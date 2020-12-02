 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   So if subby is reading this right, bloomers, bustles, and dimity pantalets are coming back   (nytimes.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay bloomer.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they do, I won't get my pantalets in a bind
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they need underwear for if they're always in front of the stove anyway?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
subby, you should get a HOTY nomination for that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Their underwear fits tightly but with some stretch, not unlike shapewear, if shapewear had a pad sewn into the crotch between two thick layers of cotton; converting to the underwear seems easiest for those who already rely on pads. There are a few different cuts, including high-rise and bikini. They're all black, except for two gray junior-size styles. After a day of wear, the product is rinsed in the sink and wrung out, then laundered or hand-washed. Sizes go up to 3X, although the company expects that by the holidays, they will go up to 6X.

So the skirt has to walk with Aunt Flo in her panties all day?  Like the dames I know need another reason to wail on me 17 days out of the month.

Yeah I heard the myth about it being a week.  I got the bruises to disprove that
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

1funguy: What do they need underwear for if they're always in front of the stove anyway?


For cooking bacon?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
JFC subby, I'm eating. I *was* eating, that is...
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So they copied Thinx?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thank you for the reminder to be grateful my uterus is on specimen slides somewhere.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark always is teaching me new esoteric words I'll never use

Dimity: a hard-wearing, sheer cotton fabric woven with raised stripes or checks.
Pantalets: long underpants with a frill at the bottom of each leg, worn by women and girls in the 19th century.

LewDux: [Fark user image 341x512]

Fark user imageView Full Size
Stahp! I can only get so erect!
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: 1funguy: What do they need underwear for if they're always in front of the stove anyway?

For cooking bacon?


Good point.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

berylman: LewDux: [Fark user image 341x512]
[Fark user image 194x259] Stahp! I can only get so erect!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
montypython.comView Full Size
 
