO?"
southpark-online.nlView Full Size
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow... that's pretty heft hair growth.  Man did that pharmacy screw up.
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Phenomenal headline, subby.
Got a chuckle out of me.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty fascinating.  I had no idea minoxidil worked if taken internally like that.

Part of me wants to try it just to see what happens. But I'm already a pretty hairy guy, so I'd probably end up with a pelt.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Teen Wolf/Doc Hollywood crossover confirmed
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Why would anyone create a hair restorer for upset stomachs?    Seems that the hairballs would cause more problems.


Bezoars are rare and highly sought after by a certain set of arcane practitioners.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Funfact: Minoxidil started life as a general vasodilator and has applications for heart and vascular issues. The topical hair growth aspect is just a side effect that became its main application.

To say I doubt this story is completely accurate and truthful is a wee understatement.


Those are some pretty hairy kids though. Well, that's what she said.

HeartBurnKid: That's actually pretty fascinating.  I had no idea minoxidil worked if taken internally like that.

Part of me wants to try it just to see what happens. But I'm already a pretty hairy guy, so I'd probably end up with a pelt.


I'm surprised it worked that well. Holy shiat that stuff is effective!

Oh, BTW...here's the real kicker...

In its naturally occurring form, hypertrichosis is a disease that has no cure, but it is unclear whether it will be possible to reverse the effects of the drug on the Spanish children.

Damn. Sucks for those kids.
 
