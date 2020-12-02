 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Come have a drink at the bar pretending to be a church to beat Covid rules. Dios mio   (theguardian.com) divider line
615 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 10:20 PM



26 Comments
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come for the drinks, stay for the Ketamine-Propofol drip after!

namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lord I really hate people these days. Not all of them, just the selfish twunts who don't care who they kill as long as their life is not negatively impacted in the slightest.

F*ck them. F*ck them all.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem with mob justice against asshats like this is that the people who would make up the mob are smart enough not to congregate together these days.

So someone's going to have to step up & by themselves smash his kneecaps when he takes the night's trash out to the dumpster after the 'church' closes for the night.  The mob tarring & feathering will just have to be saved for really egregious situations/politicians.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they at least give the bar a good name, like, "Our Lady of Perpetual Inebriation" or something?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pagen cult sacrificing their livers
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between "pretending" to be a church and actually being a church?
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a bit of a threadjack, but I once had a drink in this great wine bar in a hotel, all of which was built inside a medieval church in Maastricht, Netherlands.

Cool place.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this calls for a long tax audit of both the business and the owner's personal finances. There may be some law preventing the Brit tax agency from auditing someone out of spite. If there is such a law, have the agency's counsel find a loophole to do it anyway, have him show up on day one of the audit to explain how much fun it was to work out that loophole.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Blood of Christ a good vintage or is it served in boxes?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People dying from easily-preventable diseases is indeed amusing, Subby.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Lord I really hate people these days. Not all of them, just the selfish twunts who don't care who they kill as long as their life is not negatively impacted in the slightest.

F*ck them. F*ck them all.


Normally yes, but this guy may have a point.

"...primarily it's being used as a gimmick to highlight the harsh conditions put upon the hospitality sector this year. A gym in Poland (the Atlantic Sports and Fitness Club in Kraków) tried a similar trick last month, rebranding itself as the Church of the Healthy Body in a bid to stay open.

...Others have gleefully leapt on the loophole that allows you to drink without a meal, provided you're doing it at a sports ground, concert hall, theatre or cinema....the owner of the Church of 400 Rabbits said that Nottingham council is even running a Christmas market outside the bar, which doesn't sound particularly fair."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The bars are temples but the pearls ain't free.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Did they at least give the bar a good name, like, "Our Lady of Perpetual Inebriation" or something?


Well, it started as "The 2 Rabbis". One day, Jeremiah got too drunk and brought 2 rabbits in for a wedding as a prank. You know how rabbits are...
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
you guys want to see a picture of a WAP?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/wet arse puppy
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why can't people just drink at home, like us responsible alcoholics?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: you guys want to see a picture of a WAP?
[Fark user image 850x637]
/wet arse puppy


wrong thread....but she's chased about 400 rabbits
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have churches stopped pretending to be other kind of establishments to get around stricter rules that apply to churches?  Or have those restrictions fallen out of favor since the Supreme Court emphasized that "shall make no law" means what it says?
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My wife always wanted to buy a church and turn it into a bar and call it "The Church" so people could tell everyone they're going to the church. The denomination and decor would be House of Borgia style. She wanted it to be a learning experience.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phlegmjay: This is a bit of a threadjack, but I once had a drink in this great wine bar in a hotel, all of which was built inside a medieval church in Maastricht, Netherlands.

Cool place.


I used to frequent The Church in Denver. Absolutely the coolest club I have ever been in.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: People dying from easily-preventable diseases is indeed amusing, Subby.


If it were easily preventable we wouldn't be in a pandemic.  You people don't make any sense.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: phlegmjay: This is a bit of a threadjack, but I once had a drink in this great wine bar in a hotel, all of which was built inside a medieval church in Maastricht, Netherlands.

Cool place.

I used to frequent The Church in Denver. Absolutely the coolest club I have ever been in.
[Fark user image 770x770]


My wife thinks that's awesome. But she doesn't drink anymore. She just smokes a lot of pot.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's funny because they're cynically wasting everyone's time in an effort to get around pandemic regulations that are proven to work.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Awful lot of heretics who need burning these days.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I blame ACB.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: phlegmjay: This is a bit of a threadjack, but I once had a drink in this great wine bar in a hotel, all of which was built inside a medieval church in Maastricht, Netherlands.

Cool place.

I used to frequent The Church in Denver. Absolutely the coolest club I have ever been in.
[Fark user image image 770x770]


Looks like a majority sausage fest.

/can you imagine the wails (or beheadings) if another religion had their building converted like this
 
germ78
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People who give up the bottle usually end up picking up the Bible to fill that hole in their lives.
 
