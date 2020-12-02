 Skip to content
(Reuters)   The UK approves Pfizer's BioNTech vaccine, saying it has the cooler name   (reuters.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the US with "Operation Warp Speed" they're not even having a meeting about it until December 10.

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Meanwhile in the US with "Operation Warp Speed" they're not even having a meeting about it until December 10.

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?


I guess that's what happens when you have to allow Scooter Brown from Bemidji, N.D. to comment that vaccines are full of microchips and Fauci's the devil and he's not gonna take no vaccine no how you betcha.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something out of a sci-fi zombie novel.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Time in the UK is a little more wibbly-wobbly.

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?


Time in the UK is a little more wibbly-wobbly.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Operation Plaid.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an affront to Dolly Parton.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something you'd buy at a food stall.

Franks 'N Beans
Cookies 'N Cream
Bio 'N Tech
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Operation Ludicrous Speed

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?


Operation Ludicrous Speed
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So has everything else for the last year or so.


So has everything else for the last year or so.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disagree, ChAdOx1 is clearly the coolest vaccine name.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ludicrous speed

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ludicrous speed
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The speed of the rollout depends on how fast Pfizer can manufacture and deliver the vaccine - and the extreme temperature of -70C (-94F) at which the vaccine must be stored.

That's going to hurt when they inject it!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, British friends. My fingers are crossed for you.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChAdOx1 sounds more like a notorious commenter.  "Dude, that is such a ChAdOx1 take on this."


ChAdOx1 sounds more like a notorious commenter.  "Dude, that is such a ChAdOx1 take on this."
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Operation Ludicrous Speed.

/the first doses will go to Scotland

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?


Operation Ludicrous Speed.

/the first doses will go to Scotland
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Sounds like something you'd buy at a food stall.

Franks 'N Beans
Cookies 'N Cream
Bio 'N Tech


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*shakes tiny little fist*

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?

Operation Ludicrous Speed


*shakes tiny little fist*
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer?
" Oh shiat, who mixed up the ingredients?"
Forty eleven thousand patients, " I have the weirdest boner."
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Biotech is Godzilla" -- Sepultura featuring Jello Biafra
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BloJo beat 'Lil Donnie to the approval. Oh, Donnie's gonna be mad.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where they will distribute via deep fried Mars bars.

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?

Operation Ludicrous Speed.

/the first doses will go to Scotland


Where they will distribute via deep fried Mars bars.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insane mode. Let's hope Boris hasn't frucked up.

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?


Insane mode. Let's hope Boris hasn't frucked up.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll probably get whichever vaccine has the funnier Super Bowl ad.

- Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 18, 2020
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FTWS - faster than warp speed

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?


FTWS - faster than warp speed
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So mandatory vaccinations as soon as a couple weeks. Well, if anyone has to be the guinea pig, let it be the brits. Stiff upper lip and all.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Sounds like something out of a sci-fi zombie novel.


CSB:  Back in March, in the early days of the pandemic, I went with my son down to Philly to clean out his apartment, since he wasn't going back to school.

If you've ever been to west Philly, where the schools and the train station are, you would know that it is an absolutely packed and bustling place.

When we got there, in the middle of the day in the middle of the week, there was no one there.  At all.  No cars.  No people.  No one.  Just papers blowing in the wind.

I was just shocked.  And I said to my son, "This is right out of The Walking Dead!"
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The MHRA is one of the most respected health authorities on Earth. They have their poop in a small, well-organized group. If they approve emergency use it should give the public a great deal of confidence.

The EMEA is also very good, but they have a significantly tighter sphincter. The thing is, I've not seen that tightness translate into better outcomes, only delays in access. I think they're covering their arse with it press release saying their approval process is better
 
ukexpat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Timey-wimey...

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?

Time in the UK is a little more wibbly-wobbly.


Timey-wimey...
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sometimes the RUSH to the finish line...can be bad, especially for something like this.
And, I've heard in the USA, elderly at retirement/nursing homes will be some of the "first
in line".  It will be interesting and sad, if that vaccine starts killing the elderly.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

What are they doing with their poop?

The EMEA is also very good, but they have a significantly tighter sphincter. The thing is, I've not seen that tightness translate into better outcomes, only delays in access. I think they're covering their arse with it press release saying their approval process is better


What are they doing with their poop?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Keeping a close eye on it lest it spread the 'rona.

The EMEA is also very good, but they have a significantly tighter sphincter. The thing is, I've not seen that tightness translate into better outcomes, only delays in access. I think they're covering their arse with it press release saying their approval process is better

What are they doing with their poop?


Keeping a close eye on it lest it spread the 'rona.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

So now they're  not approving it fast enough for you?

That Trump is a wiley fellow. Always one step ahead.

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?


So now they're  not approving it fast enough for you?

That Trump is a wiley fellow. Always one step ahead.
 
Bad bit in the bit bucket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BioNTech??
Windows NT????
Aha!!! Bill Gates is in on this!! We're all gonna die!!!!!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
BioNtech is Godzilla.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Maybe you should have just worn a mask and stayed away from the parties.
And, I've heard in the USA, elderly at retirement/nursing homes will be some of the "first
in line".  It will be interesting and sad, if that vaccine starts killing the elderly.


Maybe you should have just worn a mask and stayed away from the parties.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm assuming the UK approved the vaccine early because it's not part of the EU? The EU's version of the FDA is not planning on approving either vaccine until the end of the month.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Is this going to turn me into Arnold Schwarzenegger Mr. Freeze???

That's going to hurt when they inject it!


Is this going to turn me into Arnold Schwarzenegger Mr. Freeze???
 
thepeterd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

This may not end well

So was the UK "Operation BEYOND Warp Speed"?


Fark user imageView Full Size

This may not end well
 
