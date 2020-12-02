 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Scary: the US blood supply is perilously low. Desperation: blood banks are offering donors VIP Jets tickets
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lose the Jets tickets and you got yourself a deal.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh my god... they are trying to kill us all.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If stocks are low why would you punish donors?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, you'll have to give me blood to accept those.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is an example of the JETS VIP area:

hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First prize, two Jets tickets. Second prize, four Jets tickets.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give you two pints if you'll let me watch out of market games when the Jets are playing?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Here is an example of the JETS VIP area:

That explains the desire for blood. They're vampires and can't be exposed to sunlight.
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jets tickets?  What, they didn't think their "complimentary case of the clap" promotion would do the trick?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't expose myself to a public sporting event with COVID numbers at their current level. If you're telling me I'd have to go to New Jersey and watch a Jets game, hell to the no
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.


Seriously? That seems incredibly antiquated, discriminatory and, well, just f*cking stupid
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.


I just gave blood this week. The questions have changed to whether you've had gay sex or sex with a prostitute in the last three months, instead of even once since 1977. It was my first donation in over a.gear, because they made me wait a year and have clear tests since my cancer surgery.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.


Lavernues Coles doesn't need Jets VIP tickets.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laugh when they offer the Jets tickets, then take the years supply of donuts.

Even if you don't eat donuts, they still have a higher street value than the Jets tickets.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Laugh when they offer the Jets tickets, then take the years supply of donuts.

Even if you don't eat donuts, they still have a higher street value than the Jets tickets.


Who doesn't like donuts?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd do it if it meant premium tickets to see the Browns crush the Jets on the 27th, but they are only giving away "a chance" to win these prizes.    Some of the other prizes are pretty good too, but this sounds more like the PCH mailers than an actual giveaway.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.


Nah, lesbians were never a problem.  It used to be that if you're a man who had sex with another man, even once, since 1977* then you were permanently deferred.

The rules have changed so that if you're a male who has sex with males then you just have to be celibate for three months.

Looks like they changed the rules so that people with tattoos only need to wait 3 months instead of 12, which is really f*cking frustrating to me because I just restarted the art project after deferring it due to COVID. I could've given blood this summer if I had known.

*I might be off on the year
 
victrin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd donate, but I'm far too gay.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.

Seriously? That seems incredibly antiquated, discriminatory and, well, just f*cking stupid


Yep. They make MSM be abstinent a year despite no scientific evidence this makes the blood supply safer, and ample evidence over the past 30 years that it is safe to do so.

These rules are antiquated and bigoted hold-overs from the 1980s GRIDS/AIDS panic before we had effective, accurate and rapid testing of the blood supply.

Unobtanium: hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.

I just gave blood this week. The questions have changed to whether you've had gay sex or sex with a prostitute in the last three months, instead of even once since 1977. It was my first donation in over a.gear, because they made me wait a year and have clear tests since my cancer surgery.


Which is sad. LGBT people shouldn't have to abstain from sex for a year to donate.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double red cell donor, for people who are having a worse day than I have ever had.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Side Story - Jet Song (1961) HD
Youtube c9z33lasnkU
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

victrin: I'd donate, but I'm far too gay.


Brunch then?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Laugh when they offer the Jets tickets, then take the years supply of donuts.

Even if you don't eat donuts, they still have a higher street value than the Jets tickets.

Who doesn't like donuts?


Some people here have an aversion to Krispy Kreme donuts.

I think they're fine.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Nah, lesbians were never a problem.


Transgender lesbians are still banned explicitly if they're not abstinent for a year, even if their partner doesn't have a penis.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.


I honestly thought that was only male homosexuals re: HIV as the excuse.

/can't donate because I carry the Kel antigen, which can severely injure/kill someone if they carry Anti-Kel (usually unwittingly) and get my blood pumped into them
//,otherwise O+, so... *has a sad/wishes she could help somehow*
 
chubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: pastramithemosterotic: hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.

Seriously? That seems incredibly antiquated, discriminatory and, well, just f*cking stupid

Yep. They make MSM be abstinent a year despite no scientific evidence this makes the blood supply safer, and ample evidence over the past 30 years that it is safe to do so.

These rules are antiquated and bigoted hold-overs from the 1980s GRIDS/AIDS panic before we had effective, accurate and rapid testing of the blood supply.

Unobtanium: hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.

I just gave blood this week. The questions have changed to whether you've had gay sex or sex with a prostitute in the last three months, instead of even once since 1977. It was my first donation in over a.gear, because they made me wait a year and have clear tests since my cancer surgery.

Which is sad. LGBT people shouldn't have to abstain from sex for a year to donate.


New rules say they don't.  No restrictions on transgender.  Down to three month deferral for "men having sex with men."

https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-​b​lood/how-to-donate/eligibility-require​ments/lgbtq-donors.html
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The rules have changed so that if you're a male who has sex with males then you just have to be celibate for three months.


When did they change it to 3 months?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: pastramithemosterotic: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Laugh when they offer the Jets tickets, then take the years supply of donuts.

Even if you don't eat donuts, they still have a higher street value than the Jets tickets.

Who doesn't like donuts?

Some people here have an aversion to Krispy Kreme donuts.

I think they're fine.


Krispy Kreme is f*cking delicious

Why yes, I am from the south, why do you ask?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chubes: No restrictions on transgender.


I've been through this. If you are a transgender woman who has sex with men, or your partner has a penis you're still restricted.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Nah, lesbians were never a problem.

Transgender lesbians are still banned explicitly if they're not abstinent for a year, even if their partner doesn't have a penis.


I failed to address that but yes, the FDA/Red Cross definitions around gender are stupid and highly problematic.

Though it's 3 months now, not a year. I'm not sure when they changed that but it must have been recently:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-​b​lood/how-to-donate/eligibility-require​ments/eligibility-criteria-alphabetica​l.html
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Laugh when they offer the Jets tickets, then take the years supply of donuts.

Even if you don't eat donuts, they still have a higher street value than the Jets tickets.

Who doesn't like donuts?


Dirty communists that's who........

Oh, son of a....
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Last time I tried to give blood they refused to take it because it legally registered as an alcoholic substance.

Now serving Mad Cow 2020
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Our local blood center is offering a COVID antibody screen with your next donation. I assume they're looking for plasma donors.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd love to donate blood, but I have to wait until I'm done with my blood thinners (if ever).  Stupid massive clot trying to kill me...
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
F*ck me. Putin likes doughnuts??!!?? I got to rethink everything.  EVERYTHING.
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I tried to donate platelets last week and it kind of failed miserably. It was my first attempt at platelets so I had no idea what to expect. The pump registered too high pressure on the return cycle and my arm was aching to beat hell. They shut the whole thing down and sent me home. I still have a giant bruise on my arm, fortunately the pain is gone. I feel bad because it seemed a huge waste of time and resources as they got nothing of value. They said I can try again in 7 days, and I will try again. On the other hand maybe I should have just donated a pint of blood. That always goes off without a hitch. O+ here, they want my blood...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.


I'm sorry Mr. Smith but the only matching donor for you is Steve over there and he identifies as a woman so you'll just have to die.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Laugh when they offer the Jets tickets, then take the years supply of donuts.

Even if you don't eat donuts, they still have a higher street value than the Jets tickets.


Doctor:  You A1C is through the roof!
Me:  I gave blood.  Are you suggestion I should stop.
Doctor:  just long enough for this insurance policy that I have on you matures.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.


Why would you want to punish LGBTQ+ with Jets tickets?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.

Nah, lesbians were never a problem.  It used to be that if you're a man who had sex with another man, even once, since 1977* then you were permanently deferred.

The rules have changed so that if you're a male who has sex with males then you just have to be celibate for three months.

Looks like they changed the rules so that people with tattoos only need to wait 3 months instead of 12, which is really f*cking frustrating to me because I just restarted the art project after deferring it due to COVID. I could've given blood this summer if I had known.

*I might be off on the year


As long as you got your tattoo in a state that regulates its tattoo facilities AND that facility used sterile needles and ink, you do not need to wait after getting a tattoo to donate blood. I was told that by multiple nurses at my local blood bank, and the Red Cross confirms that as well.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Donated Sunday. Everyone should if you can, it's getting really close to the tipping point where they'll have to start rationing blood to people.

Third time this year for me, plasma, double red, double red.

Double red is when they take a pint out, centrifuge it, return your plasma, repeat until they have a pint of just red blood cells.

I use to do it all the time in college mainly as an excuse to skip math class, but it's nice to get back into it. It's hard not to feel good when you're literally saving lives.

If you're O positive or negative you're a great donor for red blood, and if you're something like AB you're a great donor for plasma. I think you can also donate platelets too but I'm not sure what that entails. I usually just try to ask when I'm scheduling what they need most and go with that.

What's nice about doing the double red is that you can only do it every 112 days instead of every 56 like normal red donations, I mean, I love to donate... but I'm really not trying to get pricked in the finger and arm more than I have to.

Get out there and do your thing Fark!
 
beany
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
American Red Cross still won't take my blood because I grew up in Ireland, a CJD-risk country: https://www.redcrossblood.or​g/donate-b​lood/how-to-donate/eligibility-require​ments/eligibility-criteria-alphabetica​l/eligibility-reference-material.html

(Equivalent Irish service won't take my blood because I now live in the U.S., a notorious West Nile Virus hotspot.)
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So a Dunkin opened in the little village down the hill and it is terrible.  Those are the worst doughnuts ever. Krispy Kreme are not much better.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monkey2: I tried to donate platelets last week and it kind of failed miserably. It was my first attempt at platelets so I had no idea what to expect. The pump registered too high pressure on the return cycle and my arm was aching to beat hell. They shut the whole thing down and sent me home. I still have a giant bruise on my arm, fortunately the pain is gone. I feel bad because it seemed a huge waste of time and resources as they got nothing of value. They said I can try again in 7 days, and I will try again. On the other hand maybe I should have just donated a pint of blood. That always goes off without a hitch. O+ here, they want my blood...


I did that once.  Was waiting for one of the needles to pop out because I flinched or squeezed the ball at the wrong time.  From here on out, I just give blood the old fashioned way:  Knock some guy over the head and drag him to the blood bank.  They get 5 or 6 pints and I get free crackers and orange juice.  I loves orange juice.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, according to TFA, you have a CHANCE to win those things. That was pretty standard stuff when I donated plasma (which I realize is different from blood, of course). They gave away big screen TVs, vacation tickets, tablets, BBQ grills, all sorts of stuff.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tried to give blood last weekend.  The spirit was willing, but the hematocrit was weak.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: LGBT people shouldn't have to abstain from sex for a year to donate.


I'm straight. I used to donate regularly. Worked in and offshore of the UK for a couple of months back in 1980. They still won't let me donate. That's after FORTY years. Haven't been back to the UK since, never showed any signs of Creutzfeldt-Jakob, never been near Ned Beatty/Bill McKinney. Consider yourselves lucky, LGBTs.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Serious Black: As long as you got your tattoo in a state that regulates its tattoo facilities AND that facility used sterile needles and ink, you do not need to wait after getting a tattoo to donate blood. I was told that by multiple nurses at my local blood bank, and the Red Cross confirms that as well.


Thanks, but I got it in New York.

At least they've clarified their website. When I went to donate in May 2019 the phone rep and website said tattoos were fine but I was rejected in pre-screen, deferred for a year and had to do the walk of shame. The nurse agreed that no professional tattoo parlor would be problematic but rules were rules, sorry. Then he showed me his ink.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: hardinparamedic: And yet they still won't let lesbians, gays, and transgender people donate.

Why would you want to punish LGBTQ+ with Jets tickets?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
