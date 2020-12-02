 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Sad: Bowling alley manager in MD beaten by patrons after he ejects them for not wearing masks. MD Farkers nod knowingly: Glen Burnie, MD   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
42
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1385 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 11:37 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glen Burnie, MD? What is he a doctor in?
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh yeah. Glen Burnie, Hon. Across and down Ritchie Highway from the Honey Bee diner. That's kind of a strange area I always thought.  Lots of car dealerships and kind of a strip mall wasteland. I bowled in a league there one year.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen worse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a whore once in Wilmington. She had a glass eye... used to take it out and wink people off for a dollar.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Glen Burnie, MD? What is he a doctor in?


He was Marcus Welby's understudy.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting harder and harder not to just wall that country off and let their god sort them out.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckwebb: Oh yeah. Glen Burnie, Hon. Across and down Ritchie Highway from the Honey Bee diner. That's kind of a strange area I always thought.  Lots of car dealerships and kind of a strip mall wasteland. I bowled in a league there one year.



this picture is nearly peak Glen Burnie:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a mythical land that time forgot where van murals are still pretty Rad and 'Zep is just about to go onstage at Hammerjacks

But this is a close second:
baltimoresun.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time for new glasses because I read 'beaten by patrons' as 'eaten by raptors'.

Which I admit would make the whole thing much more interesting instead of just rage-inducing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a well-known Trumper region?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Nods knowingly
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years ago, Mrs Samurai and I went to Glen Burnie for her nephew's Eagle Scout ceremony.  The same weekend as the Mayweather-McGregor fight.  The hotel we stayed in shared a parking lot with a bar/night club showing the fight.

We woke up around 3 AM to ambulance and police sirens.  Someone had gotten stabbed, staggered across the parking lot, and bled all over the front door of the hotel.  And managed to smear blood on the side of our car in the process.

/the hotel paid for us to take it to a car wash
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Is this a well-known Trumper region?


You know the blue collar parts of Baltimore?  The places where the few remaining stevedores and steelworkers live?

Glen Burnie is where the people live who think that part of Baltimore is too snobby and high-falutin'
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glen Burnie?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flaming bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a typical day in Meth Burnie. Got it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking grow up people, ~1.5 million people are dead from this.
Get your heads out of the real fake news, ffs.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were warned not to mess with the Jesus

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little confused... at what point did there need to be a reason that someone got beat up in Glen Burnie?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Glen Burnie, MD? What is he a doctor in?


PHD in Applied Physics. Minored in Percussion Theory?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: You know the blue collar parts of Baltimore? The places where the few remaining stevedores and steelworkers live?

Glen Burnie is where the people live who think that part of Baltimore is too snobby and high-falutin'


And Pasadena is where people moved to be higher-class low-class than Glen Burnie.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736
Glen Burnie, MD? What is he a doctor in?

With a name like "Burnie,' my guess is GI.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why local restaurants decided to close instead of abiding by the new restrictions. A manager was interviewed and simply stated "We aren't the police".
 
CipollinaFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Begoggle: Is this a well-known Trumper region?

You know the blue collar parts of Baltimore?  The places where the few remaining stevedores and steelworkers live?

Glen Burnie is where the people live who think that part of Baltimore is too snobby and high-falutin'


It's better than the Water Trash of Dundalk.
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: buckwebb: Oh yeah. Glen Burnie, Hon. Across and down Ritchie Highway from the Honey Bee diner. That's kind of a strange area I always thought.  Lots of car dealerships and kind of a strip mall wasteland. I bowled in a league there one year.


this picture is nearly peak Glen Burnie:
[Fark user image image 201x251]

It's a mythical land that time forgot where van murals are still pretty Rad and 'Zep is just about to go onstage at Hammerjacks

But this is a close second:
[baltimoresun.com image 850x566]


Hammerjacks - now that brings back memories of music, beer and big hair. 

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FiendishFellow05 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size



Video of the crime:

Shakes the Clown - White Powdery Beef
Youtube DZhk4KgY_QU
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presumably at least one of them paid with a credit card.  That should be pretty easy to trace.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home of the Maryland DMV?

My surprised face.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: buckwebb: Oh yeah. Glen Burnie, Hon. Across and down Ritchie Highway from the Honey Bee diner. That's kind of a strange area I always thought.  Lots of car dealerships and kind of a strip mall wasteland. I bowled in a league there one year.


this picture is nearly peak Glen Burnie:
[Fark user image image 201x251]

It's a mythical land that time forgot where van murals are still pretty Rad and 'Zep is just about to go onstage at Hammerjacks

But this is a close second:
[baltimoresun.com image 850x566]


Ha, I've been to Hammerjacks back when I was a younger man. I find no errors in your post.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Is this a well-known Trumper region?


Likely.  It's kind of a wasteland between Severna Park, Arnold, Pasadena in the south and South Baltimore in the North. Lots of blue collars and women with big hair. Pretty laid back as far as "social norms", and on the wild side.
Or when I lived there it was like that. My son dated a Glen Burnie big-hair girl for a while and we got a real eye-opening view of her life in Glen Burnie. It was a little depressing to see close up.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: A few years ago, Mrs Samurai and I went to Glen Burnie for her nephew's Eagle Scout ceremony.  The same weekend as the Mayweather-McGregor fight.  The hotel we stayed in shared a parking lot with a bar/night club showing the fight.

We woke up around 3 AM to ambulance and police sirens.  Someone had gotten stabbed, staggered across the parking lot, and bled all over the front door of the hotel.  And managed to smear blood on the side of our car in the process.

/the hotel paid for us to take it to a car wash


Are you kidding me?  I'd clear coat that blood smear and have it as a badge of honor on my vehicle
 
LindenFark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can they possibly imagine this is justified? Being asked to wear a mask is such an attack on them that piling on this guy is a proportional response?

They have to know they are evil, right? And just enjoying it?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I expect this will not be the last of this type of event for the foreseeable future - there or anywhere else.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Can they possibly imagine this is justified? Being asked to wear a mask is such an attack on them that piling on this guy is a proportional response?

They have to know they are evil, right? And just enjoying it?


You think 74 million people voted for Trump just for shiats and giggles?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buckwebb: Oh yeah. Glen Burnie, Hon. Across and down Ritchie Highway from the Honey Bee diner. That's kind of a strange area I always thought.  Lots of car dealerships and kind of a strip mall wasteland. I bowled in a league there one year.


Yeah, I'm getting a kick out of this thread, especially after guessing where in Glen Burnie.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.  Simple.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I like how I can go to a grocery store and everyone will be wearing a mask and nobody gets beat up. I haven't been able to travel in eight months, so it's not clear - are people literally beating people because they want the freedom to spread Covid-19 without restriction?

Like, everyone's calm, then someone walks in the door without wearing a mask, then someone says "hey, you need to wear a mask," and then the maskless people just start punching? Are we basically living with savages?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Magorn: buckwebb: Oh yeah. Glen Burnie, Hon. Across and down Ritchie Highway from the Honey Bee diner. That's kind of a strange area I always thought.  Lots of car dealerships and kind of a strip mall wasteland. I bowled in a league there one year.


this picture is nearly peak Glen Burnie:
[Fark user image image 201x251]

It's a mythical land that time forgot where van murals are still pretty Rad and 'Zep is just about to go onstage at Hammerjacks

But this is a close second:
[baltimoresun.com image 850x566]

Ha, I've been to Hammerjacks back when I was a younger man. I find no errors in your post.


I grew up in a town that was about halfway between DC and Baltimore in the 80's. There was a vast and unbridgeable cultural divide between the kids I knew who were drawn to Hammerjacks on the weekends and those that went to the 9:30 Club in DC, but it was almost always one or t'other
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Magorn: buckwebb: Oh yeah. Glen Burnie, Hon. Across and down Ritchie Highway from the Honey Bee diner. That's kind of a strange area I always thought.  Lots of car dealerships and kind of a strip mall wasteland. I bowled in a league there one year.


this picture is nearly peak Glen Burnie:
[Fark user image image 201x251]


that picture is nearly peak glenn danzig.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Glen Dirty!

/used to work in Severna Park
 
Astorix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least it's not Thurmont.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

madgonad: LindenFark: Can they possibly imagine this is justified? Being asked to wear a mask is such an attack on them that piling on this guy is a proportional response?

They have to know they are evil, right? And just enjoying it?

You think 74 million people voted for Trump just for shiats and giggles?


You think the people who beat the manager up were Trump supporters? Lol if that were the case we'd be hearing all about it in the article. Since when does [insert Fark favorite news site] skip the opportunity to vilify a Trump-tard?
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: madgonad: LindenFark: Can they possibly imagine this is justified? Being asked to wear a mask is such an attack on them that piling on this guy is a proportional response?

They have to know they are evil, right? And just enjoying it?

You think 74 million people voted for Trump just for shiats and giggles?

You think the people who beat the manager up were Trump supporters? Lol if that were the case we'd be hearing all about it in the article. Since when does [insert Fark favorite news site] skip the opportunity to vilify a Trump-tard?


They weren't caught yet, according to the article.  So we can only guess.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Astorix: At least it's not Thurmont.


My dad used to have a friend in the 80's  who lived up their with a couple dozen acres, and we used to go out into the woods at the edge of his property to plink cans with a variety of rifles and pistols...at least we did until the day a bunch of heavily armed men in Ghillie suits came walking through those woods and politely but emphatically asked us not to ever do that again.   It seems that although it was advertised, My dad's friend's property bordered one edge of Camp David, and they'd just installed gunshot sensors around the perimeter and ..well
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.