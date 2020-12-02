 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Who could POSSIBLY have an issue with a Halloween-themed Nativity set?   (thefirsthalloween.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have some neighbors who do an epic Halloween setup, with heavily decorated plywood on the front of their house, wire-framed haunted house tunnels, you name it. Right now they're transitioning most of the same setup to Christmas, so there's always about a month where they have elements of both at the same time, and it is epic.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pagans who don't think their particular brand of spooks and voodoo are pagan.
They think they believe in the one, true bullshiat.
Everyone else's bullshiat is a lie.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas keeps encroaching on earlier holidays, it has to expect those holidays to fight back.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Away in a mangler, no crib for a bed
The zombie Lord Jesus is raised from the dead...
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is cute and funny, but since regular Halloween rustles the jimmies of evangelicals I expect Muslim-extremist levels of outrage over this from Christian right.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry atheists who want to ban religious symbols from Halloween.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but but but the war on my stolen holiday cannot stand!"
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Got any pics?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of farking amateurs...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rosemary's baby in the crib?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nothing can possibli go wrong
Youtube 7trn91xkJ0w
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nativity set is made up of old sit-com characters- The Golden Girls are the Wise Men, the cast of MASH are the shepherds, the Brady Bunch are the animals and the cast of Three's Company are the holy family (Jack is the baby Jesus and the Chrissy and Janet are Mary and Joseph). Mr. Belvedire is the angel. And, for no particular reason, Red Foxx is just there in the background hang out clutching at his heart pretending to have a heart attack.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heartless Grinches that don't believe "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a Christmas time  movie, and not just Halloween, that's who.

/I collect unusual Nativity scenes.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy down the street in my old neighborhood used to have one of these. Never knew if he was serious, or just trolling.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=A3Faa5h​H​xBU
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might have a thing or two to say...

d2rd7etdn93tqb.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gargoyles were created by churches so that one isn't too far off from an Angel...

/no werewolf shepard?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll tell ya who...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Says you- the omniscient, omnipotent expert of bull shiat?

Thanks for that! I once was lost, but now am found. Was blind, but now I see!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
cdn.thingiverse.comView Full Size


I like the dinosaur themed ones.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Onion was way ahead of you, subby.

'Take This Grape For It Is The Witch's Eye, Take This Spaghetti For It Is The Witch's Brain,' Says Pope Francis During Halloween-Themed Communion
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

That zombie one is farking hysterical!
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After the Xtians helped to give us donald the Impeached, I think we can safely not give a wet fart what those psychotics think about anything.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CSB- I got one of my in-laws this set, which I love for one specific detail. See if you can spot the issue:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hint: Something About Mary
//wouldn't change a thing about it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Is that scrimshaw from a narwhal tusk or white rhino horn?
 
btraz70
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

That 1st picture made me feel all sorts of dirty...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

User Name most definitely checks out.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well... I mean... There is the Holy Spirit to think about.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It's hard to tell by sight, but I think it's from the rare Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

You could probably find Pops to do the whole thing. I know there's a Redd Foxx. lol
 
