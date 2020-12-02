 Skip to content
 
(Gothamist)   Video of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the longest in NYC, "breathing" after it was shut down Monday due to high winds   (gothamist.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the Tacoma Narrows bridge.

Of course, there is no chance that the Verrazzano bridge will fail, because all the construction projects around New York and New Jersey are built and inspected by professionals who never cut corners in any way whatsoever.


Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapse
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is, in fact, video of the bridge performing exactly as its supposed to in those conditions. But yeah, I wouldn't want to be on it when that's happening.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a porn video.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know what would make that article more interesting? Information... Not how it reminds of the author of Videodrome.

What was the wind speed?

You're not going to find out by reading that article.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Those guys are all corrupt.  They're not honorable and noble like us out here in Slapdick, Iowa.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

of course.  they're despicable immigrants.
you're a real american.

/get a rope
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is, in fact, video of the bridge performing exactly as its supposed to in those conditions. But yeah, I wouldn't want to be on it when that's happening.


You're right. But "functioning correctly to prevent failure" doesn't mean "safe to drive on". Closing it is the right call. I wouldn't want to be driving 40 tons of semi-trailer (or an empty semi, for that matter) across a heaving, shifting road surface.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sounds like a porn video.


You need to spice up your porn collection.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Please let me know, to what it is that you are referring?

/ I'll just be over here, reading the complimentary newspaper.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Destructor: You know what would make that article more interesting? Information... Not how it reminds of the author of Videodrome.

What was the wind speed?

You're not going to find out by reading that article.


How much did you pay to read the article?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My favorite sinusoidal wave propagation flick from physics.  You see a bridge.  I see a sine wave trying to break free.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The union made sure it was built strong.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Of course, the fact that the suspension bridge is acting in this way is completely normal-this is how they've supposed to respond in extreme conditions, as opposed to more rigid structures."

Then why shut it down? Just put up a sign telling drivers, "Don't worry, be happy!"
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Destructor: You know what would make that article more interesting? Information... Not how it reminds of the author of Videodrome.

What was the wind speed?

You're not going to find out by reading that article.

No Information! Only Sensation! you forget what society you live in?
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: NewportBarGuy: Sounds like a porn video.

You need to spice up your porn collection.


he's been watching that Lad / Gran only fans channel.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not going to twitster. Ukfay uyay.
 
